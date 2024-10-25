"I asked the waiter about the ham and was told it is Canadian Bacon!On one occasion we had been waiting a long time for our meal and the waiter apologised, adding that there was a problem going on in the kitchen!..."Read More
Absolutely fantastic.
I have cruised with Royal Caribbean, Costa Crociere, Carnival, Holland America, Princess, Disney and Cunard in my lifetime, our sailing aboard Queen Mary 2 was exceptional. The ship is something special on her own, but when you consider the amazing attentiveness of the crew, from the Captain all the way down to the stateroom steward she becomes a bucket list experience. ...
There was an acute gastrointestinal outbreak that I'm very convinced was caused by the crew.
Their handling of food was very questionable, the entertainment was low quality, the ship was falling apart due to poor maintenance including but not limited to the top decks of the ship, hallways, event spaces, casino, restaurant spaces, and public restrooms on the ship.
I hate to say it, but it ...
This was our 12th Transatlantic crossing on QM2, and as you may gather we love this ship. After spending Christmas and New Year with family we will be cruising back to the UK on QM2 as usual. This time however we noticed that Cunard have started to penny pinch in irritating small ways.
Firstly, the menu in the Brittania now gives the option of paying a considerable supplement for lobster or a ...
Anticipated a fantastic trip but not to be. embarkation was a nightmare at southampton, waited in 2 lines for more than 90-min to board and no assistance even though i was disabled. no place to even sit in the terminal! had to stand in multiple lines regardless of useless cunard staff who offered no help what so ever. ship itself was lovely. crew are a disaster..tried to run over me while ...
Knowing how helpful the reviews and community boards are to the Cruise Critic Community, I wanted to be sure to leave my personal thoughts and experiences on my recent transatlantic voyage on QM2. This was my first time cruising (on any line), I was traveling solo, and the crossing was recommended by a friend who had done the exact crossing the previous year.
As I was unsure of what to ...
We recently did a back-to-back voyage duo on QM2 starting with a Nov 1 northern lights experience followed by a transatlantic to NYC. It was our first time aboard this liner. We opted for a deck 5 sheltered balcony at midship for comfort in what could be rough late autumn conditions. We're very experienced travelers both on land and sea.
The stateroom and ship were nicely decorated and ...
Mostly found Cunards “legendary” service intact, with a few notable cracks. Our room steward, Peter, was excellent. Our waiters in the main dining hall were also quite good, but as we had second seating, we frequently found ourselves waiting excessively for desert and beverage refills while the staff OBVIOUSLY spent plenty of energy preparing the room for breakfast, oblivious to our glares and ...
The ship is fabulous and the interior fittings and decoration as well as the cabins are very good, but.....
It's a long list due to the combination of "nickel and dime" excess charges and downgraded quality of service as Carnival Corp seems to be sacrificing the reputation and status of its higher end lines to meld with the Carnival brand. Here goes....
We sailed Queens Grill and the only ...
This was a ten-day voyage from Hamburg to New York; my fourth time on this ship as a solo traveler. Overall, the ship experience is a mere shadow of what it once was. Of course, some things onboard remain first class. The ship, as usual, is beautiful and clean. My balcony stateroom was splendid, and the floral arrangement I had ordered for it was colorful and fragrant. My stateroom attendant ...
It was a transatlantic cruise not a Europe cruise.
I loved every minute of my 7 days across the Atlantic but didn’t like the time change at mid day but understood that it was for the crews needs so ok.
Only had one member of staff I thought was lazy and rude but everyone else was great always prompt good service. Dennis my cabin steward was fabulous as were the pavilion and G32 staff.
My ...