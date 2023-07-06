The 2017 refurbishment saw 43 Britannia Club cabins added to the aft of the ship, all of them with balconies. As well as this, all Britannia Club cabins on decks 7 & 8 were refreshed, with newly-designed carpets featuring a contemporary geometric design soft furnishings. New flat screen TVs and, by popular request, tea and coffee making facilities have finally been added.

Five Penthouse Suites and the four top suites also had a complete makeover and redesign (for details see Suites, below);

All standard cabins -- inside, outside and balcony -- include the basics: small sofas, a fridge, safe, direct-dial telephone, lighted mirrors, nightly turndown service with one or two chocolates and cotton waffle bathrobes and slippers. All cabins have tea and coffee-making facilities. All cabins have air-conditioning and a writing desk and chair. The hair dryer is fixed inside a drawer of the desk/dressing table, which doesn't make it particularly easy to use as the flex is not very long. Televisions in standard cabins are small, though they offer 32 TV channels and eight music channels. TVs are not interactive, so you can't check your bill or book restaurants via the TV. Standard cabins have two beds that can be pushed together to make a queen-size bed; these have Sealy Posturepedic mattresses and are wonderfully comfortable. Decor is muted and restful, and there is plenty of storage space even for luggage on two- to three-week cruises.

Plug sockets are 220v British three-pin and US 110v two-pin sockets.

The bathrooms in standard staterooms are small and featureless, with a fixed head shower, which spells doom to ladies' hairdos even when wearing the plastic shower hat provided. But the worst thing of all is the clingy, plastic shower curtain; however you play it, it is bound to wrap itself around your legs. Toiletries provided are by Penhaligon's Quercus -- besides the aforementioned shower cap, there are travel-size bottles of shampoo, conditioner, body lotion and shower gel and one small and one large bar of soap. The shower has a retractable washing line. A clear plastic pot on the vanity holds cotton wool balls and buds. Toiletries are not replaced automatically as on most other cruise ships, but on request. Two hand towels, two large towels and two face cloths are provided. Bathroom lighting is gloomy, and storage space is limited with only two small glass shelves at either side of the wash basin and a shelf underneath that houses pool towels.

Interior: Interior cabins feature a small corridor, walk-in wardrobe, desk, TV, chair and small table. Inside cabins measure 157 to 243 square feet.

Oceanview: Oceanview cabins are on decks 1 and 4. Some of the Deck 4 rooms have obstructed views. Cabins have two cupboards with adequate hanging space for a not-too-long cruise, while a third cupboard has four shelves and a safe. A living area has a two-drawer desk, and two night tables have a shelf each. There is a two-seater sofa with cushions and a small table. Oceanview cabins measure 180 to 201 square feet.

Balcony: More than 70 percent of staterooms have a balcony. These cabins have a small sitting area with a two-seater sofa, separate cushions and a table, as well as a small dressing table/desk with two drawers, one chair, small TV, two wall lights and two lamps on either side of the bed. Two night tables each have three small drawers. Cabins have a floor-to-ceiling balcony door, and furniture on the glass-fronted balconies consists of a small round white metal table and two white framed chairs with blue mesh seating. Balcony staterooms measure 242 to 472 square feet. Balcony cabins with partially obstructed views due to lifeboats measure approximately 228 square feet.

Minisuites: The 58 Princess Grill Suites are basically bigger versions of standard balcony cabins, with no divider between the bed area and lounge area. They range in size from 335 to 513 square feet, including a spacious private balcony. Of the 61 suites, two are wheelchair accessible. All Princess Grill Suites have larger, beautifully decorated living areas and considerably more wardrobe and drawer space. Bathrooms have full-size tubs with shower-- no clingy shower curtains -- and the same toiletries as standard cabins but in larger bottles and with the addition of a body sponge, sewing kit, shoe polisher mitt and nail care kit. Princess Grill Suite passengers get a bowl of fresh fruit replenished daily and a pillow menu, and they dine in the Princess Grill on Deck 11.

Suites: The Queens Grill suites are scattered around the ship. Decorated in light woods and neutral shades accented by nautically inspired artwork, Queens Grill accommodations include four Grand and two Master Suites, 35 Penthouses and 16 Queens Suites. Five Penthouse Suites and the four top suites -- The Aquitania, Berengaria, Mauretania and Laconia Suites -- were all redesigned and refreshed in the 2017 refurbishment. All offer butler and concierge service and priority embarkation, and guests are greeted on arrival with Champagne, strawberries and petit fours. Passengers in Grill Suites are provided with terry toweling robes and slippers -- slightly more upmarket than standard accommodation's cotton waffle robes -- and the same expanded toiletry selection as Princess Grill guests. Queens Grill Suites all have king-size beds, the option of in-suite dining from the Queens Grill menu, daily fresh fruit, fresh orchids, a pillow concierge menu and personalized stationery, a complimentary minibar stocked with spirits, wine, soft drinks and sparkling/still water and pre-dinner canapes. Suites in the Queens Grill Penthouse Class and upwards all have Jacuzzi bath and separate shower.

The 16 Queens Grill Suites (one of which is wheelchair accessible) range in size from 484 to 771 square feet including balcony. This category offers a bath with separate shower enclosure, living area and verandah.

Each of the 35 Queens Grill Penthouse Suites comes with a large living area, bedroom with acres of storage space and a verandah. The five redesigned Penthouses feature floor to ceiling windows and doors, additional storage space and beautiful bathrooms with luxurious whirlpool baths. Balconies have one large white table, one square small table, two stools, two loungers and two recliner chairs. Queens Grill Penthouse Suites range in size from 508 to 681 square feet, including balcony.

There are two Queens Grill Master Suites on Deck 7 midship. They feature lots of marble, an extensive living area and separate dining room. Expansive teak balconies have a large white table, a smaller round table, two glass top tables, four dining chairs, two loungers and two reclining steamer loungers. This is the category to go for if you fancy gazing out to sea while lounging in your bath. The Master Suites measure 1,100 square feet including balcony.

The Queens Grill Grand Suites are the top category on the ship. There are four Grand Suites located aft on decks 6 and 7 with king-of-the-seas views from their private wrap-around teak balconies, which come with a complete wet bar. These are the most luxurious accommodations onboard with all the bells and whistles anyone could possibly want, and went through a significant refurb in 2017 to increase their overall square footage to those on Queen Elizabeth at approximately 1,436 sq.ft. The master bedroom has walk-in wardrobes, storage space ample for a round-the-world cruise and then some, lounge area with top of the range furniture and fittings including sofa, additional TV, table and chairs, a second bedroom (or "snug") and a spacious dining room that seats six. The black marble bathroom was redesigned so the bath tub is now against a window, allowing you to gaze out to sea while having a bath. There are twin basins, plenty of mirrors and a separate shower room complete with twin shower heads. Vast, teak wraparound balconies have two or three small glass top tables, four to six dining chairs, a rectangle stone table, two single and one double reclining steamer loungers and two stools/ottomans. Queens Grill Grand Suites range in size from 1,918 to 2,131 square feet (including balcony).

Single Cabins: Nine single staterooms were added on Deck 2 during the ship's refurbishment early in 2015. Eight are oceanview rooms and one is an inside cabin. All of these are comfortable though compact at 159 to 162 square feet. Single beds are classed as 'oversized' at a generous width of 3ft 11ins and cabins come with an ensuite bathroom with shower, two-door wardrobe and three larger drawers. Oceanview rooms have large picture windows that let in plenty of natural daylight. The rooms are centrally located midship close to the social hub of the ship including the Royal Court Theatre and the Queens Room.