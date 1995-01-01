  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Compare Delfin Amazon Cruises Ships Side by Side

We found you 2 ships

Delfin III (Photo: Delfin Amazon Cruises)

Delfin Amazon Cruises

Delfin Iii

4 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$538

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 42

Crew: 29

Launched: 2017

Ratio: 1.45:1

Size: Small

Departs From: Callao, Lima

FEATURES:

Fishing Excursions
Night Safaris
Bird Watching
Kayaking
Bar
Paddleboarding
Hot Tub
Enrichment Lectures
Hide Details
Delfin II

Delfin Amazon Cruises

Delfin Ii

4 Reviews
Show Details

Passengers: 30

Crew: 22

Launched: 2009

Ratio: 1.36:1

Size: Small

Departs From: Callao, Lima

FEATURES:

Exercise Rooms
Massage Room
Canopy Tours
Paddleboarding
Bird Watching
Enrichment Lectures
Trail Walks
Night Safaris
Hide Details
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.