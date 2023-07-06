Here are a few of our favorite things: the ample closet space, a couch that converts into a single bed, an ottoman that doubles as a table and extra storage space, a single bed that pulls down from the ceiling, a heavy curtain that divides the room so the kids can take over one half while mom and dad get some shut-eye, and a long desk/vanity with a mirror and shelving that's ideal for hiding doodads collected during the day. Other thoughtful touches include USB charging outlets (although they're by the vanity, rather than the bed, which is a shame), and stars and Peter Pan likenesses painted on the ceiling above pulldown bunks.

Featuring a palette of red, white, navy blue and gold, staterooms have a bit of a nautical feel, with reading lampshades that are adorned with maps. One disappointment is that the queen beds in each cabin cannot be converted into two twins. Instead, one member of our two-person travel party had to sleep on the sofa bed; it was so uncomfortable she asked our cabin steward to set up the pulldown bunk for her on the second night.

All cabins come equipped with a safe, mini-fridge, hair dryer, 22-inch LCD TV (featuring movies, TV, music, ship channels and an onboard account review) and a pair of rechargeable "Wave Phones" that can be used throughout the ship and on Castaway Cay (which is a godsend if part of your group wants to stay on the ship).

Disney's bathrooms offer a genius split-bath setup -- one room with a bathtub/shower and sink, and another with a toilet and sink -- meaning there's always space to brush your teeth. (Note: Some cabins have rectangular tubs, while others have small round tubs; the latter come with dreamy sunflower showerheads that you'll have trouble pulling yourself away from.) Disney-branded toiletries include shampoo, conditioner, shower gel and lotion, and they smell lovely. (If you just can't get enough, full-size bottles are for sale in the onboard shops.)

Inside: Those opting for an inside cabin, starting at 169 square feet (Deluxe Insides start at 202 square feet), often have to move fast to book because they sell out quickly. Why? The magical portholes. They're flat screens set above the beds and designed to look like portholes, which project a real-time view from outside the ship. But wait, there's more: Stare at the screen for long enough, and you'll see Disney animated critters creep into the video feed.

Oceanview: Ocean-view staterooms can sleep up to four, and portholes in this category are real porthole windows, rather than virtual ones. These cabins start at 202 square feet.

Balcony: Verandah cabin balconies each feature two chairs and a small table, deck lights, railings covered in Plexiglas (or solid white walls) and childproof locks. These cabins start at 246 square feet.

Suite: For those requiring more space, Concierge Suites, as well as roomy Concierge Family Cabins, are on decks 11 and 12. Both offer access to Fantasy's concierge lounges, which provide free food and drinks and coveted extra space. Concierge passengers also have an exclusive sun deck on the top deck. Concierge cabins start at 306 square feet.

One-bedroom suites start at 622 square feet; most have connecting doors and feature queen-sized beds, sitting areas with double convertible sofas, single wall pull-down beds in the living rooms, walk-in closets and two bathrooms (with a whirlpool in the master).

Really want to spoil yourself? The 1,781-square-foot suites named for Walt Disney and Roy Disney (aka the Royal Suites) have all the amenities of the Concierge-level cabins, plus a living room, wet bar, kitchenette, media library and hot tub on a teak veranda. These each sleep five people and offer one large bedroom and two bathrooms.

There are 25 staterooms in a variety of categories equipped for passengers with disabilities.