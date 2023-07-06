Entertainment & Activities

The bar is at the center of the top deck between the lecture room and the outdoor observation deck. It is a popular place to hang out between the end of the day's activities and dinner.

Naturalists often give lectures and show films on such topics as the wildlife of the Amazon or the science behind high- and low-water seasons. The relaxing, air-conditioned lecture room has many deep, sink-in chairs, lamps and a viewing screen -- and is conveniently located next to the bar. Those who want to play chess, checkers or cards can sit at elegant handcrafted game tables.

The staff has its own four-man band comprised of two guitarists (one of whom is the lead singer and also plays Peruvian pipes), a drummer and a percussionist who accompanies with gourd maracas. The group usually gives a preview halfway through the trip, and then does a longer, more elaborate performance on the last night. On our cruise, all the diners joined into the festivities by dancing around the room while clapping to the music.

In high-water season (October/November through May/June) there's much more time spent in the skiffs, whereas in low water season (May/June through October/November), there's more hiking in the rainforest. The company provides rubber boots, walking sticks and ponchos. Attendants pulled them off our feet in the boat before we stepped on clean decks: just one example of how the staff foresees every need.

Delfin II's heavy metal skiffs can easily slip into the channels and lakes off the tributaries. The naturalists are skilled at spotting many types of birds, napping sloths, iguanas and crocodiles from a distance, and then easing up close so passengers can take pictures. Furthermore, they know just the right techniques for dipping their hands into the water to grab anacondas, frogs and turtles, and for shooing away monkeys who look like they are about to swing into the boat. Since the Pacaya Samiria Reserve is so rich in wildlife, any outing will have many sightings. The ship has checklists, and most passengers do daily recording with the naturalists, so they will have a list to take home at the end of the trip.

Optional outings include kayaking, swimming in a clear lake reached through channels, pink dolphin watching, fishing for piranhas in a secluded cove where the landscape is bayou-like and several visits to native communities where the residents sell crafts. All shore-based trips are included in the price of the cruise.