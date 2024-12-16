We are on board now, on the way to New York. This is the first leg of the maiden world cruise. Our previous experience of Cunard was 4 days on the Queen Mary 2.
The Britannia Balcony state room is comfortable and small but adequate.
Food options are not great, with either the "Artisan Food Hall" or Britannia restaurant being the main options. Other then these are paid options or eating by ...
Cruised in a Queens Grill room at the rear of the boat. The room was very comfortable and clean and well appointed . The bed was very comfortable and provided for a great sleep. Loved hanging out on the balcony and the bath in the bathroom was well used for hot soaks after a workout in the gym . The afternoon canapes were a lovely addition and our Butler went out of his way to bring extras when ...
Just getting off QA after 4 nights and, despite many cruises under our belt, this has probably been the best one yet.
Negatives were main dining room and Indian restaurant.
Everything else was great!
Food and staff in Sir Samuel’s (twice) was excellent.
Golden Lion was great for lunch despite the orders being wrong every time!
Bright Lights Society was so good we went twice. In fact ...
Travelled with my wife and a friend.
Let's be honest. Anytime I do not have to make my bed or wash the dishes means it was a great holiday. I would also hate to be a Waiter, far too difficult a job as far as I am concerned.
The cruise was fine and the ship OK. I doubt we would go on Cunard again. To sum it up, they simply do not live up to their claims.
The good, - food and the ...
Firstly our cruise was sold as an 18 night cruise from Hamburg but technically it wasn't. It was 2 night from Hamburg to Southampton, then a 14 night cruise, then a return cruise fron Southampton to Hamburg. This makes a difference as when we took the shuttle from the ship into Southampton we then got stuck in a queue trying to get back on the ship with embarking passengers. On our return to ...
Not long back from our Christmas cruise & sadly very disappointed.
QA is NOT what I expect from Cunard. We are fortunate enough to travel in the Queens grill suite,which you pay a premium for so to find that literally anyone can come into the queens only bar and sun deck area was disappointing,when you pay so much extra for that privilege, I don't blame those people who do so,as there is very ...
EMBARKATION - Southampton
Told by Intercruises staff member to wait in line outside the terminal building. Only Diamond and above tiers were allowed in. After approx 55 mins standing in the cold (December) my wife insisted on going indoors due to health issues. We are both in our mid 70s. We had booked Britannia Club (at extra cost) which included priority embarkation/disembarkation. When ...
Absolutely fantastic.
I have cruised with Royal Caribbean, Costa Crociere, Carnival, Holland America, Princess, Disney and Cunard in my lifetime, our sailing aboard Queen Mary 2 was exceptional. The ship is something special on her own, but when you consider the amazing attentiveness of the crew, from the Captain all the way down to the stateroom steward she becomes a bucket list experience. ...
My biggest gripe was the food and entertainment areas are too small. There is the Lido buffet which was almost impossible to find a seat in at peak times. The Queens room is where the Gala Nights happen however about 25% of people were left in the corridor or a seating area at the other side of the corridor away from the Queens room. The Queens room simply does not cope at any peak time.
We had ...
First time on Cunard and to be honest the last time for us. We booked a Princess Grill cabin on a last minute promotion a couple of weeks before the cruise and put in an offer for a Queens grill cabin which was accepted. In hindsight the paid for upgrade was poor value and would not recommend it. First the acceptable to good points;
Embarkation was fast and efficient in Sydney as was ...