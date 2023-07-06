High ceilings and a shape that’s more square than rectangular give a real illusion of size, akin to a chic hotel room rather than typical accommodation on a ship. Cabins are done out in neutral shades of pale gray and stone, with dark grey carpets and silver mesh curtains. Effective blackout blinds mean we slept incredibly well.

What to Expect in Cabins on Emerald Azzurra

Emerald calls all its cabin categories "suites" apart from the entry level Oceanview Staterooms on Deck 3. This is not strictly true as the majority are not a true two-room suite, but they’re certainly very attractive and from Balcony Suite grade up, impressively spacious. While cruise ship cabins do tend to be smaller than typical hotel rooms, the accommodation on Emerald Azzurra really is reminiscent of a chic boutique hotel.

Each cabin includes a large vanity with drawers and desk space. There's a small sofa and a luxurious leather reclining chair with an ottoman. Wardrobe space is generous, although one oversight is that the wardrobes are not tall enough to hang a long dress as there are drawers and a pull-out shoe drawer in the way. Of course, you won’t be bringing a ballgown as the ship is very informal but it’s a shame not to be able to hang a maxi-length sundress properly.

Cabin amenities include a safe, two umbrellas, soft Missoni Home bathrobes, slippers, two drinking flasks (glass water bottles are refilled twice daily), minibar, three USB ports, flat screen TV with an impressive selection of movies, hair dryer, and two Quiet Vox units for guided tours. Plug sockets are smart accommodating U.S., European, British and Australian plugs.

All cabins have individually controlled air conditioning. Balconies are wide, but not deep; standard Balcony Suites come with two comfortable chairs and a small table but if you want space for a lounger, you’ll need to choose one of the eight bigger suites.

Suites on Emerald Azzurra

There are eight suites on Emerald Azzurra and they sell fast. The highest category is the two vast Owner’s Suites forward on the Pool Deck (Deck 6), with wraparound balconies. There’s an impressive 1,192 square feet of space in these chic accommodations. The bedroom is separated from a bright, airy lounge and dining room, with a dining table for four and a corner sofa. Outside, there’s a second dining table, padded loungers and another corner sofa. A living wall of plants is due to be added, which will soften the rather minimalist appearance of the space.

These suites come with the most perks, including a pillow menu, champagne and fruit on arrival, espresso machine, included mini bar, room service breakfast, nightly canapes and turn down treats, and laundry service. They're also the only accommodation with a bathtub as well as a shower.

Two Yacht Suites are situated aft on Observation Deck (Deck 4), with a lavish 721 square feet of space and a single sleeping/living area. A vast outdoor space wraps around, so the suite is full of light. A pillow menu, espresso machine, champagne and fruit platter and two items of laundry are included if you book one of these.

Aft on Panorama Deck (Deck 5) are what we think are the two nicest suites, the Terrace Suites, at 670 square feet. In these, the cabin is similar to the standard Balcony Suites but the bonus is a gorgeous, aft-facing terrace (so as with the Yacht Suites, you’re sheltered from the breeze here when the ship is underway) with a corner sofa and two loungers. Perks include a pillow menu, espresso machine, champagne and fruit platter and two items of laundry.

Tucked behind the two Owner’s Suites are two Deluxe Balcony Suites, considerable smaller at 403 square feet. These are different from the standard Balcony Suites in that they have a separate bedroom and lounge area, but they have the same shallow balcony as the cabins, with enough room for two chairs and a small table. Book one of these and you’ll have a pillow menu, an espresso machine and a fruit platter to greet you on arrival.

Cabin Bathrooms on Emerald Azzurra

Bathrooms are a decent size, with plenty of storage under the single sink and behind the mirror. Standard cabins have a glass-enclosed shower cubicle with a powerful, handheld shower. Big bottles of luxurious ESPA products are provided: shampoo, conditioner, body wash and lotion. Towels, robes and snazzy, striped face cloths are by Missoni Home. The robes are divine but the towels are tiny; essentially, you have to wear your robe to get dry after a shower.

There are no accessible bathrooms.

Suites have the same amenities but come with a bigger rainforest shower and in the case of the two Owner's Suites, a tub as well.

Cabins to Avoid on Emerald Azzurra

There are no bad cabins on Emerald Azzurra. The Oceanview Stateroom cabins are the smallest and the only category without a balcony. Of the six, two are slightly smaller than the rest, so avoid 301 and 302 if you can.

Alternatively, check out our favorite cabins below.

Cruise Critic Cabin Picks

Budget The Oceanview Staterooms on Deck 3 are the most affordable; of these, 303, 304, 305 and 306 are a fraction bigger than the remaining two.

Splash A Balcony Suite is really all you need for a week-long cruise unless you feel strongly about having space for a lounger on your balcony. The rooms are spacious and well equipped and in reality, you’ll be spending a lot of time on deck anyway.

Splurge Of the suites, we reckon the Terrace Suites are the best value. The balcony wraps around, so the room is filled with light. You’ll have more than enough deck space and masses of privacy, as well as uninterrupted aft-facing views. You’re only one deck down from the infinity pool, too.