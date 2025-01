Review for a South America Cruise on Delfin III

Wife and I spent 3 nights on Delfin III in Feb 2022 as part of an Avalon tour to Peru. We are in our 60s and cruise alot but this was our first river cruise. We had a great time and highly recommend this cruise! Delfin holds 44 pax but there were only 20 on this cruise due to covid restrictions. We were with another US couple on Avalon tour and rest of passengers were from Peru or Argentina. ...