The 30-passenger luxury vessel's top deck was installed in 2014, and offers an air-conditioned lecture room with large picture windows on three sides, a massage room, an exercise room and a large open-air observation lounge with a bar and cushioned chairs for relaxing. The open-air spaces serve to bring the feeling of the rain forest -- the smell of rain, the symphony of the night creatures and the ever-changing scenery -- to the ship.

While the oceangoing ships traveling across the Brazilian Amazon offer myriad amenities, the emphasis here is on exploring the rich ecosystem of the 8,000-square-mile Pacaya Samiria National Reserve. A trip on one of Delfin II's four- or five-day cruises is a respite from the world, a time to contemplate the scenery and the rich array of birds, mammals, amphibians and reptiles found here. The ship has no TV, telephones, Internet, traditional nightclub entertainment nor 24-hour food and drink service.

It's not the kind of cruise where you snuggle up in a lounge chair and settle into a novel. Passengers move from activity to activity with great gusto. You're on the alert and moving fast from 5:30 a.m. when the pre-breakfast expeditions begin. From early morning to evening the schedule varies, so there's no chance to get bored. There's no rule that a passenger has to participate in every off-boat excursion, but on our trip, few of them skipped any.