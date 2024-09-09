Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Queen Elizabeth

Travelled with my wife and a friend. Let's be honest. Anytime I do not have to make my bed or wash the dishes means it was a great holiday. I would also hate to be a Waiter, far too difficult a job as far as I am concerned. The cruise was fine and the ship OK. I doubt we would go on Cunard again. To sum it up, they simply do not live up to their claims. The good, - food and the ...