Theater and Shows on Disney Treasure

Disney Treasure's Disney The Tale of Moana will appeal to cruisers of all ages. (Photo: Disney Cruise Line)

The ship’s main theater is the Walt Disney Theatre, located at the front of the ship on decks 3 and 4.

This is where the Disney Treasure’s signature shows take place. There are three signature shows: “Disney Seas the Adventure,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Disney The Tale of Moana.” All three are delightfully entertaining, but the crown jewel is “Disney The Tale of Moana.”

Disney Treasure offers two showings of each of the shows: an early one for late diners, and a late one for early diners. Popcorn, soda and other concessions are sold for theater-goers.

Other entertainment takes place in the theater when there isn’t a major production show, and you’ll find smatterings of other shows throughout the ship.

My favorite little surprise was the adults-only “Choose Wisely! An Indiana Jones Comedy Adventure.” Taking place in the ship’s Sarabi lounge, the show takes a hilarious ride through all five Indiana Jones movies and reminds viewers just how extensive the Disney collection of entertainment is. Mark this one as a can’t-miss on your sailing.

In addition to live shows, Disney Treasure has two movie theaters: Never Land and Wonderland. Both show movies throughout the day, many first-run or recently released. R-rated and PG-13 movies are designated as such.

Disney Treasure also shows movies on its giant Funnel Vision screen on the lido deck. These are somewhat older movies from the Disney library.

Daily Things to Do on Disney Treasure

Disney Treasure's Grand Lobby hosts many events during your sailing. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Disney Treasure’s daily schedule is packed with activities for all ages, and it does a good job of identifying the appropriate age group for each activity.

All activities are listed on the ship’s Navigator app, which is a little cumbersome to use at times but super helpful once you get the hang of it. (This can also be used for communicating with other cruisers, free of charge.) If you don’t care for an app, you can visit guest services and request a paper schedule be delivered to your room each evening

Activities include lots of Disney (and more general) trivia, character photo opportunities, karaoke, silent discos, family crafts, art sessions and much more. Plus, each of the ship’s kids clubs offers a full slate of age appropriate activities.

Nightlife on Disney Treasure

Pirate night on Disney Treasure features plenty of events and even fireworks .(Photo: Disney Cruise Line)

Because the ship is full of kids, Disney Treasure quiets down after the late-seating dinner and show. Bars and lounges will stay open late, and a number of late-night activities are offered – for families or adults only – but the ship isn’t exactly booming with activity. The exception is pirate night, where everyone dresses like a pirate and hits the top decks to watch the late-night fireworks display.

Live music abounds throughout the evening, and signature events will pop up in places like the Grand Lobby, so keep an eye on your schedule.

Disney Treasure doesn’t have a casino.

Disney Treasure Cruise Ship Bars and Lounges The Haunted Mansion Parlor on Disney Treasure is reminiscent of the Disney resorts attraction. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Disney Treasure has a wonderful variety of bars and lounges, each with its own cocktails, spirits, beer and wine menu. All have a unique vibe and approach to entertainment. Most of the drinks are reasonably priced, but some of the signature cocktails can run you $20 or more. The beer selection is excellent if you're a fan of craft beers.

For the Sports Fan: Visit the Periscope Pub to catch whatever game is on, enjoy some bar bites and wash them down with a pint. The “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea”-inspired bar features an “aquarium” ceiling, where you might catch some creatures of the seas swimming overhead. It’s open to adults only after 9 p.m.

For Peace and Quiet: You can’t miss The Rose, inspired by “Beauty and the Beast.” Open to adults only, this space has beautiful views from Deck 12. It’s low-key and a great spot to enjoy quiet conversation.

Your Spirits are High: Exclusive to Disney Treasure, the Haunted Mansion Parlor is based on the iconic Disney theme parks ride. The onboard bar is evocative of the … um … spirit of the ride but has a feel all its own. Visit in the evening to see ghosts dancing in the mirrors and hear from the ghosts. It’s spooky and totally fun. After 9, you must be at least 18 to visit.

For the Music: Hit up Scat Cat Lounge, open only to adults, for great music and a hip vibe. This space is small and it gets packed quickly.

For the People-Watching: The Skipper Society, based on Disney’s Jungle Cruise, is an open bar where you can catch live music and without missing what’s going on aboard the rest of the ship.

For a Taste of the Outdoors: The Cove, located at the back of Deck 13, is the main bar for the adults-only Cove area. It’s surprisingly peaceful and a great spot for sunsets.

Pools and Hot Tubs on Disney Treasure

Disney Treasure's Cove Pool is for adults only. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Disney Treasure doesn’t really have a main pool the way other big cruise ships do. Instead, it has a series of smaller pools, most no more than a couple of feet deep. They are open at different times during the day, so check the app for hours. You’ll find a number of hot tubs, as well. All are located on decks 11 through 14.

The adults-only Quiet Cove Pool is located at the aft on Deck 13. The Concierge guests have access to a private pool, located on Deck 13. It has its own hot tubs and bar.

AquaMouse Waterslide and Splash Park on Disney Treasure

Disney Treasure features an interactive AquaMouse waterslide. (Photo: Disney Cruise Line)

The AquaMouse is part interactive ride, part waterslide. You hop on an inflatable tube and enjoy an interactive ride before zipping through the waterslide.

For the little ones, the ship has a “Toy Story”-themed splash park, where kids can splash and be squirted on by their favorite characters. This space includes a fun Slide-a-Saurus-Rex waterslide.

Sundecks on Disney Treasure

Disney Treasure's panoramic deck offers views from the very front of the ship. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Most of the sundecks on Disney treasure are found on decks 11, 12 and 13. It also offers an “almost” promenade that spans decks 4, 5 and 6. From here, you can access the very front of the ship for some very cool views of the ocean and the bridge.

Services and Wi-Fi on Disney Treasure Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique caters to pirates just occasionally on Disney Treasure. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Whoa! There’s so much to do on Disney Treasure. For starters, the ship has an incredible array of shops, mostly filled with Disney gear, from ears to swimwear and toys.

The ship also has a Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, where parents can buy their eager children princess gear and a full princess makeover, complete with glittered hair and magic wands. At least once a cruise, the pirates commandeer the boutique, and pirate outfits and makeovers are available for kids and adults. Shake the dice at the counter to get your own pirate name.

Disney Treasure offers a self-service laundry facility, Fairytale Fresh Laundry, on Deck 8. You can use your card to pay for doing your laundry.

Wi-Fi packages are available for a fee. Wi-Fi works pretty well – you can use the streaming package for streaming meetings or video chats.

Spa and Thermal Suite on Disney Treasure

Senses Spa on Disney Treasure features a lovely thermal spa. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Disney Treasure has a large spa complex, called Senses Spa, located on Deck 5 at the front of the ship. Treatment offerings are fairly standard for a cruise ship spa: massages, facials, medispa treatments and the like. It offers some high-end beds, like zero-gravity massage beds. It also has two couples treatment rooms that are decked out with large soaking tubs, two beds and a large shower.

The best part about the spa might actually be the Rainforest thermal spa, which includes a relaxation area, ceramic lounge chairs and a beautiful outdoor relaxation area. You can buy a day pass or a pass that will cover your whole cruise.

Untangled Salon is located on Deck 4. Here, you can get hair and nail treatments. Hook's Barbery is an upscale barber shop, where you can enjoy haircuts, shaves and beard trims. It offers a large selection of whisky to enjoy (for a fee) while you’re having your treatment.

Fitness and Gym on Disney Treasure

Disney Treasure features a full gym. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

The Senses Fitness Center is adjacent to the spa, on Deck 5. It’s a modest-sized space that includes weights, weight machines and cardio equipment. There’s also a small studio for classes, such as yoga, cycling and pilates. Most come with a fee. One-on-one fitness training is available, also for a fee.

Is Disney Treasure Family Friendly?

Slide-a-Saurus Rex on Disney Treasure is a fun slide for the kids. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Yes, of course, Disney Treasure is family friendly. In fact, Disney is a perennial winner of Cruise Critic’s Best in Cruise Award for family cruising because it flawlessly serves families. Every facet of the onboard experience is created and executed with families in mind.

You can see it in obvious places: kids clubs, cabins that accommodate three, four or even five, and entertainment. It also extends more subtly to places like the public bathrooms, where you’ll find at least one sink at the perfect kid level, and elevator buttons that are in reach of children eager to punch in their deck.

Disney’s kids clubs are the most expansive you’ll find on a cruise ship. Each club is set up for a specific age group; Disney doesn’t allow kids access to clubs outside of the required ages.

Kids Club on Disney Treasure: Disney’s Oceaneer Club

Children at Oceaneer Club on Disney Treasure might meet characters, like Belle. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

The biggest space for kids on Disney Treasure is the Oceaneer Club, open to children ages 3 to 10. Simply put, it’s incredible.

Split into five areas, kids of all ages will have plenty to do, either on their own or as part of organized activities.

The littlest ones will love to spend time in Fairytale Hall and Mickey and Minnie’s Captain’s Deck. Both spaces are colorful and character-filled, with spaces for playing and exploring. Belle from “Beauty and the Beast” was spending time in Fairytale Hall when I visited, and characters do make appearances.

Two of the coolest spaces, which might make even parents jealous, are the Imagineering Lab and Marvel Super Hero Academy. The Imagineering lets budding engineers design, build and virtually test their own roller coasters. Marvel Super Hero Academy gives kids a chance to design and virtually try on their own super hero look.

Not to be overlooked, the Star Wars: Cargo Bay looks and feels like it came right out of one of the movies, with creatures that require care from kid cruisers. The space is filled with interactive boards begging for engagement.

Kids who use the Oceaneer Club must be checked out by a parent or approved guardian; they can’t come and go as they please.

Fun fact: Kids can get to the club by taking a twisty slide from Deck 3 down to the entrance of the club. Adults can give it a go just once – during open house hours.

Babies and Toddlers on Disney Treasure

Disney Treasure's It's a Small World Nursery is set up for the tiniest cruisers. (Photo: Disney Cruise Line)

Babies as young as 6 months and toddlers on Disney Treasure will visit It’s a Small World Nursery, which offers a nursery with cribs for nap time. Babysitting, for a fee, is offered.

You can request pack-and-play style cribs, and you can purchase diapers, formula and the like onboard as needed.

Tweens and Teens on Disney Treasure Disney Treasure's Vibe is the teen club. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

On Disney Treasure, tweens (ages 11 to 14) hang at Edge on Deck 5. Activities might include game-playing, both digital and classic, or checking out the selfie screen. The space has a snack bar and stocked bookshelves. Tweens can come and go as they like.

Teens (14-17) can visit Vibe. The space itself is pretty small – more a meeting spot than a place to hang out for hours. Still, there’s plenty to do, from game tables to video games and a DJ booth. There’s a snack bar, too. It’s located on Deck 12, near to the Hero Zone, which has an indoor basketball court, air hockey and foosball. (Hero Zone is open to everyone but tends to draw the younger set.)