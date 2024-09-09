QE at prot
Photo Credit: NJBeaglemom
Wellington NZ harbour from our balcony.
Photo Credit: FluCruiser
Masquerade Ball. Great fun
Photo Credit: DorER
Britannia restaurant
Photo Credit: Steveoka
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
665 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Lovely, relaxing cruise aboard a beautiful ship
"The Royal Court Theatre is excellent, with plenty of well-raked seating, good acoustics, and very enjoyable shows each day, showing at 8pm and 10pm.Our Princess Grill Stateroom gave us access to the Princess Grill dining room on deck 11, which was lovely and very attractively furnished, with excellent, very attentive staff...."Read More
CarolineK avatar

CarolineK

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 665 Cunard Queen Elizabeth Cruise Reviews

Wonderful cruise experience with a touch of class

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Queen Elizabeth

User Avatar
Steeeebu
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Cruised in a Queens Grill room at the rear of the boat. The room was very comfortable and clean and well appointed . The bed was very comfortable and provided for a great sleep. Loved hanging out on the balcony and the bath in the bathroom was well used for hot soaks after a workout in the gym . The afternoon canapes were a lovely addition and our Butler went out of his way to bring extras when ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2025

Traveled with children

The Good, the Bad and the Downright Sad

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Queen Elizabeth

User Avatar
lousyactor
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Travelled with my wife and a friend. Let's be honest. Anytime I do not have to make my bed or wash the dishes means it was a great holiday. I would also hate to be a Waiter, far too difficult a job as far as I am concerned. The cruise was fine and the ship OK. I doubt we would go on Cunard again. To sum it up, they simply do not live up to their claims. The good, - food and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2025

Traveled with children

QE very good but not great.

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Queen Elizabeth

User Avatar
Max2209
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My biggest gripe was the food and entertainment areas are too small. There is the Lido buffet which was almost impossible to find a seat in at peak times. The Queens room is where the Gala Nights happen however about 25% of people were left in the corridor or a seating area at the other side of the corridor away from the Queens room. The Queens room simply does not cope at any peak time. We had ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Carnival Corp disguised behind an "English" veneer

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Queen Elizabeth

User Avatar
Peter NB
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

First time on Cunard and to be honest the last time for us. We booked a Princess Grill cabin on a last minute promotion a couple of weeks before the cruise and put in an offer for a Queens grill cabin which was accepted. In hindsight the paid for upgrade was poor value and would not recommend it. First the acceptable to good points; Embarkation was fast and efficient in Sydney as was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Excellent, but a little mishap that dampen our fun

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Queen Elizabeth

User Avatar
Stephen Tso
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our first time on this fabulous cruise ship and we loved it. Everything was well organised, and excellent food, entertainment, facilities, and atmosphere. The ship is very clean. The library was excellent for readers. Overall we just enjoyed the 7 days of the cruising. However, one mishap happened and that was our luggage had an issue when we got it back on the first evening after luggage drop off ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

A little disappointed

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Queen Elizabeth

User Avatar
HazelA
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Although the exterior of the ship looks very plain and drab the interior looks bright and sparkling, the curves staincases look spectacular. The cabin was spacious and the balcony deck was a generous size. After previous cruising with Princess it is obvious Cunard's technology is a long way behind. Seven months before the cruise I had spoken to a Cunard representative who confirmed we were on set ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Worst Cruise Ever!!!

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Queen Elizabeth

User Avatar
Underwheming
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I recently went on Queen Elizabeth which was supposed to be relaxing, but it turned out to be the worst travel experience I've ever had. From the moment I stepped on board, I had a sinking feeling that something was off, and by the end of the trip, I was counting down the days until I could get back to solid ground. The first thing I noticed when we entered the buffet area was the smell. It was ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Great but an attitude but inflexible approach

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Queen Elizabeth

User Avatar
Active happy cruiser
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

trip went pretty well the food in the Britannia restaurant was lot better generally than we experienced on the Queen Mary. Critism ere was many of the waiters were glump unfirndly perhaps they did the service part well but grumpy and look they had had enough Of course we struck a few better ones indeed we moved our seating to avoid Mr Grumpy. i am surprised the correspondent states the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

30 days circumnavigating Australia.

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Queen Elizabeth

User Avatar
Mickmmm
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

30 days circumnavigating Australia. We bought this cruise from Sydney. The D-Day arrived on the 18th of October; and we “set sail” in the evening. We felt the boarding was quite efficient in comparison with airport requirements. The Opera House was supposed to be lit with special effect to the glory of King Charles who was in Sydney. The ship was due to leave earlier but we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Cunard means classy relaxation

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Queen Elizabeth

User Avatar
Jack Rabbit
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

If your cruise preference is copious entertainment for the kids, crowds with nowhere to hide, wild pool parties, loud music, rides and passengers yelling outside your room at 2am .......then Cunard is not your cruise line. HOWEVER, If you seek relaxation, quality, outstanding service and interesting destinations......take Cunard. Everything is designed for an uncrowded experience for discerning ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Find a Queen Elizabeth Cruise from $859

Any Month
Other Cunard Ship Cruise Reviews
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruise Reviews
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruise Reviews
Queen Victoria Cruise Reviews
Cunard Queen Anne Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.