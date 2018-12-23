This is my first time to be on cruise and it was worth the money! We were a bit bored of staycation and many of my friends who went on cruise to nowhere recommended Dream Cruise 3 nights / 4 day. Here's my review:
Pros:
1. There are 2 all-inclusive restaurants. Food quality is ok but the buffet has a variety of menus.
2. There are so many activities and no time to get bored! I recommend ...
We sailed on the World Dream in January 2021, as part of a limited cruise to nowhere sailing out of Singapore. We booked a Palace Suite but had a hard time finding information on the exact benefits, so sharing our experience here.
SWAB TEST
Online check-in prior to arrival is mandatory. You receive a 15-minute timeslot to arrive at Marina Bay Cruise Centre. You are directed to the swab test ...
I decided to take the cruise to nowhere as a quick getaway since leisure international travel was not possible with COVID. As a whole, I really enjoyed my first ever cruise experience. It was exciting to finally get away from Singapore and do something other than the predictable staycation. However, the mood was definitely dampened with the poor infection control throughout the whole experience. ...
Took a short break just to get out of Singapore.
Check-in :
Ship sail is at 9pm. My Covid test was at 5pm.
Covid test and check-in & immigration took less than 90 mins.
We were on board the ship at about 630pm. Went to our room (Balcony Stateroom). It was nice and a good size too (bigger than some hotel rooms in HK that I have stayed in before). Comfortable bed, nice sofa. Good size ...
Wanted to try this ship because it was pretty new.
The ship was clean (public areas as well as the stateroom - I stayed in a balcony deluxe stateroom so it had a tub too), and its layout was well thought out as well. The boardwalk was a nice thought as most of the newer ships these days are built without a promenade deck that is unobstructed by lifeboats, so it was nice to have this feature ...
Talked in short. We have group of 20 people including 4 elderly
1) Minimize trip period from 3 nights to 2 nights with short notification
2) Bad arrangement on room distribution (we have total 7 rooms original in 2 different floors even we requested to be on same floor)....due to trip period was being changed. They relocated all 7 rooms into 4 different floors & the worst things was 2 ...
The experience first started when we arrived at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal. There was a very long line of people waiting to check in and we thought we had to wait in the same line however I noticed a man holding a sign stating "The Palace guests" and I approached him. I told him I had booked a room called the Penthouse and without delay he escorted me and my family to a waiting area specially ...
The ship itself is very nice. Most of the staff are great with the exception of the sales and customer service group. I have never seen such a lack of care or give a damn. I went to the front desk and asked to speak to the ship customer service officer, Ms Wu who was the shift manager stated he was off duty and he would get back to me. 2 days later I returned to the desk and was told he was too ...
Went on 5 day cruise from HK to Philippines. Unfortunately, there were some changes to the itinerary prior to sailing ( Borocay closed by the government so went to Subic Bay instead, and Manila docking changed from 8am until 11am which was a bit annoying ).
Embarkation in HK brilliant - mainly because so few people get on here, so no waiting time and pretty much straight on the ship. The ...
Just did a 6 days Hong Kong Vietnam Cruise, 2 adults with kids 9 and 11. It was our second cruise. Very glad we choose the PALACE SUITE upgrade, and this particular World Dream cruise-ship.
The room is fantastic with a huge bathroom, much storage and an easy-to-fold down sleeper for the kids while the ship is less then a year old having cost almost a billion USD (build in Germany). The Palace ...