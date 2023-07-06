There's no neon, jam-packed bar or bank of glittery ascending elevators in Disney Fantasy's marvelous three-deck atrium -- just a bronze statue of Minnie Mouse, a grand piano, marble floor, a curving staircase and enough art nouveau flourishes to keep would-be designers in awe for days. (The chandelier alone is a jaw-dropper.) The entire affair takes its cue from a peacock, so there are feathery swirls aplenty -- even in the metalwork gracing the walls -- and a rich Caribbean palette of blue, green and gold. Interior balconies on all sides provide excellent vantage points for the events held there, including performances (vocal and instrumental), character greetings and even a tree-lighting ceremony at Christmas.

The ship boasts many other fun touches, too, including the AquaDuck water coaster, an innertube water slide that circles above the pool deck; magical portholes showing real-time sea views in inside cabins; the uber-deluxe Remy French restaurant; and sophisticated venues for teens and adults. Notably, children can enjoy some of the best kids clubs at sea -- the result of a 2017 refurb -- featuring the Marvel Super Hero Academy and Star Wars Command Post. Public spaces remain a sea of polished wood and Disney artwork, and cabins are spacious with thoughtful touches like divider curtains and USB charging outlets.

At the risk of sounding cheesy, what's amazing about Disney cruises is that they bring magic to everyone onboard, from solo cruisers and adult couples to families, without shoving it down anyone's throat. There's a delightful balance of kid- and family-focused activities and adults-only pursuits that ensures the little ones and even the most kid-phobic of travelers will have a great time.