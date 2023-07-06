Entertainment & Activities

Theater and Shows on Disney Wish

The Walt Disney Theater is the primary show lounge aboard Disney Wish, spanning three levels between decks 2 and 4 forward. Disney's full entertainment lineup wasn't ready at the time of our preview sailing, but expect the line's tremendous shows (many of which hold kids and adults alike spellbound for 70 minutes) to hold up to this grand space.

Luna is a two-level secondary show lounge and activity space located on decks 4 and 5. Featuring a stage and full lighting packages, numerous activities can be held here throughout the day, from character meet and greets to performances, trivia challenges and even private meetings and events.

Wonderland and Never Land Cinemas dual theatres (located on opposite ends of Deck 4 forward) showcase first-run and classic Disney movies in an attractive space. Rather than have just one large theater, as has been the case on past Disney ships, Disney Wish breaks up its onboard cinemas into two more intimate venues that showcase different movies. There's no charge for admission, though popcorn and other cinema snacks can be purchased at a small concession booth.

Funnel Vision is Disney's outdoor movies at sea concept, offering one of the most crystal-clear screens we've encountered strapped to the funnel, overlooking the pool deck. First-run Disney movies are shown here.

Daily Things to Do on Disney Wish

Boredom is not an option aboard Disney Wish, which offers a many activities for young and old alike.

Kids will have to be dragged away from Disney's Oceaneer Club on Deck 2, which offers some of the most creative spaces, programming and activities we've seen at sea. Likewise, teens will want to hang out in their own spaces, Edge and Vibe, which offer their own blend of activities ranging from traditional games to social events and video game tournaments.

But throughout the rest of the ship, days are punctuated by Disney's famous character meet and greets, trivia sessions, live music, first-run Disney movie screenings, and plenty of pool deck activities.

Adults aren't left out of the mix, either, with pursuits such as wine and scotch tastings, mixology classes, and spa and fitness seminars.

Disney Wish does not have an onboard casino.

Nightlife on Disney Wish

Dinners at Disney's unique main dining rooms offer a mix of meal and entertainment, and often become a bit of a nightlife event.

Kids will delight in the full-blown production shows in the Walt Disney Theater and by roving acts of entertainment that pop up in the Grand Hall Atrium.

Adults, on the other hand, will want to check out the live music around the ship, from a folk trio in The Bayou to the classy sounds of Nightingale's Piano Bar. The ship's spa and outdoor pools stay open fairly late, allowing for a late-night treatment or refreshing plunge.

Keep an eye out for little touches of Disney whimsy at night: A Kiss Goodnight, a signature event aboard Disney Wish, is offered in The Grand Hall on select evenings at 10 p.m. and midnight.

Disney Wish Bars and Lounges

Disney Wish has one of the most diverse selection of indoor and outdoor bars and lounges we've seen aboard any ship. And, unlike many ships, each bar and lounge boasts its own distinctive cocktails, beers, wines and spirits, from Champagne-infused martinis adorned with smoked bubbles to a selection of craft beers made exclusively for Disney Wish.

Most are reasonably priced in the $13 to $16 range for a cocktail, though big spenders might want to splurge on the $5,000-a-hit Kaiburr Cocktail in the Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge. We don't know what's in it but expect that five grand will get you a whole lot of Disney surprise and magic.

Our Picks

**For the Outdoor Lover: **You can't beat the Cove Bar for pure serenity aboard Disney Wish. Shuttled all the way back on a forgotten end of Deck 13, this bar serves as the main watering hole for the gorgeous aft deck area dedicated just to adults. Flanked by an infinity pool, hot tubs and padded loungers, the Cove Bar is also adjacent to the caffeine-haven that is the Cove Cafe. Try the two beers on tap; they're exclusively at this bar, and they're delicious.

For the Cocktail Connoisseur: Nightingale's Piano Bar on Deck 3 won us over with its gorgeous decor, subtly inspired by the Disney film, Cinderella. But the real winners here are the custom cocktails that are mostly gin and sparkling wine based. A selection come inset into large balls of ice, which guests then smash open dramatically with a small rock hammer. Others are infused with an oversized bubble of smoke that wobbles over the top of the martini before it bursts into an Alice in Wonderland-style haze. Spirits are all top-shelf and unique; we were pleasantly surprised to find the purple-colored Empress 1908 Gin from Victoria, British Columbia, stocked onboard.

For The Whiskey Maven: Don't miss the tiny craft bourbon joint hidden within Hook's Barbery. No haircut or beard trim is needed -- though you can get one if you want. Patrons start out by choosing their bourbon of choice from a selection of top-shelf spirits, before moving onto infusions, bitters, and garnishes. It isn't cheap (our craft-made old-fashioned ran us $38), but it's one of the more unique spaces -- and experiences -- on the ship.

For The Star Wars Fanatic: Sign up early in the day to reserve a spot in the Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge to sample all manner of intergalactic libations. Drinks here are creatively presented, from cyan-blue balls of ice in one martini, to egg-white-foam garnishes featuring intricately printed designs that can only be seen with the aid of a black light. Even if you don't splurge on the $5,000 Kaiburr Cocktail, the rest of the drinks -- which are much more reasonably priced -- are so cleverly presented and designed that you'll want to try them all.

Pools, Hot Tubs and Waterslides on Disney Wish

There are eight pools aboard Disney Wish, spread across the ship's upper decks, along with numerous hot tubs. Rather than having one large midship swimming pool, Disney Wish breaks pools up into smaller segments, a move that allows for more open space for the line's famed theme deck parties.

Four main pools are clustered amidships on Deck 11. These family-friendly pools are named Micky, Minnie, Daisy and Pluto, and are attractively styled and tiered. Two additional small pools -- Donald's Pool and Goofy's Pool -- are located one deck up, on Deck 12 aft.

The Toy Story Splash Zone on Deck 12 forward is intended for Disney's youngest cruisers.

Themed after the Disney/Pixar franchise Toy Story, this area offers plenty of water features, small slides, pop jets, geysers and bubblers to keep toddlers interested -- and thoroughly soaked.

The Concierge Pool is located all the way forward on Deck 13 and is part of the exclusive Concierge Lounge that suite passengers have access to. This restful, relaxing space is bordered by its own bar, supremely plush loungers and a private, forward-facing deck.

The Quiet Cove Pool is located on Deck 13 aft and is accessible to all adult passengers over 18. With an attractive infinity-style pool overlooking the ship's stern, the pool area is bordered by rows of plush chairs and loungers and situated next to the Cove Cafe and Cove Bar. The downside: It's quite a hot, long hike from the aft elevator banks to get here, as there is no internal staircase or elevator access to this part of the ship.

Disney Wish debuts the AquaMouse, a massive tube-style attraction on the upper pool decks that also functions as Disney's first true attraction at sea. Passengers sit on rafts that are pulled up a large, fully enclosed slide filled with digital screens and movie panels accented with colored LED lighting before dropping down the slide itself, much of which is fully enclosed, save for an open-air portion toward the end of the slide. A transparent, fully enclosed tube swings out over the side of the ship before returning riders to the entry area near the base of the ship's aft funnel.

Sun Decks aboard Disney Wish

There are plenty of opportunities to enjoy the outer decks aboard Disney Wish.

Decks 11, 12 and 13 function as the main outdoor pool decks and contain the majority of the ship's poolside attractions, bars and features.

Disney Wish also has a pseudo-promenade deck that spans decks 4 through 6 on each side of the ship. Weather and navigational conditions permitting, passengers can walk right to the tip of the bow on Deck 6 through a gorgeous area known as the Shipside Promenade, which offers amazing views forward and a great look at the "face" of Disney Wish, including the forward superstructure and navigation bridge.

Services and Wi-Fi on Disney Wish

Disney Wish offers the usual assortment of services, from guest services to self-serve photo-printing and artwork-printing stations and an ATM.

The ship also offers a sprawling, self-serve laundry complex, known as the Fairytale Fresh Laundry. This area houses 26 washers, 30 dryers, 10 fold-down ironing boards, six keycard-activated soap dispensers, two folding areas and even a comfortable vestibule waiting room for those who prefer to stay close to their things.

These are provided for a nominal fee. Change isn't required; just tap your keycard and the amount will be debited to your shipboard account.

Along with the various shops onboard that sell an excellent selection of Disney and Disney Cruise Line-branded merchandise, kids will want to stop by the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, a high-end boutique and salon where children ages 3 to 12 can get made over into the prince or princess of their dreams. And while plenty of prince and princess costumes are available (complete with optional accessories), kids can also elect to get a more nautical makeover in the form of Captains Mickey and Minnie. Seven makeover packages and two accessories-only packages are offered but be forewarned: The upper-tier packages that kids will no doubt want most come with a steep price tag, though basic packages start at around $100.

Disney's Wi-Fi isn't blazingly fast, but it gets the job done. During our voyage, we found the weakest signal was actually in our stateroom; signal strength improved greatly in the ship's public spaces. Internet packages can be purchased through the Disney app, which also contains the daily activity program (printed copies are no longer offered) and can be purchased for just one, or multiple, devices, for an additional cost.

A small Disney perk: Messaging through services like iMessage seem to send and receive, even without a package. Using the Disney Cruise Line app is also free.