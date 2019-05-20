Mini Golf
Entrance to Silk Road restaurant
Zip line
Snacks time in "Palace" bar
Featured Review
Nickel and Dime All the Way!
"Hence, after our snack at The Lido, we went to the upper Dream Dining Room for a proper Chinese-style sit-down dinner, but was told that since we had entered The Lido, now entry to the Dining Room would be chargeable.Firstly, we had to queue to get a numbered table at The Lido buffet, unheard of on a cruise, supposedly for our 'dining comfort'...."Read More
newbiecruiser26 avatar

newbiecruiser26

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

1-10 of 11 Dream Cruise Line Genting Dream Reviews

Nickel and Dime All the Way!

Review for a Malaysia Cruise on Genting Dream

User Avatar
newbiecruiser26
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Chose it because of a offer from a friend, so it was cheaper than the listed price. Boarding was smooth, but we soon met a whole slew of little charges here and there throughout the cruise. Firstly, we had to queue to get a numbered table at The Lido buffet, unheard of on a cruise, supposedly for our 'dining comfort'. Later we knew why. If you went to a subsequent restaurant within the same ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Traveled with children

Very bad and some good things

Review for a Asia Cruise on Genting Dream

User Avatar
Cruisedelhi
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Lets talk about good things first 1. Clean cabins and good housekeeping support. 2. Okay okay food but long queues daily without any courtsey. After paying 1000 SGD for a night, you expect some smiles. 3. Good pool. 4. Great rides. 5. Casino was good 6. Free 2 bottle drinking water per night. Yes it is good if you are in this cruise. We paid for 4 pax but got only 2 bottles. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2023

Traveled with children

Good, but can improve

Review for a Asia Cruise on Genting Dream

User Avatar
Lilinnnn
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

The Genting cruise line only accepts cash payments in Singapore dollars and hopes to accept more currencies. Most of the entertainment facilities require payment. Wi-Fi is not stable and also requires payment. Good thing The food is nice and good. The cabin is also comfortable... Overall enjoyed the trip with my family and friend. Most of the stuff is kind, but still has some rude ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2023

Traveled with children

Greatly improved since inaugural

Review for a Asia Cruise on Genting Dream

User Avatar
Ethanol95
6-10 Cruises • Age 20s

After 3 years since having been on its inaugural sailing, I went with the family on a 2 night cruise out of Singapore to Bintan Island (Actually more of a gambling cruise then for the ports). Stayed in the Palace Suites once again and service has improved vastly. Upon embarkation, we were escorted from the cruise terminal through security all the way up to our cabin. This is was done by the event ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Enjoyed some aspects of the cruise but not all

Review for a Asia Cruise on Genting Dream

User Avatar
nikocaps
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We got on at Singapore, using the self check in kiosks (staff readily helped). There was about 1 1/2 hours' wait after check in to board. The crowd consisted mostly of Chinese, Singaporean and Indian guests. We came from Australia but we are Chinese looking, so we blended right in. We mostly went to the dining rooms, as there was pandemonium at the buffet on most days.There were 2 choices, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Traveled with children

Fantastic ship and cruise.

Review for a Asia Cruise on Genting Dream

User Avatar
nodsmum
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I read many reviews and was really worried that our hard earned money was going to be wasted but found completely the opposite. The ship is new and very attractive everywhere. The cabin was clean and while a tad small had everything we needed or could possibly want. The crew were amazing, helpful, hard working and always ready to be making the whole experience wonderful. Plenty to do and we ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Nice ship, but they try to sell you too many extras you don't need.

Review for a Asia Cruise on Genting Dream

User Avatar
luks24
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Foreign exchange conversion a rip off on ship. Exchange your currency and pay cash. The staff looking after our suite were great. Our towels were always ion a new creative shape which was amusing. We didn't like having to walk through the casino areas with our children. The food was hit and miss. Pretty average and then every now and then you get a good meal. Activities were fun and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Traveled with children

Upgrade to a Palace Suite

Review for a Asia Cruise on Genting Dream

User Avatar
kelseyfarmer
6-10 Cruises • Age 20s

First impression for this ship was not good. Boarding in Singapore was horrendous. Our boarding time was 8pm, we arrived at the terminal at 7 as we had checked out of our hotel and had no where to go. Upon arrival, lots of people had already started checking in. We dropped our bags and checked in and was given a boarding number. We were then moved upstairs to wait for our ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Too high expectation, but in overall we enjoyed vacation as 'Palace' Guests

Review for a Asia Cruise on Genting Dream

User Avatar
J Les
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had 4 days to Thailand from Singapore. 'Palace' Package is sadly not 100% as advertised. Our too high expectation might disappoint us in few areas. The team in Singapore before boarding is catastrophic. Told us to wait and sit somewhere, where no sit available! They must train the people better. The team leader came to us and apologized and brought us directly to the Lounge. The Lounge can't be ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Wonderful ground handlers and Dream Experiences @ Singapore

Review for a Asia Cruise on Genting Dream

User Avatar
dominicgramercy
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

20th May Singapore- Ko Samui-Pulau Redang- Singapore Hi Genting Dream, FrequentCruiserDominic here at your service. 1. Being a recurring cruiser for numerous ships on many cruise lines such as Royal Caribbean, Princess, Celebrity, and Costa. I must say it was a huge leap for me to try out Genting Dream which I have researched it being a home port for Singapore. Thus, I embarked on a ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

