Set to launch in spring 2023, Emerald Sakara will be the second addition to Emerald Cruises' luxury superyacht fleet and offer a new sailing destination in the Seychelles. Emerald, which is part of the Scenic Group, branched out from river cruising in 2022 with the launch of the 100-passenger identical sister ship Emerald Azzurra. Both vessels sail for the new oceangoing brand Emerald Yacht Cruises.

Emerald Sakara Deck Plans Include a Watersports Platform and Open Deck Spaces

To make the most of the warm weather destinations being visited, Emerald Sakara will have a marina platform offering activities including paddle boarding, kayaking, snorkeling, Sea Bobs and a water trampoline. The ship will also carry two Zodiacs for excursions.

The Observation Deck will be a multi-purpose area used for early morning yoga classes and Movies Under the Stars at night. Emerald Sakara will also have an infinity pool at the back of the ship and an al fresco Sky Bar.

Constructed at Vietnam's Ha Long Shipyard, Emerald Sakara has been designed to sail into small ports that larger cruise ships can't reach and will also have three tenders to take passengers to secluded out-of-the-way places.

With the accent on destination immersion, the menu choices in the main Reflections restaurant will include local dishes. The restaurant will feature a buffet-style breakfast and lunch with an a la carte served dinner in the evening. Other public areas on Emerald Sakara include a panoramic Observation Lounge, gym and spa.

All of the cabins on Emerald Sakara are oceanview and come six categories, with 88 percent having balconies and the top suites come with larger terraces. Cabins start at 182 square feet and go up to the 1,162-square-foot Owner's Suites which have a separate bedroom and lounge.

Akin to its river ships and sibling Emerald Azzurra, there will be three excursion options on Emerald Sakara. EmeraldPLUS and EmeraldACTIVE shore tours are both included in the fare. The former feature relaxed excursions to places of interest and the latter moves things up a gear with hiking and cycling tours. For an extra fee there will be DiscoverMORE excursions that offer in-depth experiences such as private wine tastings.

Emerald Sakara Fares Will Have a Range of Inclusions

Mirroring the inclusive vacation style found on its river cruises, Emerald Sakura's all-inclusive pricing includes wine, beer and soft drinks at lunch and dinner, shore excursions. airport transfers, Wi-Fi and onboard gratuities.

When is the Emerald Sakara Maiden Voyage?

Emerald Sakara will enter service in the Indian Ocean on February 23, 2023 on a 10-night 'Tropical Charms of the Seychelles' round-trip maiden voyage cruise from Victoria.

Emerald Sakara Itineraries Will Focus on the Seychelles, Black Sea and Middle East

In addition to the Seychelles sailing, during its inaugural 2023 season Emerald Sakara will offer two voyages in the Black Sea region which both sail from Athens to Istanbul. These are the 14-night 'Mykonos, Gallipoli & Essence of the Black Sea' itinerary and the 21-night 'Discover the Greek Islands, Turkey & The Black Sea' voyage. The fourth itinerary will be the 11-night 'Ancient Wonders of the Red Sea & Mythical Greece' cruise from Saudi Arabia to Athens.

Emerald Sakara Specs

Emerald Sakara will be 5,300 gross tons and carry 100 passengers at double occupancy, with 68 crew.