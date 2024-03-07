Spacious, stylish and comfortable, Emerald Sakara’s cabins are one of the ship’s greatest strengths. The décor is minimalistic yet effective, and while cruise ship cabins in general are smaller than land-based hotel rooms, we found the cabins aboard this small yacht-like ship to be generously proportioned. The cabins here look and feel like chic hotel rooms as opposed to typical cruise ship accommodations.

Emerald Sakara has 50 rooms, with eight suites in total. All but six cabins have balconies and there are no inside cabins, solo staterooms or wheelchair-accessible accommodations.

What to Expect in Cabins on Emerald Sakara

Each cabin regardless of category includes a large vanity with drawers and desk space. You’ll also find a small sofa and, in all cabins except the Oceanview Staterooms, a reclining chair with accompanying ottoman. The closet space is generous and includes a regular drawer and a pull-out shoe drawer.

Standard cabin amenities include a safe, umbrellas, bathrobes, slippers, two glass water bottles that are refilled twice a day by your cabin steward, a minibar, an Illy espresso coffee maker, a flatscreen TV with a robust selection of movies and a hair dryer. Plug sockets are found on either side of the bed and by the desk, and feature USB ports as well as U.S., European, British and Australian plugs.

Windows/balconies are also equipped with mechanically operated black-out blinds that won’t let a smidge of sunlight into your cabin. The air conditioner in your room is individually controlled by means of a simple and intuitive touch screen. Our Caribbean sailing didn’t offer any tours that require Quiet Vox equipment, so these gadgets were not present in the cabins, but this can change depending on your itinerary.

Suites and Balcony Rooms on Emerald Sakara

With the exception of the six Oceanview Staterooms, Emerald calls all of its cabin categories ‘suites’ onboard Emerald Sakara. That’s a bit of a stretch as only the Owner’s Suite and Deluxe Balcony Suite categories feature fully separate bedroom and lounge areas that could could qualify as two-room suites.

With 36 units, the Balcony Suite is the most numerous cabin category onboard Emerald Sakara. The rooms are spread out across decks 4 and 5, both on the forward and aft sides of the ship. The balconies in these cabins are wide and not particularly deep, but boast enough room to accommodate two chairs and a table. Measuring 306 sq. ft., the Balcony Suite cabins on Deck 5 are slightly larger than those on Deck 4, which come in at 285 sq. ft.

There are two Deluxe Balcony Suites aboard Emerald Sakara, and both are located on Deck 6. They differ from the standard Balcony Suites by having a separate bedroom and lounge area, but the balcony is the same size. Emerald Sakara’s Deluxe Balcony Suites have a total area of 403 sq. ft.

The Terrace Suite is the next cabin category, and at 669 sq. ft., represent a significant upgrade. These two cabins, located aft on Deck 5, come with a generous aft-facing terrace. On Deck 4, the slightly larger Yacht Suites (720 sq. ft. of space) are characterized by a vast terrace that wraps around the cabin.

As the name suggests, the Owner’s Suite is the top-of-the-line accommodation onboard Emerald Sakara. Located on Deck 6, both units come in at an impressive 1,192 sq. ft. with wraparound balconies. The terrace is huge and features a dining table, padded loungers and a corner sofa. Inside, the bedroom is separated from a bright, airy lounge and dining room, with a dining table for four and a corner sofa. These cabins also have a walk-in wardrobe and a half bath for guests.

Cabin Bathrooms on Emerald Sakara

The bathrooms on Emerald Sakara are generously sized. They offer a decent amount of storage, with a cabinet behind the mirror and additional cabinet space under the sink. The glass-enclosed showers are equipped with a handshower and refillable bottles of ESPA-branded shampoo, conditioner and body wash.

The upper-category suites feature the same amenities but have a rainforest showerhead in addition to the handshower. The Owner’s Suites also come with bathtubs and feature an additional half bath.

Cabins to Avoid on Emerald Sakara

There are two Oceanview Staterooms – cabins 301 and 302 – that are smaller than the other rooms in the same category. It’s also worth noting that, due to their location on Deck 3, the Oceanview Stateroms are adjacent to Amici Lounge. Although the evening entertainment isn’t overly raucous, it is possible that these cabins are a bit noisier than those located in the other decks.

Alternatively, check out of favorite cabins below:

Cruise Critic Cabin Picks

Budget: Emerald Sakara’s entry-level Oceanview Staterooms offer affordable value, provided you don’t mind going without a balcony.

Splash: Speaking of balconies, the Balcony Suite category features all the basic bells and whistles you’ll want on Emerald Sakara. The rooms are spacious and adequately equipped for a seven-day sailing.

Splurge: You can’t go wrong with the Owner’s Suites. The massive terrace, along with a true lounge area separated from the bedroom, place this exclusive cabin category well above any other accommodation on the ship.