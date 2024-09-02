I almost gave this cruise a five star review except for a few tiny niggles. And they were: 1) the shower: how difficult would it be to fit hand held showers? 2) the entertainment director who’s obviously been imported from Butlin’s 3) the hairdressers who have insufficient experience 4) the IT which is ludicrously expensive.
But the pros definitely outweigh the cons. The ship is elegant and ...
This is our second cruise, we previously did a 4 night cruise on Queen Mary 2 to Hamburg and back. We chose to travel Britannia Club this time as it offers a second a la carte dining menu in the evenings in addition to the main Britannia daily menu. We are a younger couple so we were already expecting the majority of other passengers to be much older than us although there were other couples ...
This is our second Cunard, Queen Victoria cruise in December, the first taken 2 years ago so I feel I can compare them.
Our embarkation was very quick and straight forward.
Our outside cabin was clean and spacious; it had plenty of hanging space but lacked shelves. The bathroom was bright and had plenty of top quality products - shampoo, shower gel etc. The only problem was that there was ...
As a little bit of background; this is our second Cunard cruise, our first experience was Queen Anne which we thoroughly enjoyed, so much so we booked her again for 2025 and 2027. We had a little apprehension for Queen Victoria, but having just disembarked from a short 4-night cruise to Cherbourg and Bruges I can say we're firm fans and are very much looking forward to boarding her again in 2025 ...
Queen Victoria V428 - Lisbon, Funchal & The Canary Islands
From the outset, let me say we had a great time on Queen Victoria as we cruised southwards away from the cold UK weather at the end of November 2024.
A bit of background. We have enjoyed 20 cruises on various lines and this trip was our first longer cruise on Cunard, the first being a 4-nighter on QM2 to Hamburg in Princess Grill ...
Queen Victoria is an old ship with outdoor rust issues which runs over the restaurant’s windows giving an ugly view.
Our cruise was not 7 days it was 28 days starting in Rome and ending un Barcelona.After two weeks the outside windows were partially cleaned in Malta.
The inside of the ship is maintained very clean and is elegant. It is a good environment for older couples like we were, ...
Queens grill cabin vibrates horrifically when the ship goes over 16(ish) knots. It is unliveable due to noise and extreme vibration. We have sailed on lots of aft suites before but never experienced that level of vibration and noise.
QG restaurant cramped. Food really good, entertainment really good. Ports great. Attitude of some crew members (not all) appalling - felt we were treated like ...
We booked a 14 day cruise on the Queen Victoria Barcelona to Barcelona. We had a Queen suite number back corner of the boat.
Let’s start with the good points.
The food in the Queens grill was great as was the service.
The cleaning of our room was also great.
Now the bad.
We had a vibration and noise issue in our cabin which I will discuss under very ugly.
After the first night ...
We have been on many cruises with other cruise lines. We chose one week from 1st September Rome to Barcelona, for the experience of Cunard who are supposed to be a luxury cruise line!!
Far from it, they appear to be living on their reputation!! We have been with other cruise lines and had much better experience.
Started off by being delayed at Gatwick for for over 6 hours, did not board ...
This was our 30th cruise and first time on Cunard. We just completed a 16 day tour of Europe and wanted to wind down on a Mediterranean cruise. We chose Cunard Queen Victoria 7 days from Rome to Barcelona on September 2nd, 2024. First impressions upon embarking were fabulous. We had a Deluxe Inside Cabin and it was by far the best cabin we ever had (we always choose Inside cabins). But the rave ...