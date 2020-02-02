We got a twin ocean view cabin for about $98/nite pp which was cheap for a 7 night Tasmania cruise from Sydney. Embarkation was relatively smooth - much better than P&O's amateurish efforts. Dream Cruises come from Asia and are basically geared to cater for the Asian market. This could explain some of the issues we encountered. About half of the passengers were asian. The ship was a bit "quirky" ...
Our trip to Tasmaina and Eden through Explorer Dream was amazing, would definitely do another trip with them again! From the moment we step onboard with complementary drinks and friendly faces, we felt welcomed.
Checked into our cabins, very well presented, we were delighted to find out that we had an upgrade to level 11, mid ship. Every thing was accessible and convenient. Housekeeping had ...
first time cruise - last time now this company.
Welcome aboard - had to argue that we had pre-purchased a drinks package!
Food was only ok - most days stale bread was delivered to the table. albeit the waiting staff were very pleasant and attentive.
Spirits (drinks) watered down. Which i proved to the staff.
The surcharges and additional fees are a total rip!
Whilst I embrace ...
Where should I Start? This was THE worst experience ever.
The entertainment was excellent and thoroughly enjoyed, that is all that is good on this ship.
The food throughout only catered for asian customers. Even the Western Restaurant was western food with asian flavours? asian spices, weird food pairing? we were served steak on a bed of noodles? unbelievable, plating combinations never ...
Choose this cruise line as first time down to Australia and needed to explore. We have been on many cruises in the mid range but this one was well below our expectations.
Chinese line. Need a lot to learn about what Western passengers expect.
Apparently this is normally a gambling ship out of Singapore and HongKong.
Rooms were clean. Single beds which we did not expect. Staff were very ...
We chose this company solely on the price & sailed with them last November from Sydney to Gladstone, Mooloolaba, Brisbane back to Sydney. This time we sailed Sydney, Port Arthur, Hobart, Melbourne, Burnie back to Sydney. (Sydney Port Authority did not allow us to leave the harbour till the following evening due to VERY rough seas & bad storms, some passengers complained but I didn't, as a seasoned ...
We had never been on a cruise and it came up on email and the travel agent highly recommended it even though I subsequently discovered she had never been on the ship.
Amenities and cabin were good.
Staff good but difficult to communicate with .
Mostly Filipinos and Indonesians .
Got hassled as soon as I boarded to purchase vouchers for alcohol- “today only very cheap price - bought the ...
I chose this cruise, number 4 cruise for us, as we had never been with Dream Cruises. I read the reviews and thought they were a mixed bag, so I booked this cruise for my husbands 60th b/day. Embarkation was very quick and disembarkation (although there was no time for breakfast) went very smooth and quickly. The ship itself was beautiful. Most of the staff spoke very little English so it was hard ...
This cruise was our 1st cruise and reasonably short, but long enough to know if we would enjoy cruising.
Being a Chinese owned ship, it was mostly Chinese workers where 1/2 of them would wear face masks (which made it very hard to understand someone with an accent let alone wearing mask also). Two of the three free restaurant were often full as they didn't sit people together!!!! We had a table ...
I was actually looking for a 12+ night cruise and I chose this cruise as it was going around New Zealand. I have travelled a fair bit of New Zealand by land and thought it would be nice to see some of the hard to get to places from the sea i.e. Gisborne, Dunedin, Milford. This was a re positioning cruise to Sydney. It was a 7 night cruise and I saw the following cruise went around Tasmania, so I ...