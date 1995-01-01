  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Compare Delfin Amazon Cruises Ships Side by Side

We found you 2 ships

Delfin III (Photo: Delfin Amazon Cruises)

Delfin Amazon Cruises

Delfin Iii

4 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$538

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 42

Crew: 29

Launched: 2017

Ratio: 1.45:1

Size: Small

Departs From: Callao, Lima

FEATURES:

Lounge
Local Naturalists
Trail Walks
Kayaking
Paddleboarding
Hot Tub
Exercise Rooms
Dining Room
Hide Details
Delfin II

Delfin Amazon Cruises

Delfin Ii

4 Reviews
Show Details

Passengers: 30

Crew: 22

Launched: 2009

Ratio: 1.36:1

Size: Small

Departs From: Callao, Lima

FEATURES:

Lecture Room
Dining Room
Exercise Room
Night Safaris
Paddleboarding
Bird Watching
Enrichment Lectures
Exercise Rooms
Hide Details
