Overall, cabins are cozy -- small in the standard categories, but comfortable. Most rooms have two twin beds that can be pushed together to form one bed, and we found the bedding to be extremely comfortable. However, storage space is a little lacking, especially for those longer voyages. There are his and hers closets, but space to put folded clothes is limited outside of this area.

All cabins come with flat-screen TVs with channels spanning multiple languages as well as ship channels where you can gaze at the bow of the ship or watch a lecture held in the theater. There are also room phones, mini-fridges, a safe and Penhaligon (British brand) toiletries in the bathroom. Outlets are few, but there are U.S. - and UK-compatible varieties -- find them by the desk/mirror.

We weren't enamored with the bathrooms in the standard cabins; they are a bit tight, with showers only (and a clingy curtain). Our toiletries didn't fit on the soap shelf in the shower -- we had to keep everything on the floor. (And forget about trying to shave your legs -- it's a little tricky.) We also had trouble hanging our towels on the hook behind the bathroom door; the towels never stayed.

We do like that every cabin comes with a robe and slippers, nightly turn-down service with chocolates, and a welcome drink (a half-bottle of sparkling wine in Britannia staterooms). Fresh fruit is available on request in nonsuites. Mini-bars are stocked with for-fee drinks and snacks, and even bottled water carries a charge.

Cabin Categories

Inside: Inside cabins (standard and deluxe) range from 152 to 243 square feet.

Oceanview: Ocean view, also known as outside cabins, range from 180 to 197 square feet.

Balcony: Standard balcony cabins are 228 square feet or slightly more.

Single: There are nine single staterooms --in Inside and Ocean View categories -- priced specifically for solo travelers without a single supplement onboard Queen Elizabeth. Room sizes range from about 133 to 159 square feet.

Suites: Suites make up about 16 percent of the cabins on Queen Elizabeth and come with an array of perks that depend on the suite category.

Britannia Club: There are 43 Britannia Club rooms onboard, starting from 258 square feet. These rooms come with a pillow menu and access to the exclusive Britannia Club restaurant.

Princess Grill Suites: There are 61 Princess Grill Suites, ranging from 335 to 345 square feet. They're essentially elongated versions of standard balcony rooms with almost identical verandas.

Beyond a larger living area, there's also more closet space, and the bathrooms have full-size tubs. Princess Grill passengers have their own dedicated restaurant with open seating and receive concierge service, wine and chocolates at embarkation, enhanced toiletries, velour robes and slippers, walk-in closets, personalized stationary and an atlas.

Queens Grill Suites: There are 66 suites categorized as Queens Grill. These top-category cabins begin at 484 square feet and are scattered around the ship, either aft, with views of the wake, or in the bulge midship, where the balconies are deeper*.*

In addition to several Queens Grill penthouses (508 to 596 square feet), Deck 7 has the biggest concentration of top suites: two Grand Suites (1,375 square feet) and two of the four Master Suites (1,493 square feet), which include features like huge balconies, whirlpool baths and separate dining areas. These six suites are named after the half-dozen Cunard commodores who have been knighted. If you want a bath with a sea view, go for one of the Master Suites. For a wraparound balcony, outdoor dining and reclining steamer loungers, choose the Grand Suites.

Additionally, Queens Grill passengers receive all the same perks at those staying in Princess Grill suites but are the only passengers with butler service, welcome Champagne and a complimentary bar. There is a Queens Grill Restaurant open from 6:30 to 9 p.m. each evening.