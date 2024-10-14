The dinner sessions at the restaurants are either too early, 5.15pm, or too late, 8.15pm. And we weren't given a choice, unless we wanted to go to the overpriced Palo restaurant. The restaurant meals were ordinary, and tasteless. I ordered fried barramundi one night, and it came out steamed and without any flavour. The next night I ordered penne bolognese, and there was hardly any meat in it ...
Updated dinner time. Was not informed it changed. Ate really late at night with a very hungry child. Horrible common and breakfast coffee. Mediocre food on board. Short ribs were cooked but meat would not come off the bone even with a knife. The fireworks show was very late at night and we missed it due to a very tired child. Cold pool water and especially in the waterslide tube. Fifteen ...
A lot can be said about a Disney Cruise: Above average food quality, excellent service, unique entertainment, character encounters all in a magical environment at sea. While a Disney Cruise may not be for everyone, it remains my belief that no cruise line offers something that is close to what they offer. Yes, some cruise lines may have tastier, fancier foods... some others may have offer more ...
A brief intro.
This was our 9th Disney cruise, and 48th cruise overall. We have sailed with Carnival, Celebrity, Disney, Holland America, MSC, Princess and Royal Caribbean, but it was when we were cast members at Walt Disney World that we started cruising so we do have a very soft spot for Disney.
We are in our mid 70s and took our granddaughter for her first cruise in March 2024 and ever ...
The waters made the ship extremely rocky and with this being a bigger boat than the other 2 I have been on you could really feel it. The servers mostly only spoke to the guy in our group first and I felt ignored by them 50% of the time. The shows were not up to the caliber that I have come to expect from Disney since I have been on 5 of their other cruises that were amazing. There didn't seem to ...
Quick pro and con list for those of you who are considering Disney Magic. I’ll start by saying this was my first cruise, but my husband has been several times and had lots of insight.
General synopsis: I would not do Disney Magic again. Had I known what I know now, I would not have done it at all.
Not sure if this is all ships or just Disney but they put a gratuity on everything and just ...
I don’t know how this cruise has so many good reviews. I was definitely astonished about the secret hidden charges and how everything was paid in usd. We are in australia. Why do we have to tip everyone??? Why is there no snacks on board. There’s nothing to do on this cruise, literally! Beware their misleading adverts! I don’t mind paying for extras, however the prices are unjustifiable. The ...
The Cruise Ship was lovely! My grandkids were thrilled with the whole experience. The cabins were very comfortable and the entertainment was amazing.
However, there was no water in the rooms, only on DECK 9, which was ridiculous! I was told by the concierge, that the tap water was not drinkable!
This is very strange to me, an experienced traveler!
The other disappointment was the food. It ...
The right choice absolutely amazing for my family and three grandsons totally happy smiling crew. Disney app experience perfect the disney wish is the right choice for young families and children absolutely amazing. Our 23rd cruise first with disney! The disneywish was absolutely amazing for our three young grandson’s ten,seven, five. They enjoyed every wonderful day, the sun full days of ...
First let me say this was our sixth Disney cruise. And by far it was the worst! First let me start with parking even though it says $17 a day it is more than that. When you enter the elevators it says that you can embark on the first and third floor this is incorrect. We went to the third floor and had to carry all of our suitcases down that we were carrying on because you could only embark on the ...