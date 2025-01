Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Emerald Azzurra

It was my first time on a small cruise with 100 passengers. I’m used to going on larger cruise ships with 2000+ passengers and I have to say I won’t be going on a 2000+ passenger cruise again. I think there were only 92 passengers on our, seven day trip it was amazing though . I do need to make a point though the one major letdown for me was the tender boat. I mean come on !!! you’re on an ...