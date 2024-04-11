Emerald Cruises is continuing to expand its ocean sailing program with the launch of its next generation luxury yacht Emerald Kaia.

The 128-passenger vessel, which follows on from Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara, is scheduled to debut in spring 2026. Emerald Cruises is part of the Australian-owned Scenic Group which operates international land tours, ocean sailings and river cruises.

Emerald Kaia Deck Plans Feature Larger Suites and Expanded Sky Deck

The cabins and suites on the six-deck Emerald Kaia will be 10 percent larger than accommodations on 100-passenger sister ships Emerald Azzurra, launched in 2022, and Emerald Sakara, launched the following year. More than 88 percent of the staterooms have balconies.

Situated across four decks, the 64 staterooms lead in with eight oceanview cabins with fixed windows. Located on the Emerald Deck, deck 3, these cabins range in size from 226 to 247 square feet. On the next deck up, the Observation Deck, are 26 balcony suites, which make up the majority of staterooms on the ship, and measure 344 square feet. Four pairs of these suites can be booked to create connecting staterooms. Also on deck 4 are two 882-square-foot Yacht Suites, situated at the aft of the ship, with wraparound balconies.

The Panorama Deck, on deck 5, has 18 more balcony suites and a pair of 828-square-foot Terrace Suites which are situated above the Yacht Suites and also have attractive wraparound verandas. The biggest staterooms are high up on the Pool Deck, deck 6. In addition to standard balcony suites there are a pair of deluxe balcony suites, which measure 473 square feet. Located in a prime spot overlooking the front of the ship are the pair of 1,407-square-foot Owner's Suites, which each have a private terrace with a hot tub.

Also new on Emerald Kaia is the reimagined 5,500-square-foot Sky Deck at the top of the ship. The expanded space, with a bar and cabanas, features a new Sky Lounge offering passengers a luxurious open-air experience alongside panoramic views. Elsewhere, there is also a new sun deck at the front of the Observation deck with a splash pool and loungers.

Compared with its siblings, the space devoted to spa and fitness has increased by 50 percent. The lowest deck has an expanded Elements Spa, a new lounge, additional watersports offerings and an all-new a four-deck inflatable waterslide. The gym has an indoor and outdoor workout space where passengers can access the marina platform to swim.

Emerald Kaia will debut the new Night Market Grill, a specialty Asian private dining experience for up to eight passengers. The main dining room is La Cucina, with indoor and al fresco seating, and for light bites and snacks there is the poolside Aqua Cafe.

In addition to the Amici bar and lounge, other facilities on the ship include a fleet of onboard e-bikes, a hairdresser, shop, self-service laundry, Wi-Fi and medical center.

When Will Emerald Kaia Launch?

Emerald Kaia will debut on April 14, 2026 on the 11-night Greek Islands from the Corinth Canal to the Bosporus itinerary sailing round-trip from Athens, and including navigating the Corinth Canal.

Emerald Kaia Itineraries Will Follow the Sun

Following the christening voyage, the vessel will sail on a variety of itineraries, ranging from 7- to 12- nights, in the Mediterranean, Aegean and Adriatic seas before repositioning to cruise in the Seychelles and Indian Ocean.

Emerald Kaia Stats

The ship measures 393 feet and will carry 128 passengers at full occupancy with 92 crew members.