Not really Cunard-ish!

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Cunard Queen Anne

User Avatar
RevFun
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We boarded having cruised 20 previous nights on Cunard and one of our party with over 100 nights on Cunard. We had solid and founded expectations. 1. Initial impression: ship is long and not easy to navigate. There are also limited signs helping to orient. Queens room was small and theatre all one level. Our cabin was in the front and dining room and food hall (buffet) was in rear of boat. Sad ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2025

Traveled with disabled person

Poor food and patchy service.

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Cunard Queen Anne

User Avatar
Chrisf99
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We are on board now, on the way to New York. This is the first leg of the maiden world cruise. Our previous experience of Cunard was 4 days on the Queen Mary 2. The Britannia Balcony state room is comfortable and small but adequate. Food options are not great, with either the "Artisan Food Hall" or Britannia restaurant being the main options. Other then these are paid options or eating by ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2025

The Good, the Bad and the Downright Sad

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Queen Elizabeth

User Avatar
lousyactor
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Travelled with my wife and a friend. Let's be honest. Anytime I do not have to make my bed or wash the dishes means it was a great holiday. I would also hate to be a Waiter, far too difficult a job as far as I am concerned. The cruise was fine and the ship OK. I doubt we would go on Cunard again. To sum it up, they simply do not live up to their claims. The good, - food and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2025

Traveled with children

Wonderful cruise experience with a touch of class

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Queen Elizabeth

User Avatar
Steeeebu
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Cruised in a Queens Grill room at the rear of the boat. The room was very comfortable and clean and well appointed . The bed was very comfortable and provided for a great sleep. Loved hanging out on the balcony and the bath in the bathroom was well used for hot soaks after a workout in the gym . The afternoon canapes were a lovely addition and our Butler went out of his way to bring extras when ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2025

Traveled with children

Our New Favourite Ship

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Cunard Queen Anne

User Avatar
swjumbo
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Just getting off QA after 4 nights and, despite many cruises under our belt, this has probably been the best one yet. Negatives were main dining room and Indian restaurant. Everything else was great! Food and staff in Sir Samuel’s (twice) was excellent. Golden Lion was great for lunch despite the orders being wrong every time! Bright Lights Society was so good we went twice. In fact ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2025

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

CUNARD IN NAME ONLY

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Cunard Queen Anne

User Avatar
Lochiel
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Firstly our cruise was sold as an 18 night cruise from Hamburg but technically it wasn't. It was 2 night from Hamburg to Southampton, then a 14 night cruise, then a return cruise fron Southampton to Hamburg. This makes a difference as when we took the shuttle from the ship into Southampton we then got stuck in a queue trying to get back on the ship with embarking passengers. On our return to ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Not up,to Cunard standards

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Cunard Queen Anne

User Avatar
jaypo63
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Not long back from our Christmas cruise & sadly very disappointed. QA is NOT what I expect from Cunard. We are fortunate enough to travel in the Queens grill suite,which you pay a premium for so to find that literally anyone can come into the queens only bar and sun deck area was disappointing,when you pay so much extra for that privilege, I don't blame those people who do so,as there is very ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Cunard Xmas Cruise 2024

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Cunard Queen Anne

User Avatar
2exnhs
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

EMBARKATION - Southampton Told by Intercruises staff member to wait in line outside the terminal building. Only Diamond and above tiers were allowed in. After approx 55 mins standing in the cold (December) my wife insisted on going indoors due to health issues. We are both in our mid 70s. We had booked Britannia Club (at extra cost) which included priority embarkation/disembarkation. When ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Love cruises, can't imagine sailing any other ship

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

User Avatar
QAR
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Absolutely fantastic. I have cruised with Royal Caribbean, Costa Crociere, Carnival, Holland America, Princess, Disney and Cunard in my lifetime, our sailing aboard Queen Mary 2 was exceptional. The ship is something special on her own, but when you consider the amazing attentiveness of the crew, from the Captain all the way down to the stateroom steward she becomes a bucket list experience. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with children

Carnival Corp disguised behind an "English" veneer

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Queen Elizabeth

User Avatar
Peter NB
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

First time on Cunard and to be honest the last time for us. We booked a Princess Grill cabin on a last minute promotion a couple of weeks before the cruise and put in an offer for a Queens grill cabin which was accepted. In hindsight the paid for upgrade was poor value and would not recommend it. First the acceptable to good points; Embarkation was fast and efficient in Sydney as was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

