All 875 staterooms onboard Disney Wonder were updated in a late 2016 renovation. Disney listened to passenger feedback and included practical features like platform beds with room to fit a full-size suitcase underneath. A space that used to be occupied by old-fashioned-looking steamer trunks was replaced with more functional drawers. All mattresses, bedding and soft furnishings were also replaced -- we heard of other passengers trying in vain to purchase the Egyptian cotton comforter, which we agree was unbelievably comfy. Cabins reflect an Art Deco style and nautical decor with Disney touches. All rooms feature a blue and cream color scheme with red accent pillows. The lamps above each nightstand feature nightshades that look like Old World maps, and beneath the shade is a silver rim with Mickey Mouse cutouts. You'll find anchors in an accent blanket, faint outlines of Mickey in the white comforter and art like a sketch of "Pirates of the Caribbean" or an old photograph of Walt Disney and his wife on the walls. Bedroom setups are flexible with twin or queen beds. Sleeper sofas and pull-down beds are available for additional occupants. Especially convenient, and clever in design, is the deep sofa in select rooms that converts to a daybed with a top "bunk" that folds down from the ceiling. The top bunk features safety rails that close off any open space to prevent children from falling in the middle of the night. The bunk is advantageous if you have children who don't sleep well together in the same bed, and also helpful if you still have nappers as you can leave the beds arranged during the day without monopolizing the majority of the open floor space with a pulled out sofa bed. All staterooms come with a couch, coffee table, desk and 22-inch LCD flat-screen TV that cleverly swivels and plays modern and classic Disney shows and movies, along with other channels. Other standard room amenities are a safe, ample closet and drawer space, mini-fridge, climate control and a privacy curtain that separates the living space from the sleeping area. We especially appreciated the full-length mirror. There are plenty of outlets throughout the room, with an outlet by the desk, two by each nightstand, one just for hair dryers, one for the wave phone charger and another just for shavers in the bathroom. ## Disney Wonder Split Bathrooms are Perfect for Families The blue-and-white-tiled bathrooms are smartly divided into two rooms (in all cabin categories but standard insides): one with a sink and toilet and another with a sink and bathtub/shower. This is useful for families trying to get ready in the morning. There's glass shelving in each. Toiletries differ by cabin category -- H20 Plus bath and shower products for interior, ocean-view and veranda rooms and Elemis Revitalise-Me products for Concierge rooms, but both are high quality. We have to note that we were especially impressed with the towel animals in our room each night -- from penguins and giant sea turtles to Davy Jones on Pirate Night. Despite the generous space and smart decor, a number of things weren't in working order in our room -- the door didn't shut and lock well (or sometimes open, which was a bit scarier), the toilets didn't always flush, the balcony light was broken (but when we mentioned this it was quickly fixed) and being toward the back of the ship, we heard a lot of rattling, presumably from an engine room. Nothing earplugs couldn't fix, but the room's paneling and lighting needed a little extra bracing and soundproofing. Another odd quirk was the door to the closet, which easily slid open, turning on the automatic light at the slightest hint of movement. We had to wedge a washcloth in between the doors the entire cruise. Again, nothing that greatly impacted our ability to relax, but by the end we felt a bit like MacGyver. ## Several Different Types of Rooms are Available on Disney Wonder **Interior:** Cabins are spacious on Disney Cruise Line, even for insides. Interior rooms start at 184 square feet and sleep up to four. A porthole mirror gives the illusion of additional space. These rooms are located on Decks 2, 5, 6 and 7. Deluxe inside cabins offer up to 214 square feet and feature the split bathrooms. You'll find deluxe inside cabins on Decks 1, 2, 5, 6 and 7. **Oceanview:** Ocean-view cabins are similar to insides with the addition of one large or two small porthole windows. There are eight outside cabins with obstructed views. Ocean-view cabins measure 214 square feet and are located on Decks 1, 2, 5, 6 and 7. **Balcony: **As with everything Disney does, balcony cabins on Disney Wonder were designed with the safety of kids in mind. Plexiglas or solid white wall railings guard against falls and high top locks keep the door to the balcony shut. Balcony furniture includes a small wooden table, wooden chair with cushion and a cushioned bench seat. Rooms in the Verandah category offer 268 square feet of space, including your balcony; they're located on Decks 5, 6, 7 and 8. Some cabins in this category offer enclosed balconies, which offer limited views. We enjoyed them despite this and found them to be cozy. Family balcony cabins are available on Deck 8, providing 304 square feet of room and sleeping up to five people. ## Disney Wonder Suites Have More Space and Concierge Service **Concierge Suite: **Disney's suites include one-and-a-half bathrooms (the master includes a whirlpool tub), a wet bar with water and sodas, walk-in closets, dining table, robe and slippers, pillow menu, down duvets, media library with a selection of CDs and DVDs and free Wi-Fi up to 100 MBs. A concierge team is available for all passengers booked in these cabins to contact up to 125 days in advance of their sailing; the team is there to help book shore tours, plan for special occasions and make reservations at restaurants or for activities. In-suite dining from any of the main restaurants, along with priority tendering, is also included. One-bedroom suites accommodate up to five people with 614 square feet of room (including the balcony). The color scheme is a bit different at the concierge level, with taupe, light blue and mauve. The bathrooms feature marble and granite. Two-bedroom suites sleep up to seven passengers with 945 square feet (including the balcony). These suites feature two-and-a-half baths, two separate bedrooms and two walk-in closets. The Royal Suite with balcony includes everything featured in a two-bedroom suite, plus a pantry and open dining area, with 1,029 square feet of space. It also accommodates up to seven cruisers. All Concierge Suites are located on Deck 8. **Accessible:** Handicap-accessible rooms offer roll-in shower with fold-down seat, grab bars and an adjustable-height showerhead; emergency pull cord; lowered towel bars; toilet with grab bars; accessible vanity with mirror and sink; lowered closet bars; and emergency alarm buttons next to the bed. There are four inside accessible rooms; two in the ocean-view category; six accessible veranda rooms; and four Concierge-level one-bedroom suites with an accessible balcony.