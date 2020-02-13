Chose it because of a offer from a friend, so it was cheaper than the listed price.
Boarding was smooth, but we soon met a whole slew of little charges here and there throughout the cruise.
Firstly, we had to queue to get a numbered table at The Lido buffet, unheard of on a cruise, supposedly for our 'dining comfort'. Later we knew why. If you went to a subsequent restaurant within the same ...
Lets talk about good things first
1. Clean cabins and good housekeeping support.
2. Okay okay food but long queues daily without any courtsey. After paying 1000 SGD for a night, you expect some smiles.
3. Good pool.
4. Great rides.
5. Casino was good
6. Free 2 bottle drinking water per night. Yes it is good if you are in this cruise. We paid for 4 pax but got only 2 bottles. ...
The Genting cruise line only accepts cash payments in Singapore dollars and hopes to accept more currencies.
Most of the entertainment facilities require payment.
Wi-Fi is not stable and also requires payment.
Good thing
The food is nice and good. The cabin is also comfortable...
Overall enjoyed the trip with my family and friend. Most of the stuff is kind, but still has some rude ...
This is my first time to be on cruise and it was worth the money! We were a bit bored of staycation and many of my friends who went on cruise to nowhere recommended Dream Cruise 3 nights / 4 day. Here's my review:
Pros:
1. There are 2 all-inclusive restaurants. Food quality is ok but the buffet has a variety of menus.
2. There are so many activities and no time to get bored! I recommend ...
We sailed on the World Dream in January 2021, as part of a limited cruise to nowhere sailing out of Singapore. We booked a Palace Suite but had a hard time finding information on the exact benefits, so sharing our experience here.
SWAB TEST
Online check-in prior to arrival is mandatory. You receive a 15-minute timeslot to arrive at Marina Bay Cruise Centre. You are directed to the swab test ...
I decided to take the cruise to nowhere as a quick getaway since leisure international travel was not possible with COVID. As a whole, I really enjoyed my first ever cruise experience. It was exciting to finally get away from Singapore and do something other than the predictable staycation. However, the mood was definitely dampened with the poor infection control throughout the whole experience. ...
Took a short break just to get out of Singapore.
Check-in :
Ship sail is at 9pm. My Covid test was at 5pm.
Covid test and check-in & immigration took less than 90 mins.
We were on board the ship at about 630pm. Went to our room (Balcony Stateroom). It was nice and a good size too (bigger than some hotel rooms in HK that I have stayed in before). Comfortable bed, nice sofa. Good size ...
We got a twin ocean view cabin for about $98/nite pp which was cheap for a 7 night Tasmania cruise from Sydney. Embarkation was relatively smooth - much better than P&O's amateurish efforts. Dream Cruises come from Asia and are basically geared to cater for the Asian market. This could explain some of the issues we encountered. About half of the passengers were asian. The ship was a bit "quirky" ...
Our trip to Tasmaina and Eden through Explorer Dream was amazing, would definitely do another trip with them again! From the moment we step onboard with complementary drinks and friendly faces, we felt welcomed.
Checked into our cabins, very well presented, we were delighted to find out that we had an upgrade to level 11, mid ship. Every thing was accessible and convenient. Housekeeping had ...
first time cruise - last time now this company.
Welcome aboard - had to argue that we had pre-purchased a drinks package!
Food was only ok - most days stale bread was delivered to the table. albeit the waiting staff were very pleasant and attentive.
Spirits (drinks) watered down. Which i proved to the staff.
The surcharges and additional fees are a total rip!
Whilst I embrace ...