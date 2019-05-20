Review for a Asia Cruise on Genting Dream

After 3 years since having been on its inaugural sailing, I went with the family on a 2 night cruise out of Singapore to Bintan Island (Actually more of a gambling cruise then for the ports). Stayed in the Palace Suites once again and service has improved vastly. Upon embarkation, we were escorted from the cruise terminal through security all the way up to our cabin. This is was done by the event ...