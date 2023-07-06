Rooms offer European, North American, USB and USB-C outlets for charging devices, as well as backlit, anti-fog bathroom mirrors, and dimmable bedside lamps and reading lights that come complete with faux brass knobs for easy adjustment.

Above the headboard of the beds (which can be separated into two twins), custom artwork gives each room an elegant yet whimsical feeling. These murals evoke Disney's classic movies, including Cinderella, Frozen, The Princess and the Frog, Sleeping Beauty and Moana, while suites contain paintings inspired by Tangled -- all without using a single character. Touches of gold and silver leaf are used to create the illusion of illuminated spaces within the artwork, like castle windows.

(As a bonus easter egg: Each distinctive movie "pairing" is indicated by its cabin corridor carpeting and wall treatments. Light blue corridors use a fairytale castle carpeting and contain rooms with Cinderella and Frozen paintings, while green cabin corridors revolve around a forest and animals theme with rooms featuring The Princess and The Frog and Sleeping Beauty murals.)

There are more subtle touches to each stateroom: The bedside lamps, in particular, reveal delicate filigree designs only when illuminated. Door numbers further reveal more whimsical touches (our cabin, for example, had one of Cinderella's pumpkin chariots as an extruded artwork around our room number), while room doorbell buttons are inset into a small, silver Mickey Mouse silhouette.

Beds and bedding are immensely comfortable, and Frette 300-threadcount lines are decidedly upscale with very subtle Mickey Mouse patterns that can only be seen in the faintest stitching. Pillowcases have gorgeous gold-colored filigree designs on their borders, and towels come with the Disney logo embossed into each.

Many staterooms can sleep up to six, thanks to pull-out sofas, fold-down Murphy beds and drop-down, ceiling-mounted bunks. Ample space is available, particularly in extended family staterooms, for those needing cribs or pack-and-plays.

Complimentary Disney movies and television shows are offered on the in-room interactive TV sets.

Balcony staterooms offer balconies with child-proof door locks (a secondary lock is about 6 feet off the floor), while balconies themselves have clever plexiglass covers over the ship's nautically designed railings to prevent little ones from attempting to climb them.

Standard balconies have two chairs and a narrow circular table with a heavy base that neither moves around easily nor gets in the way.

Rooms designed for those with accessibility needs, or those with visual cues, are offered across several stateroom categories.

Disney Wish Adds New Concierge Staterooms and Suites

Disney Wish offers plenty for those looking to upgrade their accommodations game. The ship boasts 53 Concierge Staterooms and 23 Concierge Suites, all of which include a number of inclusive perks, like access to the private, forward-facing Concierge Lounge on Deck 12.

In addition, Disney Wish is the first ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet to include suites overlooking the bow of the ship -- not to mention the first in the history of the line, or the industry, to be inset into a ship's funnel.

The Concierge Tower Suite is situated in the ship's forward funnel, which is a dummy that does not actively carry engine exhaust in any uptakes. Formerly a teen's club on other Disney ships, this space was enlarged and modified to create what's colloquially known as "The Funnel Suite": a massive, 2,000-square foot enclave featuring three bedrooms (including a kid's room with the coolest bunk beds we've ever seen), 4.5 bathrooms decked out in marble and adorned with Bulgari toiletries, along with a library, a pantry, a spiral staircase and a two-story wall of glass adorning the living room.

There's no balcony in this suite, but passengers will find that private elevator access and a staircase leading out to the base of the funnel -- and the Sun Deck beyond -- eases that pain.

Other notable suites include the two-story Princess Aurora Royal Suites that come with two floors, private balconies, two bedrooms and fittings that rival those found aboard luxury ships. Bulgari toiletries, Italian Frette linens and some of the most astonishing bathrooms we've ever seen at sea, with soaker tubs along wall-to-wall windows.

Cabins to Avoid on Disney Wish

Disney has worked hard to create cabins that are meant to be enjoyed, from the humble inside stateroom to the lavish Concierge Suites. Still, the standard rules of cruise ship design apply: Cabins located directly under the pool deck might have some residual transference of noise as deck chairs are dragged across the deck in the early morning hours, and rooms situated near the elevator banks are liable to have a bit more noise bleed-through than those at the extreme ends of the vessel.

Cruise Critic's Cabin Picks on Disney Wish

On a Budget: You can't beat Disney's interior cabins, which offer more space than the industry average and house the same fabulously soft beds found in the more expensive categories. And, with so much going on aboard the Disney Wish, time spent in your cabin is likely going to be limited to changing and sleeping.

For Families: The Deluxe Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah is tough to beat. At 284 square feet, this extended balcony cabin can sleep between four and five people, and even includes a pull-down Murphy bed that is disguised to look like another piece of cabinetry. Families with infants will love this room: When the Murphy bed is stored, there's enough floor space to fit a crib or a pack-and-play and still store extra luggage -- with room to spare.

Splash: The Concierge 1-Bedroom Suite with Verandah is a nice compromise between the Deluxe Family Oceanview balconies and the more costly high-end Concierge Suites. These Tangled-inspired rooms offer accommodations for up to five, nestled within 608 square feet of living space. Two full bathrooms, separate living and sleeping areas, two flat-panel TVs and a walk-in closet round out this comfortable and lavish space, which comes with access to the private Concierge Lounge and sun deck.

Splurge: It's a tie between the Concierge Tower Suite and the Princess Aurora Royal Suites. Pick the former if you want to cruise in the most unique location on the ship (the funnel!), or the latter if you want the last word in ultra-lavish luxury. Fair warning: These categories book up fast; don't be surprised if you have to look a year -- or more -- out in order to snag one of them.