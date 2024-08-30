Disney Treasure staterooms are thoughtfully designed, modern and offer just a hint of the Disney brand, in artwork and on the carpet (look for the hidden Mickeys).

All cabins hold at least three people, and many are suitable for families of four or five; a large number have connecting doors for even bigger groups. Every cabin, except for inside staterooms, features Disney’s signature split approach to the bathroom, where one room has a toilet and sink, and another has a bath/shower combo and sink.

A majority of the staterooms have balconies, though they are pretty small for the most part. Cabins are available for guests who use wheelchairs or are hearing impaired. As with most big oceangoing cruise ships, Disney Treasure offers three types of staterooms : inside or interior, outside or oceanview (with windows) and balconies. Suites generally have balconies and fall into that category, though on Disney Treasure, the top Tower Suite has incredible views but no balcony.

Disney Treasure offers Concierge class cabins; these are all located at the front of the ship on decks 11 through 13. While the area isn’t set off from other spaces via private access – the way some other lines do with their suite complexes – Concierge cabins and suites guests have exclusive access to a private lounge and pool.

What to Expect in Staterooms on Disney Treasure

A cabin on Disney Treasure set up for five, with a sofa bed, bunk bed and Murphy bed. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

All Disney Treasure staterooms, no matter the category, include a living area and bed area, which can be separated by a heavy privacy curtain, so a light in one area won’t affect the other.

Sitting areas come with a sofa, small, movable table and a desk/vanity, where you’ll find drawer space and a mini fridge. The vanity has a large, lighted mirror and additional shelving for storage.

Cabins include two twin beds that can be combined to form one queen bed. Sofas can be made into an additional bed. Some staterooms have beds that drop from the ceiling (revealing a sweet message from Aladdin’s Genie!), and others have an additional Murphy bed.

I found the bed to be really comfortable, in part thanks to the Frette linens. Be warned: Beds are on an elevated wooden frame, so there’s room to put your suitcases underneath, but the hard corners are in prime knee-bashing position if you find yourself wandering in the dark.

On either side of the main bed, you’ll find dimmable lamps as well as reading lights, USB and USB-C ports and outlets.

There is plenty of drawer and closet space in your cabin, though if you have a Murphy bed option, it takes the place of one of the wardrobes.

Each room also includes a safe, hair dryer and 43-inch flat-screen TV with included on-demand movies and TV shows. As you might expect, Disney’s library of on-demand options is extensive.

Inside cabins are the smallest, at 169 square feet, which is tighter than your average boutique hotel room. Oceanview cabins are 218 square feet, while balcony cabins start at 243 square feet. Concierge staterooms start at 296 square feet and go up to 2,000 square feet for the Tomorrow Tower Suite.

Suites and Balcony Staterooms on Disney Treasure

The balcony for a Royal Suite on Disney Treasure includes a hot tub. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Balcony staterooms on Disney Treasure have more interior space than either the interior or oceanview options. If you’re looking for a room that sleeps five, you’ll need to look for a Deluxe Family Oceanview Stateroom with Veranda that specifically states it can hold five; the similarly named Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Veranda can only accommodate three or four.

These rooms feel spacious and have a good amount of storage space. Balconies, though, are tiny; two adults can sit out on the balcony (which includes two chairs and a small table), but not comfortably. One nice touch for families: Balcony doors feature an extra lock, located near the top of the door, so adults can get to it but kids can’t. Cabins at the back of Deck 6 feature larger balconies, and oversized balconies are also available on decks 7 and 9.

Concierge cabins come with a few perks that will add to the experience. In addition to private lounge and pool access, Concierge guests get down duvets, a pillow menu, personal plush robe and slippers for use onboard, elevated room service menu and 24-hour access to a basic Wi-Fi package.

Passengers also get access to a concierge agent ahead of their cruise. This person will help them book reservations and ensure special requests are honored. Additionally, passengers will have priority boarding, access to an onboard concierge team and priority tendering.

Not all Concierge cabins are suites; family cabins similar to standard family cabins are available. The suite level starts with the Concierge 1-Bedroom Suite with Verandah, which has 605 square feet of space. (If you book an Extended Verandah, you’ll get some 1,000+ square feet.) These suites come with a wet bar and two full bathrooms.

Royal Suites include two bedrooms and three full bathrooms, with balconies that have hot tubs. Cabins also include a pantry and wet bar, as well as more premium bedding, a refrigerator and dining area.

Of course, the suite that everyone talks about is the Concierge Tomorrow Tower Suite, which lives in a faux funnel that spans decks 14 and 15. The suite doesn’t have a balcony but it has incredible windows that allow a view out onto the ship, but can be dimmed with a remote for privacy.

The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom suite includes five TVs, a wet bar, incredible soaking bathtubs, a wine cooler and full pantry. The suite is accessible only by private elevator, and it includes one accessible room and bathroom.

Cabin Bathrooms on Disney Treasure

One of four-and-a-half bathrooms on Disney Treasure. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Most bathrooms on Disney Treasure feature a split design, with a bathtub/shower in one room, a toilet in the other. It’s great for parents who need to give kids baths, but the tubs aren’t comfortably adult sized. The shower is spacious enough for most people, but anyone over 6 feet tall will have to duck while taking a shower.

Inside cabins have one bathroom with a full shower and bathtub, along with a toilet.

For most cabins, bath and shower products are the same signature products Disney uses at its resorts. Suites have Elemis amenities.

Accessible cabins feature ramped bathroom thresholds, grab bars in the shower and around the toilet, fold-down shower seats and adjustable-height shower heads. Towel bars are lowered as well. Passengers can additionally request portable toilet raised toilet seats, shower stools and transfer benches.

Cabins to Avoid on Disney Treasure

Cabins on Disney Treasure are so well thought out and comfortable it’s difficult to suggest any cabins to avoid. Still, it’s good to follow the general rules for picking a cruise cabin : If you’re concerned about external noise, avoid booking cabins directly below public spaces, like pool decks and restaurants. Keep clear of elevator banks as well, where dings and loud chats can seep through.

Cruise Critic Stateroom Picks on Disney Treasure

Disney Treasure's Family Oceanview Staterooms can accommodate up to five people. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Budget with Kids: Book a Deluxe Family Oceanview, which offers a good amount of room, can sleep four or five and has the split-bathroom design.

Splash: Family Oceanview Stateroom with Veranda. You’ll have great space, a small balcony to call your own and room for up to five.

For the Balcony: No doubt about it, that enormous balcony for the Concierge 2-Story Royal Suite is the best onboard. Enjoy plenty of room to lounge, plus a personal hot tub.

For the Privacy: If you’re up for going all out, the Tomorrow Tower Suite is decked out and completely private. You won’t have anyone else using your elevator, and you can people-watch without being noticed from perhaps the best vantage point onboard.