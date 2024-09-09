"The Royal Court Theatre is excellent, with plenty of well-raked seating, good acoustics, and very enjoyable shows each day, showing at 8pm and 10pm.Our Princess Grill Stateroom gave us access to the Princess Grill dining room on deck 11, which was lovely and very attractively furnished, with excellent, very attentive staff...."Read More
Cruised in a Queens Grill room at the rear of the boat. The room was very comfortable and clean and well appointed . The bed was very comfortable and provided for a great sleep. Loved hanging out on the balcony and the bath in the bathroom was well used for hot soaks after a workout in the gym . The afternoon canapes were a lovely addition and our Butler went out of his way to bring extras when ...
Travelled with my wife and a friend.
Let's be honest. Anytime I do not have to make my bed or wash the dishes means it was a great holiday. I would also hate to be a Waiter, far too difficult a job as far as I am concerned.
The cruise was fine and the ship OK. I doubt we would go on Cunard again. To sum it up, they simply do not live up to their claims.
The good, - food and the ...
My biggest gripe was the food and entertainment areas are too small. There is the Lido buffet which was almost impossible to find a seat in at peak times. The Queens room is where the Gala Nights happen however about 25% of people were left in the corridor or a seating area at the other side of the corridor away from the Queens room. The Queens room simply does not cope at any peak time.
We had ...
First time on Cunard and to be honest the last time for us. We booked a Princess Grill cabin on a last minute promotion a couple of weeks before the cruise and put in an offer for a Queens grill cabin which was accepted. In hindsight the paid for upgrade was poor value and would not recommend it. First the acceptable to good points;
Embarkation was fast and efficient in Sydney as was ...
Our first time on this fabulous cruise ship and we loved it. Everything was well organised, and excellent food, entertainment, facilities, and atmosphere. The ship is very clean. The library was excellent for readers. Overall we just enjoyed the 7 days of the cruising. However, one mishap happened and that was our luggage had an issue when we got it back on the first evening after luggage drop off ...
Although the exterior of the ship looks very plain and drab the interior looks bright and sparkling, the curves staincases look spectacular. The cabin was spacious and the balcony deck was a generous size. After previous cruising with Princess it is obvious Cunard's technology is a long way behind. Seven months before the cruise I had spoken to a Cunard representative who confirmed we were on set ...
I recently went on Queen Elizabeth which was supposed to be relaxing, but it turned out to be the worst travel experience I've ever had. From the moment I stepped on board, I had a sinking feeling that something was off, and by the end of the trip, I was counting down the days until I could get back to solid ground.
The first thing I noticed when we entered the buffet area was the smell. It was ...
trip went pretty well the food in the Britannia restaurant was lot better generally than we experienced on the Queen Mary. Critism ere was many of the waiters were glump unfirndly perhaps they did the service part well but grumpy and look they had had enough Of course we struck a few better ones indeed we moved our seating to avoid Mr Grumpy.
i am surprised the correspondent states the ...
30 days circumnavigating Australia.
We bought this cruise from Sydney. The D-Day arrived on the 18th of October; and we “set sail” in the evening.
We felt the boarding was quite efficient in comparison with airport requirements.
The Opera House was supposed to be lit with special effect to the glory of King Charles who was in Sydney. The ship was due to leave earlier but we were ...
If your cruise preference is copious entertainment for the kids, crowds with nowhere to hide, wild pool parties, loud music, rides and passengers yelling outside your room at 2am .......then Cunard is not your cruise line.
HOWEVER, If you seek relaxation, quality, outstanding service and interesting destinations......take Cunard. Everything is designed for an uncrowded experience for discerning ...