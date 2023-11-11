"We had a wonderful wait staff each night that took great care of us, and the staff in the quick service locations were always super friendly and ready to help as well.Embarkation and disembarkation is super easy at the new cruise terminal and again, staff was so friendly in directing us...."Read More
A brief intro.
This was our 9th Disney cruise, and 48th cruise overall. We have sailed with Carnival, Celebrity, Disney, Holland America, MSC, Princess and Royal Caribbean, but it was when we were cast members at Walt Disney World that we started cruising so we do have a very soft spot for Disney.
We are in our mid 70s and took our granddaughter for her first cruise in March 2024 and ever ...
Quick pro and con list for those of you who are considering Disney Magic. I’ll start by saying this was my first cruise, but my husband has been several times and had lots of insight.
General synopsis: I would not do Disney Magic again. Had I known what I know now, I would not have done it at all.
Not sure if this is all ships or just Disney but they put a gratuity on everything and just ...
We have done over 30 ocean cruises and visited Disney parks about 7 times but never combined the two. Was it insane for 2 adults in their 50’s, without kids, to cruise on the Magic? Cut to the chase: we had fun. We might do it again in a few years. Disney will not become our “go to” cruise line (we never expected it would). We love the classic cruise style of the Magic, especially the ...
We had the best week. This was our first cruise as just the 2 of us (but second time on the Magic), and we had a great time. The Magic is one of my favorite DCL ships. Its charm is unmatched, and the dining is great (Rapunzel's Royal Table is among the best in all of the rotational dining rotations across the fleet). We had a category 5C verandah on deck 6 FWD. The room was in great ...
I recently had the opportunity to experience a Disney Magic cruise, and while there were some positives, several aspects left much to be desired.
First, the stateroom we were assigned was quite disappointing. It was both small and had a persistent, unpleasant odor that made our initial experience quite uncomfortable. Despite the efforts of the staff to address the issue, including an attempt to ...
First, the positives. The staff couldn’t be nicer and more helpful. They go above and beyond to help you enjoy your cruise. But the negatives for us clearly overshadowed their efforts. The boat is old and too small for the amount of passengers. The three pools are tiny and wholly insufficient for the number of passengers. Expect crowds in the pools with very close contact. We got ill on the ...
I had such high expectations because I had never heard of anything bad about Disney Cruises. First, the ship is very small, the elevator were extremely we were a group of 10 and could barely fit wirh our carry on luggage. the pool is very small. The dinning room (dinner) was awful. All of the restaurants was beautiful but the food was awful. Breakfast & lunch served good food but the lunch closes ...
We took the kids and grandkids on this cruise. Kids were in their 40s, grandkids ten and under.
Surprisingly the food was great. We eat at a different restaurant each night. Dinner wait staff moved with us so they learned our habits.
The kids activities were great as well. A few too many long Iines for pics with the Disney characters. Kids loved Pirates Night.
There were no louge chairs ...
We sailed out of Nee Orleans with a 1 year old and 3 year old. The Oceaneers kids club and the nursery were under construction. My kids could not experience these areas. They did not have an open house for the kids clubs that my toddlers could go to. The food was not that great except for the breakfast and lunch buffets. We had to come back a day early due to bad weather. We were not compensated ...
Beyond what I was expecting. Completely blew me away. It was our first cruise and we will definitely be coming back this is our new tradition for sure. Staff was 1000% the best. Everyone went above and beyond to cater and comfort our family made the most pleasurable experience. Dinner staff was exquisite! Christiano was a gentleman at its finest! and Sarah was a luxury in itself! Rooms were ...