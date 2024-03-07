Entertainment & Activities

Theater and Shows on Emerald Sakara

Entertainment onboard Emerald Sakara can best be described as low-key. It mostly consists of the ship’s guitarist belting out tunes (or entertaining requests) in the Amici Lounge or the Sky Deck. During our sailing, he would also make an appearance at La Cucina during dinner.

Emerald Sakara doesn’t have a theater, but the Amici Lounge on Deck 3 serves as the ship’s main entertainment venue. This is where audience-participation events, like trivia or karaoke, take place during the evenings. There are no elaborate shows, but the cruise director will often showcase her musical chops on select evenings and engage the audience if the rapport is strong enough .

Daily Things to Do on Emerald Sakara

Emerald Sakara lists its activities on a daily program called The Daily Pioneer. The program is made available every evening on your cabin TV screen, but it’s also projected on screens in the ship’s public areas. You can also request a printed copy at reception.

Activities range from fitness classes in the morning to cooking and cocktail demonstrations, as well as tours of the galley, the engine room and the bridge. Movies were also screened occasionally, while an assortment of board games and books are made available in the Observation Lounge and, to a lesser extent, in the Amici Lounge.

Special events, labeled as EmeraldPLUS activities, will sometimes take place on board the ship. During our Caribbean sailing, one such event consisted of a duo of musicians performing traditional Puerto Rican bomba music in the Sky Bar. Other EmeraldPLUS activities are held ashore, like a beach BBQ in a secluded island on the cruise line’s Caribbean itineraries.

A port talk is offered every evening before dinner at the Amici Lounge, where the staff goes over the highlights of the following day’s destination. We found on our Caribbean sailing that the port talks covered the basics but didn’t dwell on in-depth information or useful tips beyond what’s featured on the day’s shore excursions. One drawback is that the port talk isn’t recorded or broadcasted to view from the comfort of your cabin.

Nightlife on Emerald Sakara

Nightlife isn’t a priority on Emerald Sakara and most passengers tend to retreat to their cabins after dinner. The night owls that stick around, though, head on to Amici Lounge for late night entertainment.

Evenings on board Emerald Sakara usually kick off with the port talk around 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. While you’re welcome to hang around Amici Lounge if you prefer to dine at a later time, you won’t find any entertainment here until around 9:30 p.m., after La Cucina closes for dinner. The entertainment lineup usually consists of audience-participation events like quizzes, trivia and karaoke, or individual performances from the entertainment staff, which can also spill out into the audience. The success of the entertainment options onboard Emerald Sakara will largely depend on the passengers’ appetite. Our Caribbean sailing featured a balanced mix of revelers, while many other passengers preferred to call it a night after dinner.

It’s also worth noting that Emerald Sakara’s itineraries often feature late stays in port, with departures as late as 10 or 11 p.m. in certain destinations, so you may have the option to check out the local nightlife as well.

Emerald Sakara Bars and Lounges

Emerald Sakara offers four lounge areas. Amici Lounge on Deck 3 is the largest one. The Sky Bar on Deck 7 and the Pool Lounge by the Aqua Pool Café on Deck 6 are both al fresco, while the secluded Observation Lounge on Deck 4 is the smallest and most tranquil lounge onboard the ship.

Starting on April 17, 2024, Emerald Cruises will add the drink package to the list of amenities included with your fare. Before that date, the drink package costs $62 per person per day.

Our Picks

For a pre-dinner cocktail (or a nightcap): Amici Lounge on Deck 3 lends itself perfectly to enjoy your drink of choice with your fellow passengers. Due to its central location and generous space, it’s a natural hotspot of activity every evening before and after dinner.

For a late night drink under the stars: The Sky Bar on Deck 7 boasts an enviable location that can offer either a secluded setting or an animated ambiance, depending on the evening and the spirits of your fellow cruisers.

For a relaxed hot beverage of choice: The cozy Observation Lounge on Deck 4 benefits from being going practically incognito by virtue of not having a central location. This makes it the perfect place to kick back and relax with a good book while enjoying a cup of tea or coffee.

Pools and Hot Tubs on Emerald Sakara

The infinity pool aft on Deck 5 is one of Emerald Sakara’s most iconic spaces. Surrounded by oversized lounge areas, this area oozes ‘private superyacht’ personality. The pool itself is gorgeous and inviting. Having the Aqua Pool Café nearby also adds to the charm of this corner of Emerald Sakara, making it a place where you can easily while away the hours.

Deck 7 houses the other pool onboard, which is in fact an oversized jacuzzi. Though smaller than the infinity pool, this hot tub can hold its own. It boasts more of a party vibe, in no small part due to its location right across from the Sky Bar. The jacuzzi is also surrounded by oversized loungers.

Though not strictly a pool or a hot tub, the marina and accompanying water toys add another dimension to Emerald Sakara’s recreational aquatic activities. The use of this space is not always possible, as swells or the location of the yacht can generate less than ideal conditions for swimming at sea.

Sundecks on Emerald Sakara

Not surprisingly, Emerald Sakara’s main sundecks are located by the infinity pool on Deck 6 and the jacuzzi on Deck 7. For sun worshippers, the oversized loungers on either side of the infinity pool the jacuzzi are ideal to catch some rays. Elsewhere on Deck 6’s pool lounge area you’ll find more loungers as well as double day beds and cocoon chairs. The chairs under the shaded cover of the Aqua Pool Cafe are desirable if you’re trying to escape the heat.

There’s more lounging space on Deck 7, where the deck wraps around, including a row of deck chairs facing aft. The starboard area here is the only place where smoking is permitted.

The elongated deck facing the Observation Lounge can also be considered a sundeck of sorts, but note that it’s devoid of any furniture, so it serves more as a lookout point.

Services and Wi-Fi on Emerald Sakara

Emerald Sakara offers onboard services like a medical center, a small ship, a spa, a gym a salon and a laundry room (free of charge and the washers are pre-loaded with detergent).

Wi-fi is included in your fare. Emerald Cruises recently upgraded to Starlink internet service, and it shows. We found the connection to be very reliable; you can easily stream content, participate in video conferences or upload photos to your social media accounts with minimal lag.

Spa & Fitness

Spa on Emerald Sakara

It stands to reason that a small ship like Emerald Sakara has a proportionately small spa. But Elements Spa on Deck 2 feels generous. The space has two treatment rooms as well as a nifty infrared, free for passengers to use, that can accommodate up to six people. The area also houses a hairdresser offering grooming treatments and manicures as well as styling.

Tip: Take advantage of the spa’s infrared sauna especially after indulging in a spa treatment for an extra dose of relaxation.

Fitness and Gym on Emerald Sakara

Emerald Sakara’s small gym is located on Deck 2, next to the spa. The Technogym equipment includes treadmills, rowing machines, free weights and a weight machine.

Outside of the gym, the ship offers a fleet of e-bikes that can be used in select ports of call. Emerald Sakara’s Mediterranean itineraries offer more opportunities to use the bikes ashore, while there are less options to try them out in the Caribbean. In order to use the e-bikes, passengers have to sign up 24 hours in advance in order to reserve the equipment, although on our sailing there were always bikes available whenever they were brought to shore.

Fitness enthusiasts can also take advantage of Emerald Sakara’s marina. The platform extends out aft on Deck 2 and is a launch area for stand-up paddleboards, floating mats and a water trampoline.

Is Emerald Sakara Family Friendly?

Emerald Sakara can best be described as a ship geared towards adult travelers. The minimum recommended age across all Emerald brands is 12, therefore it isn’t advisable to bring young children. None of the ship’s amenities are suitable for the youngest cruisers, and that includes the pool and the marina. Older teens traveling with family may find the ship’s vibe and pace enjoyable, but Emerald Sakara isn’t appropriate for kids who require a faster-paced environment.