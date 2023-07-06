Dining is an event aboard Disney Wish, thanks in part to Disney's rotational dining concept that places diners (and their waitstaff) in a new main dining room each evening. By keeping diners together, rotational dining encourages passengers to get to know their servers and vice-versa, while allowing cruisers of all ages to experience three distinctive main dining rooms that offer unique decor, cuisine and themes.

And while Disney Wish offers all the standard pool deck grub you'd expect, there are a few new additions aboard Disney Wish, such as the "Festival of Foods" eateries located on the pool deck that include smoked barbecue, Mexican, fresh-made pizzas and, of course, plenty of ice cream.

Adults aren't left out of the game, either. Those looking for some quiet time will relish the pub food in the Keg & Compass Pub, or the sublimely adult culinary experiences found in the ship's two high-profile specialty restaurants, Palo Steakhouse and the French-inspired Enchante (pronounced on-shon-tay).

Room service is available 24/7 at no additional charge.

Free Restaurants on Disney Wish

1923 (Main Dining): The first of three complimentary main dining rooms aboard Disney Wish, 1923 is actually split into two venues: The 1923 Roy Disney Dining Room, and the 1923 Walt Disney Dining Room, located across the elevator bank from each other on Deck 3. Named after the year the Walt Disney Company was founded, these two rooms have a sort of "Glamor of Hollywood" theme going on, with plenty of art and decor culled from the Disney archives. California fusion cuisine is on offer, with entrees featuring dishes like seared verlasso salmon filet, Italia flat parsley and rosemary-crusted rack of lamb, and even lighter fare like the los feliz lobster salad. Breakfast is offered here, too, on select days.

Arendelle (Main Dining): Inspired by Disney's Frozen, Arendelle includes Disney's first-ever aft-facing restaurant with views thanks to a wall of gorgeous windows on Deck 5 situated around the back. Kids will love the performances here that include a very impressive animatronic version of Olaf, while adults will find the cuisine to be pleasantly surprising. A number of Nordic dishes and flavors have been included here in a nod to Frozen's unique setting. Elsa & Anna's baked salmon is about as Norwegian as you can get, along with similarly themed (and very tasty) dishes like Queen Iduna's potato lefse with Aquavit Jarlsberg cream and the Arendelle kjottkake -- pasta with egg noodles, braised meatballs and lingonberry chutney.

Worlds of Marvel (Main Dining): Perhaps the most technologically sophisticated of the main dining venues aboard Disney Wish, Worlds of Marvel puts diners in a futuristic (and decidedly cinematic) culinary experience. Wall-mounted LED screens broadcast interactive clips featuring Ant Man (Paul Rudd) and The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly). It's a fun experience, even for those who are completely unfamiliar with the Marvel universe and its characters. Dishes here are varied and include things like the delicious steamed bao buns, heart of palm ceviche, chicken schnitzel, shitake and tofu udon, and lamb shwarma salad.

Marceline: The main casual buffet aboard Disney Wish, Marceline takes up the entire aft end of Deck 11. Cuisine here is a notch or two above most cruise ship buffets, with plenty of variety and stations serving up lighter fare alongside standard cruise ship staples. Breakfast, lunch and dinner can be found here, along with complimentary soda drinks, lemonade, coffee, Twining's teas, and water. Seating is spacious and cleverly designed, and a number of windowside counters allow for solo diners to enjoy a meal without taking up a table for four.

Mickey and Friends Festival of Foods: This is actually split into six individual venues clustered around the pool deck (Deck 11) that serve as additional quick-fare options for those who'd rather remain poolside than go into Marceline for a quick bite to eat. Eateries include Mickey's Smokestack Barbecue, serving meatatarian comfort foods like St. Louis Pork and smoked kielbasa sausages; Daisy's Pizza Pies, offering freshly made pizza's; Donald's Cantina, serving Mexican burritos, bowls and tacos; Goofy's Grill, where hot dogs and burgers reign supreme; and Sweet Minnie's Ice Cream.

Room Service: Try the chicken tenders, which have been elevated to cult status -- rightly so -- by Disney's past passengers.

What Restaurants Cost Extra on Disney Wish

Keg & Compass Pub, $: This cozy, Nordic-inspired pub on Deck 5 forward offers an excellent selection of craft beers and pub fare, from the warm German-style pretzel served with mustard and beer cheese to classics like bangers and mash, and fish and chips. Prices range from about $6 for desserts to $16 for entrees.

Palo Steakhouse, $$$$: Dinner at Palo is a real event to be savored, surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows and the venue's gracious service. A $45 prix fixe menu is available, but to really experience Palo, go for the a la carte options: it isn't cheap (the average meal, with wine, will easily run into the $300 territory for a couple) but the quality of the food, service and the overall experience rival anything we've seen on even the highest-end luxury ships. Authentic Japanese Waygu beef, ribeye steaks, veal chop and classic filet mignon are among the highlights here, accented by Ciuppin soup, herbed yellowfin tuna, and shrimp and calamari in a light lemon-garlic mayonnaise dip. Only those 18 and older can dine here, there's a dress code and reservations are required.

Enchante, $$$$: New to Disney Wish is Enchante, a French-style specialty restaurant that draws on subtle themes from Beauty and the Beast and distinguishes itself by being possibly the most romantic space onboard. Crafted by Michelin-starred chef Arnaud Lallement, who also created the menus for Remy aboard Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy, Enchante offers both a prix fixe menu ($195 per person, with an optional $140 champagne pairing option, or a less-expensive pairing at $125 per person), or a la carte options. The full degustation experience is the way to go -- it's expensive, sure, but the surroundings, food and exemplary service (as in Palo next door) make dinner here an experience to remember. Champagne Brunch is also offered for $75 per person on sea days.

Cruise Critic Restaurant Picks on Disney Wish

Despite not being steakhouse fans, Palo won us over on our pre-inaugural sailing. Our Waygu beef was prepared expertly, and appetizers, sides and desserts were delivered with flair and panache. Nestled within a space on the port side of Deck 12 aft, Palo only looks more gorgeous at night, and leads directly into The Rose, Disney Wish's upscale cocktail bar geared toward adults. Despite the cost, it is an experience we were eager to immediately repeat.

Dietary Restrictions on Disney Wish

Dietary restrictions are well-catered to aboard Disney Wish. Servers in all venues immediately ask if there are any dietary restrictions in the group as part of their introductory speech, and we found our nut allergy was well catered to. In self-service options like Marceline, we found crewmembers knowledgeable about ingredients; if they didn't know something, they went and asked, just to be sure.

Vegetarian options some dishes suitable for vegans are offered.