The regular suites are quite commodious, with plenty of space between the bed and the rest of the room. Each side of the bed -- passengers have a choice of king or twin beds -- has a reading light and nightstand with a lamp. A huge wall-length glass window provides a view of the water at all times, and an easy chair beside it is the perfect spot for sitting and reading or being mesmerized by the river. The decor has a color scheme of white and off-white contrasted with polished Marupa wood. In addition, a wide, three-section bathroom spans one end, with a toilet with sliding door, a sink with racks underneath and a large stall shower built from local woods. Toiletries are provided, along with insect repellent. The room is stocked with bottled water for brushing teeth and drinking. We learned to put used toilet paper in a lined trash can, which was emptied often.

A closet contains several shelves and hangers for clothes. Sheets are high quality, and towels are thick. The beds are extremely comfortable. Each suite comes with a safe box, a yoga mat and outlets for both 220V and 110V plugs. Rubber boots of our correct size were delivered to our door if needed for an expedition. All suites are air-conditioned.

An attendant comes several times a day to freshen the room. On our trip, he transformed the large, clean towels into animal forms and other objects on the bed. At dusk, he delivered chocolates, plus brochures with helpful information and stories of Peruvian legends.