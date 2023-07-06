The Walt Disney Theater is the primary show lounge aboard Disney Wish, spanning three levels between decks 2 and 4 forward. Disney's full entertainment lineup wasn't ready at the time of our preview sailing, but expect the line's tremendous shows (many of which hold kids and adults alike spellbound for 70 minutes) to hold up to this grand space.
Luna is a two-level secondary show lounge and activity space located on decks 4 and 5. Featuring a stage and full lighting packages, numerous activities can be held here throughout the day, from character meet and greets to performances, trivia challenges and even private meetings and events.
Wonderland and Never Land Cinemas dual theatres (located on opposite ends of Deck 4 forward) showcase first-run and classic Disney movies in an attractive space. Rather than have just one large theater, as has been the case on past Disney ships, Disney Wish breaks up its onboard cinemas into two more intimate venues that showcase different movies. There's no charge for admission, though popcorn and other cinema snacks can be purchased at a small concession booth.
Funnel Vision is Disney's outdoor movies at sea concept, offering one of the most crystal-clear screens we've encountered strapped to the funnel, overlooking the pool deck. First-run Disney movies are shown here.
Boredom is not an option aboard Disney Wish, which offers a many activities for young and old alike.
Kids will have to be dragged away from Disney's Oceaneer Club on Deck 2, which offers some of the most creative spaces, programming and activities we've seen at sea. Likewise, teens will want to hang out in their own spaces, Edge and Vibe, which offer their own blend of activities ranging from traditional games to social events and video game tournaments.
But throughout the rest of the ship, days are punctuated by Disney's famous character meet and greets, trivia sessions, live music, first-run Disney movie screenings, and plenty of pool deck activities.
Adults aren't left out of the mix, either, with pursuits such as wine and scotch tastings, mixology classes, and spa and fitness seminars.
Disney Wish does not have an onboard casino.
Dinners at Disney's unique main dining rooms offer a mix of meal and entertainment, and often become a bit of a nightlife event.
Kids will delight in the full-blown production shows in the Walt Disney Theater and by roving acts of entertainment that pop up in the Grand Hall Atrium.
Adults, on the other hand, will want to check out the live music around the ship, from a folk trio in The Bayou to the classy sounds of Nightingale's Piano Bar. The ship's spa and outdoor pools stay open fairly late, allowing for a late-night treatment or refreshing plunge.
Keep an eye out for little touches of Disney whimsy at night: A Kiss Goodnight, a signature event aboard Disney Wish, is offered in The Grand Hall on select evenings at 10 p.m. and midnight.
Disney Wish has one of the most diverse selection of indoor and outdoor bars and lounges we've seen aboard any ship. And, unlike many ships, each bar and lounge boasts its own distinctive cocktails, beers, wines and spirits, from Champagne-infused martinis adorned with smoked bubbles to a selection of craft beers made exclusively for Disney Wish.
Most are reasonably priced in the $13 to $16 range for a cocktail, though big spenders might want to splurge on the $5,000-a-hit Kaiburr Cocktail in the Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge. We don't know what's in it but expect that five grand will get you a whole lot of Disney surprise and magic.
**For the Outdoor Lover: **You can't beat the Cove Bar for pure serenity aboard Disney Wish. Shuttled all the way back on a forgotten end of Deck 13, this bar serves as the main watering hole for the gorgeous aft deck area dedicated just to adults. Flanked by an infinity pool, hot tubs and padded loungers, the Cove Bar is also adjacent to the caffeine-haven that is the Cove Cafe. Try the two beers on tap; they're exclusively at this bar, and they're delicious.
For the Cocktail Connoisseur: Nightingale's Piano Bar on Deck 3 won us over with its gorgeous decor, subtly inspired by the Disney film, Cinderella. But the real winners here are the custom cocktails that are mostly gin and sparkling wine based. A selection come inset into large balls of ice, which guests then smash open dramatically with a small rock hammer. Others are infused with an oversized bubble of smoke that wobbles over the top of the martini before it bursts into an Alice in Wonderland-style haze. Spirits are all top-shelf and unique; we were pleasantly surprised to find the purple-colored Empress 1908 Gin from Victoria, British Columbia, stocked onboard.
For The Whiskey Maven: Don't miss the tiny craft bourbon joint hidden within Hook's Barbery. No haircut or beard trim is needed -- though you can get one if you want. Patrons start out by choosing their bourbon of choice from a selection of top-shelf spirits, before moving onto infusions, bitters, and garnishes. It isn't cheap (our craft-made old-fashioned ran us $38), but it's one of the more unique spaces -- and experiences -- on the ship.
For The Star Wars Fanatic: Sign up early in the day to reserve a spot in the Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge to sample all manner of intergalactic libations. Drinks here are creatively presented, from cyan-blue balls of ice in one martini, to egg-white-foam garnishes featuring intricately printed designs that can only be seen with the aid of a black light. Even if you don't splurge on the $5,000 Kaiburr Cocktail, the rest of the drinks -- which are much more reasonably priced -- are so cleverly presented and designed that you'll want to try them all.
There are eight pools aboard Disney Wish, spread across the ship's upper decks, along with numerous hot tubs. Rather than having one large midship swimming pool, Disney Wish breaks pools up into smaller segments, a move that allows for more open space for the line's famed theme deck parties.
Four main pools are clustered amidships on Deck 11. These family-friendly pools are named Micky, Minnie, Daisy and Pluto, and are attractively styled and tiered. Two additional small pools -- Donald's Pool and Goofy's Pool -- are located one deck up, on Deck 12 aft.
The Toy Story Splash Zone on Deck 12 forward is intended for Disney's youngest cruisers.
Themed after the Disney/Pixar franchise Toy Story, this area offers plenty of water features, small slides, pop jets, geysers and bubblers to keep toddlers interested -- and thoroughly soaked.
The Concierge Pool is located all the way forward on Deck 13 and is part of the exclusive Concierge Lounge that suite passengers have access to. This restful, relaxing space is bordered by its own bar, supremely plush loungers and a private, forward-facing deck.
The Quiet Cove Pool is located on Deck 13 aft and is accessible to all adult passengers over 18. With an attractive infinity-style pool overlooking the ship's stern, the pool area is bordered by rows of plush chairs and loungers and situated next to the Cove Cafe and Cove Bar. The downside: It's quite a hot, long hike from the aft elevator banks to get here, as there is no internal staircase or elevator access to this part of the ship.
Disney Wish debuts the AquaMouse, a massive tube-style attraction on the upper pool decks that also functions as Disney's first true attraction at sea. Passengers sit on rafts that are pulled up a large, fully enclosed slide filled with digital screens and movie panels accented with colored LED lighting before dropping down the slide itself, much of which is fully enclosed, save for an open-air portion toward the end of the slide. A transparent, fully enclosed tube swings out over the side of the ship before returning riders to the entry area near the base of the ship's aft funnel.
There are plenty of opportunities to enjoy the outer decks aboard Disney Wish.
Decks 11, 12 and 13 function as the main outdoor pool decks and contain the majority of the ship's poolside attractions, bars and features.
Disney Wish also has a pseudo-promenade deck that spans decks 4 through 6 on each side of the ship. Weather and navigational conditions permitting, passengers can walk right to the tip of the bow on Deck 6 through a gorgeous area known as the Shipside Promenade, which offers amazing views forward and a great look at the "face" of Disney Wish, including the forward superstructure and navigation bridge.
Disney Wish offers the usual assortment of services, from guest services to self-serve photo-printing and artwork-printing stations and an ATM.
The ship also offers a sprawling, self-serve laundry complex, known as the Fairytale Fresh Laundry. This area houses 26 washers, 30 dryers, 10 fold-down ironing boards, six keycard-activated soap dispensers, two folding areas and even a comfortable vestibule waiting room for those who prefer to stay close to their things.
These are provided for a nominal fee. Change isn't required; just tap your keycard and the amount will be debited to your shipboard account.
Along with the various shops onboard that sell an excellent selection of Disney and Disney Cruise Line-branded merchandise, kids will want to stop by the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, a high-end boutique and salon where children ages 3 to 12 can get made over into the prince or princess of their dreams. And while plenty of prince and princess costumes are available (complete with optional accessories), kids can also elect to get a more nautical makeover in the form of Captains Mickey and Minnie. Seven makeover packages and two accessories-only packages are offered but be forewarned: The upper-tier packages that kids will no doubt want most come with a steep price tag, though basic packages start at around $100.
Disney's Wi-Fi isn't blazingly fast, but it gets the job done. During our voyage, we found the weakest signal was actually in our stateroom; signal strength improved greatly in the ship's public spaces. Internet packages can be purchased through the Disney app, which also contains the daily activity program (printed copies are no longer offered) and can be purchased for just one, or multiple, devices, for an additional cost.
A small Disney perk: Messaging through services like iMessage seem to send and receive, even without a package. Using the Disney Cruise Line app is also free.
The Senses Spa is nestled into the bow of the ship on Deck 5 forward. One of the most dramatic spaces in the Senses Spa aboard is a private outdoor area. This outdoor space includes relaxing loungers, floating beds nestled into the bulkheads of the bow, accented by a trio of hot tubs (the sun shades of which create a silhouetted Mickey Mouse head when viewed from above), along with attractive hull artwork that recalls a relaxed grotto setting.
In addition to the standard treatment rooms, the Senses Spa also features the first ice lounge aboard a Disney cruise ship, along with an oversized hot tub, heated ceramic loungers, and soothing relaxation areas.
Adjacent to the Senses Spa is the Senses Fitness Center, which runs along the starboard (right as you're facing forward) side of the ship on Deck 5. This open space offers all the usual equipment one would expect like treadmills, ellipticals and weight machines plus convenient access to the ship's outdoor promenade deck. Dedicated classes and personalized, one-on-one training are available for an additional fee, and are offered around other classes (some complimentary) that include aerobics, yoga, and Pilates instruction.
Disney Wish also boasts two dedicated salons: the elegant, Princess-like Tangled Salon, and the smaller and more intimate Hook's Barbery for gentlemen. Both offer an array of hair, face and nail treatments.
Disney Wish is nothing if not family friendly. The entire ship has been designed from the ground up to be one of the most family-friendly ships at sea.
To that end, families will find larger-than-average accommodations that can sleep four, five or six people in most standard staterooms, plenty of family-friendly onboard activities, and Disney's superlative-inducing clubs for infants, kids, tweens and teens.
Disney also has thoughtful touches in unexpected places: Public washrooms have at least one lowered sink suitable for kids to use -- a convenience that translates to the placement of elevator buttons, light switches and more.
With its emphasis on family fun for all, Disney Wish is perhaps better suited to families who love the Disney brand more than even the company's theme parks. This is the Disney experience, streamlined: no lines, no wait for expensive food and no compromising on hotels. For a family looking to explore the Caribbean and Bahamas (where Disney Wish will make its home for the foreseeable future), a cruise onboard Disney's latest-and-greatest is a no-brainer.
Disney's Oceaneer Club aboard Disney Wish is located on Deck 2, one level below the Grand Hall atrium. Kids ages 3 to 12 start by checking in either on Deck 2 or at a dedicated spiral staircase at the base of the Atrium. They can choose to make a grand entrance down the graceful staircase or -- hear us out -- they can zip down the enclosed tube slide (themed after Alice in Wonderland) and be deposited right at the entrance of the Oceaneer Club. Good news, adults: You'll get to do this once, during the open house hours on Day 1. Take advantage of it because after that, it's only the kids that get to have that much fun!
Disney's Oceaneer Club is free, except for optional after-hours activities like babysitting. The Club itself is sprawling, complete with multiple themed areas, Pixar-styled bathrooms and Disney's clever handwashing stations that look like something straight out of ToonTown. These existed before the pandemic, but take on new meaning (and importance) on Disney Wish.
The Oceaneer Club, minus the nursery, is divided into five distinctive sections:
Fairytale Hall: This regal, whimsical space includes several themed areas, from Belle's Library that comes complete with flickering wall sconces and a crackling faux fireplace, to activity areas like Rapunzel's Art Studio and the Nordic-themed Anna and Elsa's Sommerhaus.
Walt Disney Imagineering Lab: This might be the coolest space in the Oceaneer Club, one where kids can let their imaginations run wild as they take a crack at becoming Disney Imagineers. It even has a "Ride Studio" that allows kids to design, build and eventually test (virtually, of course) their very own roller coaster. Sorry, adults, you're not invited, no matter how cool it sounds. Kudos to Disney for also having installed a large-scale builder's model of Disney Wish in this space to inspire future marine architects, not to mention myriad inspirational books on all things Disney.
Marvel Superhero Academy: Fans of the Marvel universe will go nuts over this stark, intergalactic space that even includes figures that transform before their eyes into their favorite superheroes. There's an interactive component to this space as well, with superheroes (and villains) that come to visit, accompanied by some dramatic lighting effects and a thudding score.
Micky and Minnie's Captain's Deck: This space -- which can function as either part of the Oceaneer Club or the adjacent It's A Small World Nursery thanks to a series of movable partition doors -- is designed just to let kids goof around and play in a nautically themed area featuring an oversized life ring, several slides and interactive elements (look for those turning flywheels hidden into the decor!), and even a virtual "navigation bridge" that lets kids become captain of the ship.
Star Wars Cargo Bay: The most elaborate (and perhaps fully immersive space) onboard, Star Wars Cargo Bay is less of a kids area and more of a full-blown film set, complete with animatronic creatures, LED displays, blinking lights and boards filled with toggle switches that can be thrown. Kids will be tasked with caring for the "creatures" in the bay as they travel to Batuu using augmented reality -- and adults will be green with envy.
Teens and tweens aren't left out aboard Disney Wish -- far from it. The ship has two dedicated areas that cater to this age group, housed in some of the most sophisticated and relaxed (not to mention hidden) areas onboard.
Edge: Designed for tweens 11 to 14 years old, this New York loft-style space is so tucked away that its entrance off Deck 5 aft is almost invisible. A selfie screen, snack bar, classic and digital games, and bookshelves stocked with cool Disney books on all subjects (including a cool history of the Disney World monorail) add to the chill vibe of this space. Did we mention it also has its own dedicated elevator access to the pool deck?
Vibe: It's the teenagers that win big aboard Disney Wish, with those 14 to 17 being treated to some of the best views in the house thanks to Vibe's Deck 11 location. Floor-to-ceiling windows run the entire length of Vibe, which has a cool Paris artist's loft motif. Teens will find their own bar (nonalcoholic, of course), a DJ booth, game tables, video games and plenty of cool spaces for hanging out. It's a cool and complete space for teenagers; a VIP-style lounge for the nearly adults.
Babies as young as 6 months are catered to aboard Disney Wish, which does carry an hourly charge for babysitting. This age-appropriate space includes a five-crib nursery for nap time (babies can even be watched in the evening hours, allowing mom and dad to get some alone time), not to mention some cool activity spaces based off characters from the Disney, Marvel and Pixar universes. Keep an eye out: Some movable flywheels are located near the floor throughout the play area, causing interactive features in the room's decor to come alive when turned.
The line also provides pack-and-play style cribs upon request by calling the line once your booking is paid in full, and diapers, swim diapers, formula, and other necessities are available to purchase onboard.
While Disney Wish doesn't sail longer itineraries, infants must be at least 12 months to participate in longer sailings like transatlantic crossings and Panama Canal voyages with Disney Cruise Line.