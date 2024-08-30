Disney Treasure’s dining is set up to ensure families can eat whenever they wish and however best suits their schedules.

The ship has three main dining rooms: 1923, Plaza de Coco and Worlds of Marvel. All passengers will enjoy rotational dining at dinnertime; they’re assigned a table number, then rotate through all three restaurants twice, and one a third time. Waitstaff also rotate, so you’ll have the same people working with you each night. Menus change each time you’re in the same venue, and the night you dine at a restaurant the third time, all menus in all restaurants are the same.

In addition to the dining rooms, Disney Treasure also offers a host of included casual dining options. The main alternative is Marceline Market, the ship’s buffet. The lido deck, Deck 11, is home to a number of grab-and-go kiosks, offering food like barbecue, Mexican, burgers and more.

Disney Treasure has two specialty restaurants, open to 18 and older, that require a fee. You can also grab for-fee snacks and desserts at a couple of spots around the ship.

Room service is offered to all guests and is included in your cruise fare, a nice-to-have for parents and kids who might not have the patience for a full sit-down meal. If you’re staying in a Concierge Class cabin, you’ll have an upgraded room service menu.

Overall, the food is fine but not exceptional. It’s all well-prepared and well-plated, and kids menus are on offer at every restaurant. If you want something a level up, you’re probably going to have to pay for it. Still, service is excellent; it’s really incredible to watch how seamlessly waitstaff engage with children of all ages. They’re also fully adept at quickly getting something to go if a meltdown happens. Disney hires people who understand the unique challenges of family travel, and the team shines in the dining rooms.

Free Restaurants on Disney Treasure

Worlds of Marvel: Disney Treasure’s main dining rooms are as much about the space as they are about the food. The most technologically stimulating of the three is Worlds of Marvel, which has interactive entertainment from the Marvel Universe. Walls feature giant screens, where Ant Man and The Wasp will speak with you, and tables include a “Quantum Core” that diners can use to engage with the entertainment. One of your meals will be heavily interactive, the other more passive. Menu selections include food like peri-peri chicken, mozzarella salad, steak and apple pie. Tip: Stick around to the end of the Ant Man show; you might get a surprise superhero visit.

1923: Infinitely more sedate than either of the other two main dining rooms, 1923 is a beautiful space decked out in sketches and cells from the whole of Disney’s animation library. You could spend hours exploring the details. Named for the year Disney was founded, the dining room is actually separated into two spaces: Roy Disney and Walt Disney. The restaurant features food inspired by California fusion cuisine (Disney was founded in Los Angeles). Here, you might have lobster, pasta, seafood and salads. On some days, 1923 is open for breakfast.

Plaza de Coco: New to Disney, Plaza de Coco is inspired by the 2017 movie, “Coco.” The space is surprisingly beautiful, and even the approach to the restaurant is decorated in the style of the movie. One of the most stunning pieces is the altar for Day of the Dead, just like in the movie. Tables are set up here around a stage in the middle of the room, and different shows take place for both dinners. One show features Coco’s journey to the Land of the Dead, where he reconnects with relatives. It’s a visual spectacle. Food in Plaza de Coco is mostly Mexican and was my favorite of the three restaurants. You’ll enjoy dishes like empanadas, enchiladas, and chips and salsa. Tip: Food is not spicy, so if you want a little kick, don’t be afraid to ask for some hot sauce.

Marceline Market: The ship’s buffet is a lovely space located at the aft on Deck 11. You’ll find subtle nods to Disney classics all over the restaurant, including Chef Remy’s tiny toque. This is one of the spots on the ship where you can fill up with complimentary fountain soda and Vitamin Water as well as juices, tea and coffee (you have to pay for soda in lounges and at the theaters). You’ll find indoor and outdoor seating here, as well as solo spots if you’re popping in by yourself and want a quick meal. Marceline Market is open for breakfast and lunch most days. It offers a solid variety of food, from lighter options to international fare.

Goofy’s Grill: One of four grab-and-go spots on the lido deck, Goofy’s Grill serves up burgers, fries, hot dogs, brats and veggie sausages.

Daisy’s Pizza Pies: Order up a personal pizza at Daisy’s Pizza Pies. It has a good variety, with some meat and some vegetarian options, including a plant-based sausage pie.

Mickey’s Smokehouse Barbecue: This is the ship's barbecue restaurant, serving ribs, brisket, pulled pork and more.

Donald’s Cantina: Order a burrito or a bowl, and load it with your choice fillings. Donald’s has a salsa bar, as well.

Sweet Minnie’s Ice Cream: A soft-serve ice cream spot, where the flavors change daily.

What Restaurants Cost Extra on Disney Treasure

$ – under $12 per person (not including drinks)

$$ – $12-$30 per person

$$$ – $30-$50 per person

$$$$ – over $50

Palo Steakhouse, $$$$: Palo is the ultimate indulgence in a beautiful space at the aft on Deck 12. To reach Palo, you’ll walk through The Rose, a peaceful, elegant bar that serves as the best spot for a tipple ahead of a meal at Palo or Enchante.

While it’s called a steakhouse, Palo is actually more of an Italian restaurant, offering a multicourse meal that includes antipasti, soup, salad and pasta. Of course, there’s also a large selection of meat, including Wagyu and Angus beef, lamb and veal chops. Fish, chicken and vegetarian options also are available. You can select a four-course meal from a set menu for a reasonable cover charge, or you may order a la carte, which gives you a much wider selection. A brunch is also served on sea days. No matter when you dine, reservations are required, and only adults are welcome.

Enchante, $$$$: Enchante is a French-inspired restaurant that is absolutely gorgeous, with bold light fixtures, shiny white marble surfaces and lots of space. You can opt to enjoy a prix fixe menu or order a la carte. You have three-set menu options, including the more modest Portager menu, the mid-priced Passion menu or the go-all-out Collection menu. All menus and dishes are crafted by three-Michelin-starred chef Arnaud Lallement. Champagne, wine and zero-proof pairings are available, for an additional fee. This restaurant is open to adults only, and reservations are required. A Champagne brunch is offered on sea days.

Periscope Pub, $$: Grab some bar bites at Periscope Pub. The menu is fairly limited but offers a nice alternative if you want a break from the main dining room scent. Choose from items like burgers, giant soft pretzels, Buffalo wings, mini churros and plant-based chicken tenders.

Wheezy’s Freezies, $: Wheezy’s Freezies serves up shakes, smoothies and, of course, Disney’s ubiquitous Dole Whip.

Jambeaux’s Sweets, $: Part candy shop, part ice cream parlor, you’ll get a toothache just walking into this adorable sweet shop. Pick from ice cream and gelato, in a cone, a dish or a giant souvenir dish meant for sharing (I hope!).

Cruise Critic Restaurant Picks on Disney Treasure

If you’re looking to try something special, you can’t go wrong with Palo. This is a perennial favorite of Cruise Critic members for good reason: The menu is diverse, and the dishes are expertly prepared. If you’re looking for something far more casual, Periscope Pub’s bar bites are just the ticket. Tip: Plan to try specialty dining on one of your 1923 nights; this restaurant doesn’t include entertainment so you don’t have to worry about missing the show or any character meets.

Dietary Restrictions on Disney Treasure

The chefs on Disney Treasure are easily able to handle what the FDA calls “common allergies,” including eggs, fish, milk, peanuts, sesame, shellfish, soy, tree nuts and wheat. Some food can be prepared without gluten, lactose, corn or MSG. If you have a food allergy or restriction, you should fill out a special services form ahead of your sailing, found on the Disney Cruise Line website.

All waitstaff will ask at the beginning of your meal if you have dietary restrictions. The main dining rooms and specialty restaurants can more easily accommodate restrictions than the ship’s “quick-service” venues or in-room orders.

Most venues have vegetarian and vegan selections, and plant-based meats are common across the ship.