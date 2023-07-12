Entertainment & Activities

Disney Dream Shows and Theater

Walt Disney Theater (Deck 3 and 4): Disney Dream shows always draw a full house with their intricate sets and costumes, beloved songs and captivating performances. You could easily forget you're at sea. The Walt Disney Theater on Dream offers up much-loved favorites such as "Beauty and the Beast,” as well as its signature show, "Disney's Believe," directed by Broadway veteran Gordon Greenberg.

A host of old-time favorites make an appearance, including Peter Pan, Genie from "Aladdin" and Cinderella, but the story of a workaholic single father who reconnects with his young daughter is refreshingly new.

Buena Vista Theater (Deck 4 and 5): Dream has license to show first-run Walt Disney Studios movies in its theaters -- and not just the PG-rated animated shows. A lineup of four or five movies will play in rotation; check the daily newsletter or the screen outside the theater for show times.

On a short cruise, you might find it difficult to fit movie-watching time into the packed schedule of more appealing daily activities.

The counter outside sells popcorn in souvenir buckets and smoothies in souvenir cups -- for an added fee, of course. Extra-cost soda and beer are also available there. (Keep in mind that soda is free elsewhere on the ship. To save a few dollars, head up to Deck 11 to fill a cup or two with Coke before you hit the theater.)

Disney Dream Daily Things to Do

Character experiences are the backbone of Disney cruises, and like the other ships, there is no shortage of opportunities to greet Mickey, the princesses and the rest of the crew onboard. This vessel affords kids a much more intimate experience than the parks do. Instead of paying the high cost of character dining or waiting in insanely long lines just to snap a mediocre shot, Disney Dream characters are accessible, typically in the Atrium or the D Lounge.

If you miss the formal greetings (times are outlined in your daily newsletter), you can count on seeing them around the ship, and they'll always stop for a photo. Disney Dream photographers are available for a professional photoshoot with the characters at all scheduled meet-and-greets. The photos are available for purchase later in the sailing.

Offered on select five-night itineraries from Miami to Bahamas, Disney Dream’s Marvel Day at Sea is a fun event for the whole family. More than 30 superheroes from the Marvel Universe, such as Thor, Captain America, Black Panther, and Spiderman, lead a variety of activities throughout the day, including costume parties, movie screenings and interactive experiences.

The D Lounge on Deck 4 is also the main venue for all-ages Disney Dream activities and games, such as family karaoke, bingo, Disney trivia, animation classes, and more. Live music in the Atrium can lead to impromptu dance parties.

For a DIY scavenger hunt, stop off at the Deck 5 kiosks to access the Midship Detective Agency. You will search the ship for clues, hidden in the "enchanted art" onboard (digital pictures that come to life via motion detectors) to solve a Muppets-themed mystery.

Nightlife on Disney Dream

The popular "Pirates in the Caribbean" party has become two separate events, happy news for parents unable to keep little ones up late. There is a sing-along and Mickey-led deck party early in the evening for kids called "Mickey's Pirates in the Caribbean," followed by "Buccaneer Blast," in which Jack Sparrow rappels off the funnel; a short performance with special effects ensues and ends in Disney's famed fireworks display.

There is no casino on Disney Dream.

Disney Dream Bars and Lounges

There are a dozen different places to buy cocktails onboard, but the hub of the adult action is the adults-only "district" on Deck 4, with its multiple venues: Pink, Pub 687, District Lounge, Skyline Lounge and Evolution. During the day, the space is used for all-ages events; kids are kicked out after dinner.

Unlike most other cruise lines, Disney does not offer unlimited alcoholic drinks packages. Instead, there are a few deals for those looking to indulge in a few drinks, including wine and beer packages, and hard seltzer, soft drink and bottle water packages.

Bon Voyage Bar (Deck 3): Just off the atrium, the Bon Voyage might be the first place you can access alcohol on your cruise, and it's the place to pick up a beverage on your way to someplace else.

District Lounge (Deck 4): This is the spot to hear live music in an intimate setting. It's on the main thoroughfare through the District and hard to miss.

Pink (Deck 4): Pink, the girly (but fabulous) Champagne bar is done up in pink bubble decor. (See if you can spot the tiny Dumbo who appears at times in the bubbles.) Toast your cruisemates with a bottle of the ship's exclusive Pink Champagne.

Pub 687 (Deck 4): Sports pub 687 (Dream was the 687th ship built by Meyer-Werft shipyard) is the place to kick back with a beer and watch the game. If you're not interested in a televised game, grab a board game from the stack, and hold your own competition. Pub grub is also available there for a fee, including chips with a trio of dips, and tempura shrimp.

Skyline Lounge (Deck 4): A giant screen behind the bar displays images of five big-name cities, as if you're in a high-rise bar at night looking out on the skyline. Every 15 minutes, you're in a new city. The art on the wall changes, too -- it's enchanted, after all -- but the martini bar stays the same, so you can order a Chicago-inspired drink while gazing out at Rio's rooftops.

Evolution (Deck 4): This caterpillar-to-butterfly themed nightclub is the place to dance after you've dumped the kids at the Oceaneer Club. Evolution also hosts late-night adult events, such as Match Your Mate or '80s Music Challenge.

Cove Bar (Deck 11): Not quite a swim-up bar, the Cove Bar does have stools set in the shallow wading area of the Cove Pool. There, you can enjoy your pina colada in peace and quiet, away from the kid-thronged midship pools.

Meridian Lounge (Deck 12): Our favorite adults-only spot is the top-deck Meridian, a wine bar tucked between Palo and Remy. Inside, it's got a travel theme; outside, there's a gorgeous alfresco terrace.

Waves Bar (Deck 12): This open-air bar is tucked away behind the big screen and under the sports court, but it's the closest thing to a pool bar Dream has. Otherwise, you can grab your poolside daiquiris and buckets of beer from roving waiters or conveniently placed drink carts.

Currents Bar (Deck 13): Currents is an adults-only bar on the adults-only sun deck above the adults-only pool.

Outlook (Deck 14): This top-deck venue is used for onboard weddings and as a quiet getaway for passengers (despite its location just above the tween club). It has limited hours; when we stopped by, the door was closed and locked.