A lot can be said about a Disney Cruise: Above average food quality, excellent service, unique entertainment, character encounters all in a magical environment at sea. While a Disney Cruise may not be for everyone, it remains my belief that no cruise line offers something that is close to what they offer. Yes, some cruise lines may have tastier, fancier foods... some others may have offer more ...
The waters made the ship extremely rocky and with this being a bigger boat than the other 2 I have been on you could really feel it. The servers mostly only spoke to the guy in our group first and I felt ignored by them 50% of the time. The shows were not up to the caliber that I have come to expect from Disney since I have been on 5 of their other cruises that were amazing. There didn't seem to ...
We sailed last year on the dream from Southampton and we absolutely loved it so we booked again using a placeholder. We stepped aboard at 11:45 am which was amazing we were so excited. We are a family of 3, 2 adults and a 5 year old Autistic daughter.
We thought it was going to be just as chaotic as the last one so we were prepared. The service we received last year was second to none. ...
Context: 2 adults and 2 kids (5 and 10yr old) veteran cruisers but sailing for 1st time with DCL and not sure what to expect. We splurged on 2 connected balcony afternoons. A similar cruise setup on RCI Anthem cost roughly half what we paid for this so expectations were high.
Pre-cruise: not a good experience...after booking we were assigned 8:30pm dining and later found out the buffet is ...
Service and food were outstanding. We are not "Disney people," and were a bit surprised at how many folks we met had been cruising with Disney 20, 25, 30 times! We didn't do a great many of the activities, so I can't really comment on them, but we enjoyed the Magic Window on our inside cabin, and watching Disney movies on the TV in our room. We also greatly enjoyed the dining rooms (I don't want ...
My only major issue is this trip is too busy. With kids there is very little down time on a short 3-day cruise. What a great trip it was. The Dream is not a megaship at all, which is a nice change. It is on the more classic smaller side compared to many ships these days. No grand promenade, no massive water park. Though the theater is beyond impressive and large. If there is anything that could be ...
Not worth the price! We are a family of 4, stayed in a balcony suite. The pros include clean rooms and dinning area, decent customer service and amazing broadway shows. However, there were lots of cons. First off, by day 3, my kids were bored and so were my husband and I. Their kids club didn't attract my kids. That's because the activities didn't fit the kids' age range. The dressing up at ...
We've sailed with Disney twice before--once in 2016, on the Magic, and again in 2018, on the Fantasy. The Disney Magic was our first ever cruise with anyone and we loved the experience. We loved the ambiance, we loved the food, and we loved the feeling that came with the impression that we were well taken care of. Seven years and six months later, and our experience on the Dream was almost the ...
First Disney Cruise, our son is a Spider-man super fan! Disney exceeded our expectations at every level! We surprised our 32 year old son who has Down syndrome with this Marvel Character Cruise. Our first sea day was a Marvel Day at Sea, Iron Man, Spider-man, Loki, Groot… all the Marvel characters, strategically positioned all over the main decks for photo ops, some you had to pre register for, ...
Impeccable service, excellent food, comfortable ship, never got tired of the entertainment. This Disney cruise was absolutely wonderful. Wish we had gone longer.
After reading some other reviews, I would STRONGLY SUGGEST doing your homework on this cruise as it seems they do things a bit different than other lines. We were well informed and pre-registered for everything before cruising. My ...