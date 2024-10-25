Good morning, NYC
Photo Credit: ECC866
Foggy day at sea
Photo Credit: ECC866
At Sea
Photo Credit: ECC866
Chart Room
Photo Credit: ECC866
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
1,402 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Lovely, but not as special as I expected
"I asked the waiter about the ham and was told it is Canadian Bacon!On one occasion we had been waiting a long time for our meal and the waiter apologised, adding that there was a problem going on in the kitchen!..."Read More
Dalecote avatar

Dalecote

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 1,402 Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruise Reviews

Love cruises, can't imagine sailing any other ship

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

User Avatar
QAR
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Absolutely fantastic. I have cruised with Royal Caribbean, Costa Crociere, Carnival, Holland America, Princess, Disney and Cunard in my lifetime, our sailing aboard Queen Mary 2 was exceptional. The ship is something special on her own, but when you consider the amazing attentiveness of the crew, from the Captain all the way down to the stateroom steward she becomes a bucket list experience. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with children

My first, maybe my last Cunard Cruise

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

User Avatar
SkidderDoo
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

There was an acute gastrointestinal outbreak that I'm very convinced was caused by the crew. Their handling of food was very questionable, the entertainment was low quality, the ship was falling apart due to poor maintenance including but not limited to the top decks of the ship, hallways, event spaces, casino, restaurant spaces, and public restrooms on the ship. I hate to say it, but it ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Penny Pinching Cunard

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

User Avatar
lancsman
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 12th Transatlantic crossing on QM2, and as you may gather we love this ship. After spending Christmas and New Year with family we will be cruising back to the UK on QM2 as usual. This time however we noticed that Cunard have started to penny pinch in irritating small ways. Firstly, the menu in the Brittania now gives the option of paying a considerable supplement for lobster or a ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Cruise From Hell

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

User Avatar
TransOceanTwo
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Anticipated a fantastic trip but not to be. embarkation was a nightmare at southampton, waited in 2 lines for more than 90-min to board and no assistance even though i was disabled. no place to even sit in the terminal! had to stand in multiple lines regardless of useless cunard staff who offered no help what so ever. ship itself was lovely. crew are a disaster..tried to run over me while ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Exceptional Transatlantic Voyage on QM2

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

User Avatar
ECC866
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Knowing how helpful the reviews and community boards are to the Cruise Critic Community, I wanted to be sure to leave my personal thoughts and experiences on my recent transatlantic voyage on QM2. This was my first time cruising (on any line), I was traveling solo, and the crossing was recommended by a friend who had done the exact crossing the previous year. As I was unsure of what to ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

A nice, enjoyable ship, but with some rough spots!

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

User Avatar
Spacecruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We recently did a back-to-back voyage duo on QM2 starting with a Nov 1 northern lights experience followed by a transatlantic to NYC. It was our first time aboard this liner. We opted for a deck 5 sheltered balcony at midship for comfort in what could be rough late autumn conditions. We're very experienced travelers both on land and sea. The stateroom and ship were nicely decorated and ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

QM2 Northern Lights Cruise

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

User Avatar
Dan Garner
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Mostly found Cunards “legendary” service intact, with a few notable cracks. Our room steward, Peter, was excellent. Our waiters in the main dining hall were also quite good, but as we had second seating, we frequently found ourselves waiting excessively for desert and beverage refills while the staff OBVIOUSLY spent plenty of energy preparing the room for breakfast, oblivious to our glares and ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Carnivalization of Cunard - the sad decline

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

User Avatar
Venice Pilot
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The ship is fabulous and the interior fittings and decoration as well as the cabins are very good, but..... It's a long list due to the combination of "nickel and dime" excess charges and downgraded quality of service as Carnival Corp seems to be sacrificing the reputation and status of its higher end lines to meld with the Carnival brand. Here goes.... We sailed Queens Grill and the only ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

This was my last time on the Queen Mary 2

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

User Avatar
tomship
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was a ten-day voyage from Hamburg to New York; my fourth time on this ship as a solo traveler. Overall, the ship experience is a mere shadow of what it once was. Of course, some things onboard remain first class. The ship, as usual, is beautiful and clean. My balcony stateroom was splendid, and the floral arrangement I had ordered for it was colorful and fragrant. My stateroom attendant ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Great solo traveller liner

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

User Avatar
Beddie
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

It was a transatlantic cruise not a Europe cruise. I loved every minute of my 7 days across the Atlantic but didn’t like the time change at mid day but understood that it was for the crews needs so ok. Only had one member of staff I thought was lazy and rude but everyone else was great always prompt good service. Dennis my cabin steward was fabulous as were the pavilion and G32 staff. My ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Find a Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruise from $299

Any Month
Other Cunard Ship Cruise Reviews
Queen Elizabeth Cruise Reviews
Queen Elizabeth Cruise Reviews
Queen Victoria Cruise Reviews
Cunard Queen Anne Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.