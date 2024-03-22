Scheduled to launch in 2025, Disney Destiny will the third Wish-class vessel in the Disney Cruise Line fleet. Carrying 4,000 passengers, these vessels are the largest in the fleet.

Disney Destiny will be a sister ship to Disney Wish, launched in 2022, and Disney Treasure, which will launch in December 2024. Disney Destiny will be the seventh vessel in the fleet.

Disney Destiny Deck Plans Will Be Influenced by Disney Characters

While many features of the ship are still under wraps, Disney has announced that Disney Destiny will be designed around the theme of heroes and villains, drawing on the legacy of Disney stories, characters and theme park attractions.

The ship is expected to have 1,254 cabins, in keeping with the other Wish-class vessels, and a signature atrium character which has become a tradition on all the line's ships. Elsewhere, heroes and villains from Walt Disney Animation Studios' stories including "The Lion King", "Hercules" and "One Hundred and One Dalmatians" will be incorporated within the spaces, experiences and entertainment throughout their voyage.

Another tradition is the filigree artwork that adorns the bows of Disney ships, and on Disney Destiny the illustration depicts Minnie Mouse.

When the name of the ship was first announced, Sharon Siskie, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Disney Cruise Line, said: "The Disney Destiny will celebrate our most legendary Disney stories and characters, bringing them to life in new and exciting ways exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests. As we continue to expand our fleet, the Disney Destiny will further strengthen our position as a leader in family cruising as we offer even more ways for families to experience Disney magic and world-class service at sea."

Disney Destiny is being constructed at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany and, like siblings Disney Wish and Disney Destiny built at the same yard, will be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) which is currently the cleanest marine fuel.

Disney Destiny will have its Launch Date in 2025

Disney Destiny is slated to launch in 2025 and full details of the exact launch date, maiden voyage and inaugural season will be announced at a later date.

Disney Destiny Itineraries Will Likely Visit Lighthouse Point

While Disney Destiny's itineraries have not yet been revealed, it is likely that it will visit Disney's new private Bahamian island, Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point. Since 1998 Disney has featured calls at is Castaway Cay island and the line decided a second one was needed to cater to its expanding fleet sailing out of U.S. ports. The 758-acre Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point is opening summer 2024 and will be exclusive to Disney Cruise Line passengers.

Disney Destiny Stats

The ship will be 144,000 gross tons and carry 4,000 passengers at full occupancy with 1,555 crew members.