Entertainment & Activities

Cunard Queen Mary 2 Shows and Theater

The ship's two-tier Royal Court Theatre (Decks 2 and 3) is a beautiful space with plush red seating wrapped around a central stage that features an LED screen. The theater features a variety of shows and talks during the afternoon and evening, including short productions and workshops performed on selected voyages by the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) or the English National Ballet.

Nightly productions include two showings with daily changing productions performed by the Royal Cunard Singers and Dancers. The shows are intermixed with pianists and vocal harmony groups.

Daily Things to Do on Cunard Queen Mary 2

If you're concerned that seven solid days at sea during a transatlantic crossing could make you stir crazy, don't be. QM2 has daytime activities going from early in the morning until evening entertainment takes over. All activities are listed in the ship's Daily Programme.

QM2's Illuminations theater (Deck 3) is home to the ship's Planetarium, with daily shows, such as "Cosmic Collisions" and "Stars Over the Atlantic." The space reserved for the Planetarium in the central part of the theater is limited to 150 seats, for which tickets are available each morning from the ConneXions Desk.

While shows take place usually three times daily, tickets tend to go quickly. Even if you don't manage to snag one, it's worth going in case there are no-shows. Whatever you do, don't be late. Not only could your spot be given to someone without a ticket, but once the doors close, additional passengers aren't allowed to enter.

Illuminations is also the location of the ship's renowned Cunard Insights talks, which sees speakers offer informative daily lectures about a variety of topics. Talks usually take place twice daily.

The 500-seat lecture hall is also equipped as a movie theater. Films are usually shown twice a day.

For another unique Cunard activity, passengers can try their hand at fencing in the Queens Room (Deck 3). Conducted by the ship's sports host, the daily morning class alternates between class 1 and class 2 levels.

Other activities include Transatlantic Olympic Games, bridge classes, darts competitions, themed quizzes, talent shows, various dancing classes, and games and tournaments in the Empire Casino. The Hostess Corner: Needlework and Knitting, is also available. It is not a class but a chance for passengers to get together and work on their individual projects. Some additional classes, such as watercolor art and flower arranging, are available for a fee.

Musical entertainment is also available during the day, including live jazz in the Carinthia Lounge, a pianist in the Golden Lion Pub and "Chart Room Melodies" in the Chart Room.

Nightlife on Cunard Queen Mary 2

Live music continues into the evening, with jazz, a string band, a harpist and a pianist alternating between the Chart Room, Golden Lion Pub, Carinthia Lounge and Commodore Club.

For something extra special, classical musicians perform concerts in Illuminations. Karaoke is also a lot of fun, particularly when it takes place in the Golden Lion Pub. Illuminations also schedules an evening and late-night movie show.

Empire Casino, just off the Grand Lobby, features blackjack, roulette, slot machines and three card poker. The casino hosts nightly special events, such as Happy Hour Slots and raffle prize draws.

The 10,500-square-foot Queens Room -- the largest ballroom at sea -- is an expansive space with tall ceilings and Art Deco touches. The venue hosts a mix of evening entertainment, usually focused on dancing, including ballroom and Latin dance music. Cunard also employs gentlemen hosts as dance partners for females sailing alone.

The ship's nightclub -- G32 (Deck 3), named for the code by which Queen Mary 2 was known at the shipyard during its construction -- is a surprisingly lively affair. Open daily until the wee hours, the club features live music, tribute acts and a DJ. The venue is open to adults (18 and older) only.

Cunard Queen Mary 2 Bars and Lounges

QM2 offers a different bar or lounge to suit every mood -- a boon on a ship where you will spend the majority of your time onboard instead of in a port if you’re on a transatlantic crossing.

From the relaxed and informal ambiance of Carinthia Lounge to the elegant surroundings of the Commodore Club or the informal Golden Lion Pub, the ship has all bases covered, with live music throughout.

Cunard Queen Mary 2 drinks packages include: Regular and Premium Soft Drinks options, the Specialty Hot Drinks Option, and the Beers, Wines, and Spirits Option. Wine Collections offers passengers the chance to purchase a number of wines from around the world to enjoy in any of the ship’s restaurants, bars or lounges, or in their stateroom. This package includes two different collections; passengers can also design their own.

Empire Casino (Deck 2): A full bar service is available inside the ship's casino, with a selection of barstools situated around the bar, although many passengers enjoy a drink over the casino's gaming tables.

Golden Lion Pub (Deck 2): This all-day venue is a lively Cunard QM2 favorite, featuring an extensive wine list, a wide selection of beers on tap and in bottles, and cocktails. The large L-shaped bar is flanked by barstools with leather-clad booths and individual pub-style tables filling the space. There's a dartboard in the pub and regular entertainment throughout the day.

Chart Room (Deck 3): One of the ship's somewhat understated bars is one of our favorites. Why? On a westbound transatlantic crossing, it offers the perfect sunset view -- a glimpse of dolphins in the water, too, if you're lucky -- and a refreshing glass of Champagne to the backdrop of live music.

Sir Samuel's (Deck 3): The ship's coffee bar, serving specialty illy coffee and other drinks, has struck up a partnership with luxury chocolate brand Godiva, offering a selection of confectionary, chocolate cakes and Godiva's incredibly indulgent ice creams.

The Tasting Room (Deck 3): The Tasting Room is hidden away -- perhaps to give it more of an exclusive feel -- by the side of Sir Samuel's. Although we didn't see any tastings taking place during our voyage, the venue hosts food and wine pairing events and themed wine tastings. The typical cost of a wine tasting is $115 per person.

Champagne Bar (Deck 3): Located in the ship's Grand Lobby, the iconic Champagne Bar is known for serving a particular brand of Champagne. Caviar tastings are also available to complement your glass of bubbles.

Carinthia Lounge (Deck 7): With striking mustard yellow and peacock blue furnishings and decorative bronze room dividers subtly breaking the space up, the ambiance inside the Carinthia Lounge is refined yet relaxed. Well used during the day, the room is a low-key affair in the evening, with live music and a focus on Iberian sherries, wines and a special vintage port collection.

The theme of the Iberian Peninsula is a connection to Britain's maritime past, in case you're wondering. If you're not a fan of Spanish wines, a selection of other drinks is available, including hot and cold illy cocktails, beer, cider, spirits, soft drinks, tea and coffee.

If you are a fan of port, though, check out the large collection on offer. The menu features over 60 varieties, including 46 vintages and a bottle of 1840 Ferreira worth thousands of dollars! There's also an amusing port etiquette guide at the back of the menu to entertain passengers.

Grills Lounge (Deck 7): This lounge is reserved exclusively for Grills passengers. Its elegant and luxurious style has the feel of a business lounge.

Terrace Bar (Deck 8): This table-service poolside bar offers an informal spot to enjoy a large selection of cocktails, "softails," beer, cider, wine and sparkling wine. Terrace Bar has a casual feel and is perfect for watching the sun set. We never had a problem getting a table there, despite the small number available.

Churchill's Cigar Lounge (Deck 9): Churchill's comes to life at night, when the ship's cigar-loving passengers indulge in cognac, whiskey -- among other drinks -- and conversation.

Commodore Club (Deck 9): The ship's observation lounge is just as popular for a morning coffee or daytime beverage as it is an evening cocktail. Tip: Try the Transatlantic Love Affair cocktail, which is prepared tableside by your server with a theatrical final twist.

Pavilion Pool & Bar (Deck 12): One of two poolside bars onboard, Pavilion is ideal for those seeking refreshments by the covered pool.