"Hence, after our snack at The Lido, we went to the upper Dream Dining Room for a proper Chinese-style sit-down dinner, but was told that since we had entered The Lido, now entry to the Dining Room would be chargeable.Firstly, we had to queue to get a numbered table at The Lido buffet, unheard of on a cruise, supposedly for our 'dining comfort'...."Read More
newbiecruiser26
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 40s
Chose it because of a offer from a friend, so it was cheaper than the listed price.
Boarding was smooth, but we soon met a whole slew of little charges here and there throughout the cruise.
Firstly, we had to queue to get a numbered table at The Lido buffet, unheard of on a cruise, supposedly for our 'dining comfort'. Later we knew why. If you went to a subsequent restaurant within the same ...
Lets talk about good things first
1. Clean cabins and good housekeeping support.
2. Okay okay food but long queues daily without any courtsey. After paying 1000 SGD for a night, you expect some smiles.
3. Good pool.
4. Great rides.
5. Casino was good
6. Free 2 bottle drinking water per night. Yes it is good if you are in this cruise. We paid for 4 pax but got only 2 bottles. ...
The Genting cruise line only accepts cash payments in Singapore dollars and hopes to accept more currencies.
Most of the entertainment facilities require payment.
Wi-Fi is not stable and also requires payment.
Good thing
The food is nice and good. The cabin is also comfortable...
Overall enjoyed the trip with my family and friend. Most of the stuff is kind, but still has some rude ...
After 3 years since having been on its inaugural sailing, I went with the family on a 2 night cruise out of Singapore to Bintan Island (Actually more of a gambling cruise then for the ports). Stayed in the Palace Suites once again and service has improved vastly. Upon embarkation, we were escorted from the cruise terminal through security all the way up to our cabin. This is was done by the event ...
We got on at Singapore, using the self check in kiosks (staff readily helped). There was about 1 1/2 hours' wait after check in to board. The crowd consisted mostly of Chinese, Singaporean and Indian guests. We came from Australia but we are Chinese looking, so we blended right in.
We mostly went to the dining rooms, as there was pandemonium at the buffet on most days.There were 2 choices, ...
I read many reviews and was really worried that our hard earned money was going to be wasted but found completely the opposite. The ship is new and very attractive everywhere. The cabin was clean and while a tad small had everything we needed or could possibly want. The crew were amazing, helpful, hard working and always ready to be making the whole experience wonderful. Plenty to do and we ...
Foreign exchange conversion a rip off on ship. Exchange your currency and pay cash.
The staff looking after our suite were great. Our towels were always ion a new creative shape which was amusing.
We didn't like having to walk through the casino areas with our children.
The food was hit and miss. Pretty average and then every now and then you get a good meal.
Activities were fun and ...
First impression for this ship was not good.
Boarding in Singapore was horrendous.
Our boarding time was 8pm, we arrived at the terminal at 7 as we had checked out of our hotel and had no where to go.
Upon arrival, lots of people had already started checking in.
We dropped our bags and checked in and was given a boarding number.
We were then moved upstairs to wait for our ...
We had 4 days to Thailand from Singapore. 'Palace' Package is sadly not 100% as advertised. Our too high expectation might disappoint us in few areas. The team in Singapore before boarding is catastrophic. Told us to wait and sit somewhere, where no sit available! They must train the people better. The team leader came to us and apologized and brought us directly to the Lounge. The Lounge can't be ...
20th May
Singapore- Ko Samui-Pulau Redang- Singapore
Hi Genting Dream, FrequentCruiserDominic here at your service.
1. Being a recurring cruiser for numerous ships on many cruise lines such as Royal Caribbean, Princess, Celebrity, and Costa. I must say it was a huge leap for me to try out Genting Dream which I have researched it being a home port for Singapore. Thus, I embarked on a ...