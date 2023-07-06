  • Write a Review
Disney II Review

Disney Cruise Line will add three 140,000-gross-ton ships to its fleet starting in 2021, with the second ship launching in 2022. All three ships will have 1,250 cabins and be fueled by environmentally friendly liquefied natural gas.

No details have been revealed about the ships yet, but you can expect them to feature several dining venues, top-deck water fun and a selection of adults-only spaces for parents who need kid-free time.

The three ships are being built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany.

About

