Set to arrive in 2025, Disney Adventure is a new venture for Disney Cruise Line. The 208,000-gross-ton ship will have capacity for 6,000 passengers. As such, Disney Adventure will be more than twice the size of some of the other vessels in the cruise line's fleet, and at about 30% larger than Disney Cruise Line's current biggest vessels.

That's because Disney Adventure -- which is being built in MV Werften shipyard in Wismar, Germany -- didn't start out as a ship for Disney Cruise Line. When construction began in 2018, the ship was slated to become Global Dream, the fourth ship for the now-defunct cruise line Dream Cruises.

In another first for Disney Cruise Line, Disney Adventure will be the first ship based in Asia, which also happened to be the plan for Global Dream. The ship is slated to homeport in Singapore for at least five years beginning in 2025, signaling Disney's intention to cater to the Asian market.

Disney Adventure's Deck Plans Have Yet to Be Released

Disney Cruise Line has not yet released details about Disney Adventure's deck plans, but the ship is expected to feature the onboard entertainment and dining amenities found throughout the cruise line's fleet.

Having said that, the ship is expected to be on a class of its own, owing to the fact that its construction had already begun before Disney acquired the vessel. The ship will feature approximately 2,350 staterooms, with capacity for some 6,000 passengers.

The ship will also be powered by green methanol, considered one of the lowest-emission fuels on the market. This feature also sets Disney Adventure apart from the other ships in the cruise line's fleet.

When Will Disney Adventure Make its Maiden Voyage?

Disney Adventure is scheduled to be delivered in 2025, embarking soon after on its maiden voyage from Singapore.

What Itineraries will Disney Adventure Sail?

Although Disney is yet to release the itineraries for Disney Adventure, the ship is scheduled to spend its first five homeported in Singapore, so itineraries are expected to focus on the Southeast Asia region.

Disney Adventure Specs

Disney Adventure is expected to carry about 6,000 passengers and 2,300 crew. In terms of size, the ship will be approximately 208,000 gross tons.