To raise the level of convenience, all cabins have a split-bath configuration, with a toilet and sink in one room and a shower–tub combo and second sink in another. Both bathrooms offer shelving below the vanity. Non-suite bathrooms are stocked with H20 Plus bath amenities.

Looks-wise, inside, ocean-view and balcony cabins all share the same nautical color scheme of navy blues, reds and whites. These cabins also include pull-across privacy curtains that separate the main bed from the sofa bed. (All cabins include a single sleeper sofa, except the Concierge-level cabins, which have a double sleeper sofa.) Many cabins also have a pulldown bed that descends from the ceiling for a fourth person, allowing a wide variety of passenger configurations to share the space comfortably.

Additional amenities include a Euro-top mattress (similar to a pillow-top mattress), Frette linens, 22-inch LCD flat-screen TV, H20 Plus bath products (suites feature an upgraded brand), individual climate control, a mini-fridge (not stocked unless in a Concierge-level cabin, which offers a small selection of complimentary items) and a safe. Cabins also include two hair dryers -- one in the desk drawer and another built into the bathroom wall (this one doesn't have much power and thus will require more time to dry, especially thick or long hair). Cabins are equipped with both U.S. and European outlets.

Hint: The ship has six cabins known by insiders as "secret porthole rooms." They aren't secret at all, but they are a great bargain. They are cabins all the way forward on Deck 5 with portholes that are obstructed to varying degrees, and they're sold at the cost of the most expensive inside cabin. Cabins 5020, 5022, 5520 and 5522 have virtually nothing blocking the windows, except rails and a pulley; 5024 and 5524 are almost completely blocked with barrels. Still, if you're considering an inside cabin but would love the light of day for no extra charge, these are your best bet.

Interior: There are two variations of interior cabins: Standard Inside and Deluxe Inside. Standard Inside cabins -- found on Decks 2, 5, 6 and 7 -- are 184 square feet and can fit up to four passengers, except for those on Deck 2, which sleep only up to three. Deluxe Inside cabins offer all the same amenities but add more space (214 square feet).

Oceanview: Also measuring 214 square feet, Deluxe Oceanview Staterooms (there is no standard category) are located on Decks 1, 2, 5, 6 and 7. These rooms bring the outdoors in with one large porthole window (Deck 1 cabins have two small port holes, instead) and also offer all the same amenities as interior cabins.

Balcony: Two types of balcony cabins -- the Deluxe and the Deluxe Family -- differ only in size. The former -- located on Decks 5, 6, 7 and 8 -- offers 268 square feet (including the balcony) and sleeps either three or four, while the latter, found only on Deck 8, boasts a comfortable 304 square feet (also including the balcony) and sleeps up to five. Be aware: A handful of deluxe balcony cabins on Deck 7 have obstructed views.

Amenities are in line with what's offered in the other non-suite categories; balconies come with patio furniture (two plastic tables and a small cocktail table) and are equipped with childproof locks and either Plexiglas or solid whitewall railings for added safety. Those booking connecting cabins can request to have the balcony partition removed to expand the outdoor space.

Suite: Disney Magic's suites are classified as Concierge-level and are offered in a variety of configurations. Passengers staying in these suites receive a number of perks inside and outside the room, including priority embarkation and disembarkation; a dedicated concierge that assists with shore excursions, dining and spa reservations and nursery stays; a welcome cocktail party in one of the ship's lounges; and a private lounge.

Those looking for a Concierge-level experience have three suites from which to choose -- all on Deck 8. The Concierge Royal Suite with Verandah, Concierge 1-Bedroom Suite with Verandah and Concierge 2-Bedroom Suite with Verandah all come with the aforementioned perks, as well as significantly more space, enclosed bedrooms, a whirlpool tub in one of the bathrooms, living and dining areas, upgraded Elemis bath amenities, Frette bath towels, a wet bar, a walk-in closet, additional TVs, an iPod docking station and more storage space. The suites boast a neutral color scheme, with creams, browns and pops of muted violet and sky blue.

At 614 square feet (including the balcony), the Concierge 1-Bedroom Suite is the smallest option. It has one bedroom that sleeps five and one and a half bathrooms.

One category up is the 945-square-foot Concierge 2-Bedroom Suite with Verandah, which sleeps up to seven passengers with two bedrooms and two and a half marble-and-granite bathrooms.

The largest of Disney Magic's accommodations is the Concierge Royal Suite with Verandah. It also has two bedrooms, two and a half baths (both marble and granite) and sleeps up to seven but offers more space -- 1,029 square feet.

Our only gripe is the balcony furniture is the same as that of lower-level cabins (plastic chairs and a small cocktail table) as opposed to the upgraded arrangements you typically see in suites on other cruise lines. Otherwise, the additional space (balconies in Concierge-level cabins are larger than those in balcony cabins) is a nice perk.

Accessible: The wheelchair-accessible cabins on Disney Magic are enormous, and they're available in inside, ocean-view, balcony and suite categories. Accessible cabins on the aft end of the ship also have wider balconies (some 30 feet across). All accessible cabins are equipped with lowered closet bars and, in the bathroom, a ramped threshold, lowered towel bars, toilet grab bars and roll-in shower with a fold-down seat, grab bars and adjustable-height showerhead. There also is an emergency button next to the bed and cord in the bathroom -- both of which must be activated by Guest Services.