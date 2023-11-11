Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Disney Magic

Quick pro and con list for those of you who are considering Disney Magic. I’ll start by saying this was my first cruise, but my husband has been several times and had lots of insight. General synopsis: I would not do Disney Magic again. Had I known what I know now, I would not have done it at all. Not sure if this is all ships or just Disney but they put a gratuity on everything and just ...