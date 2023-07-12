Disney Dream Staterooms Are Comfortable and Feature Great Family-Friendly Amenities

Disney Dream staterooms each have a 22-inch flat-screen TV, mini-fridge and safe. Some cabins also have combination alarm clocks/iPod docking stations.

Most standard Disney Dream cabins can sleep three or four via a pull-down bunk and single convertible couch. Look for the hidden Peter Pan-themed celestial mural hidden above top bunks.

One annoyance is that the main beds in each cabin are queens, but they don't convert into twins. That means if two people are traveling together as friends, they either have to sleep in the same bed, or one person has to sleep in a pull-down bunk or on the pull-out sofa bed.

Heavy room-dividing curtains are a godsend to parents stuck in the cabin with sleeping children. (The only downside is that the TV and fridge are on the kids' side.) Connecting doors adjoin many cabins; if you're cruising next to members of your travel party, you can request that balconies be opened up to connect, as well.

Twenty-five cabins across categories are wheelchair-accessible, including two suites.

Most rooms – except standard Inside and a few units in other categories – have a split bath setup. This simple but ingenious concept provides one room with a shower, small tub and sink, and another with a toilet and sink. Having two vanities is important, and it's nice to still be able to use the toilet if one of your travel companions is in the shower.

Also, while a bathtub is perfect for young children, the rounded tub bottom feels more slippery than the flat floors of typical cruise ship showers. The shower ceiling will also be a bit of a problem for taller cruisers. Two in-shower retractable clotheslines provide amble space for drying the swimsuits of a family of four. Toiletries include bar soap, shampoo, conditioner, body wash and body lotion.

As a fun aside, Pepe the King Prawn (of Muppets fame) now has his own shrimp-sized cabin aboard Disney Dream. You can find it on Deck 5, stateroom number 5148 1/2. (Tip: Dial cabin number 5148 from your stateroom phone, and Pepe will answer.)

The Disney Dream Verandah Room Is Only One of Many Offering Ocean Views

Unlike in most other cruise lines, all Disney Dream cabins have ocean views – at least technically. Those opting for an inside cabin can check out a nifty industry first: Magical Portholes. They're flat screens designed to look like portholes above the beds; they project a real-time view outside the ship by means of high-def cameras and a live video feed. Stare at the screen for long enough, and you might catch a dancing hippo or two.

All other cabin categories feature real windows or balconies offering ample ocean views. Exceptions are some Disney Dream Deluxe Oceanview staterooms with Verandah on decks 5 through 9, which have obstructed vistas.

All Disney Dream Rooms Sleep at Least 3 Passengers and Many Feature Balconies

Interior: Inside cabins on the Disney Dream cruise ship are divided into two main sub-categories based on size. Standard insides start at 169 square feet, while deluxe insides are 204 square feet. They're found on Decks 2 and 5 through 10. All of the ship’s inside cabins feature Magic Portholes.

Deluxe Oceanview: Outside staterooms start at 204 square feet and are found on Decks 2 and 5 through 8. They can also sleep up to four, but the porthole is a real round window, rather than simply a virtual one.

Deluxe Family Oceanview staterooms, found on Decks 6 through 9, are a bit roomier at 241 square feet and can sleep up to five people. The portholes are larger and come with built-in seating.

Verandah: These cabins, also known as Deluxe Oceanview Staterooms with Verandah on Disney Dream, are a roomy 246 square feet, including balcony, and are located on Decks 5 through 10. Veranda cabin balconies each feature two mesh-and-metal chairs and a small table, deck lights, railings covered in Plexiglas (or solid white walls) and childproof locks.

Disney Dream Category 7a staterooms (officially known as Deluxe Oceanview staterooms with Navigator Verandah) typically have a smaller balcony or one with an obstructed view. Most limited-view cabins are located on decks 5 through 9.

If your family group books connecting balcony cabins, the partition can be opened to form one large balcony. Family balcony cabins measure 299 square feet (including veranda) and sleep up to five. Some have larger balconies with room for two mesh-and-metal chairs, a small table for drinks and two sun loungers with plenty of space to move around. Smoking is not permitted on balconies.

Disney Dream Concierge Suites Offer More Space and Great Perks

For those requiring more space, Disney offers Concierge Suites, as well as roomy Concierge Family Cabins, located on Decks 11 and 12. The decor focuses more on earth tones (browns and muted sea blues), versus the bright red-and-blue nautical hues of the standard cabins. All suites and family cabins feature balconies.

Both offer access to the concierge facilities, including the Disney Dream Concierge Lounge and a private sun deck with some chairs. While these areas are not particularly noteworthy, they do offer easy access to free food and drinks and coveted extra space. The concierge is on hand before and during your cruise to help with reservations, activity planning and other needs.

Concierge Family cabins start at 306 square feet and can sleep up to five. One-bedroom suites start at 622 square feet; most have connecting doors. These have queen-sized beds in separate bedrooms, sitting areas with double convertible sofas and a small table and chairs, single wall pull-down beds in the living rooms, walk-in closets and two bathrooms (with a whirlpool in the master).

The Roy O Disney Suite on Disney Dream Is on a League of Its Own

Really want to spoil yourself? The 1,781-square-foot Roy O Disney Suite (officially known as the Royal Suite) has all the amenities of a Concierge suite, plus a wet bar, kitchenette, dining table for eight, and a media library. The main bathroom features double sinks and a rainfall shower as well as a jetted bathtub. This suite can sleep five.

Décor is classic and elegant, with wood finishes and art deco details. Original artworks decorate the walls. Marble and granite bathrooms feel upscale and spacious. The verandah features a hot tub and cushioned chairs and loungers.

Larger groups can book an adjoining Concierge Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah or the adjacent Concierge Royal Suite with Verandah. On adjoining suites, the partition between verandahs can be opened to create a larger balcony for sharing.