"Going back to my point about the service if you got injured just expect to wait about 10 to 15 minutes for someone to look at it.I'm going to end my review by saying I'm extremely disappointed it Cunards performance on board this supposed to be spectacular maiden voyage the only thing that made it feel like a maiden voyage was the 15 minute long firework show and that was still hard to see in a busy crowd...."Read More
We are on board now, on the way to New York. This is the first leg of the maiden world cruise. Our previous experience of Cunard was 4 days on the Queen Mary 2.
The Britannia Balcony state room is comfortable and small but adequate.
Food options are not great, with either the "Artisan Food Hall" or Britannia restaurant being the main options. Other then these are paid options or eating by ...
Just getting off QA after 4 nights and, despite many cruises under our belt, this has probably been the best one yet.
Negatives were main dining room and Indian restaurant.
Everything else was great!
Food and staff in Sir Samuel’s (twice) was excellent.
Golden Lion was great for lunch despite the orders being wrong every time!
Bright Lights Society was so good we went twice. In fact ...
Firstly our cruise was sold as an 18 night cruise from Hamburg but technically it wasn't. It was 2 night from Hamburg to Southampton, then a 14 night cruise, then a return cruise fron Southampton to Hamburg. This makes a difference as when we took the shuttle from the ship into Southampton we then got stuck in a queue trying to get back on the ship with embarking passengers. On our return to ...
Not long back from our Christmas cruise & sadly very disappointed.
QA is NOT what I expect from Cunard. We are fortunate enough to travel in the Queens grill suite,which you pay a premium for so to find that literally anyone can come into the queens only bar and sun deck area was disappointing,when you pay so much extra for that privilege, I don't blame those people who do so,as there is very ...
EMBARKATION - Southampton
Told by Intercruises staff member to wait in line outside the terminal building. Only Diamond and above tiers were allowed in. After approx 55 mins standing in the cold (December) my wife insisted on going indoors due to health issues. We are both in our mid 70s. We had booked Britannia Club (at extra cost) which included priority embarkation/disembarkation. When ...
We took this cruise as our first with Cunard and to compare it with other lines of the same cost bracket.
Boarding in Southampton was painfully slow including queuing outside the terminal building in December in UK.
Once onboard the staff and the safety were very good and we made our way to our inside state room which was very nice indeed perfectly clean and welcoming with a lovely big ...
We were so disappointed. The ship itself was clean and bright however not much else positive to say. The new mini theatre featuring the NOIR & FIZZ (5 person cast) shows was excellent. Intimate atmosphere and audience involvement. We quite enjoyed the IRISH duo in the Golden Lion. Very accomplished but the repertoire included repeats on most nights. Beyond this we didn't find the general ...
Oh dear! Where do I start? I have just returned from a 2 week cruise to Madeira and the Canary Islands feeling chronically sleep-deprived. There is something wrong with this ship! Constant, loud tapping noises coming from our cabin wall; only at night to start with, then all the time. We tried ringing the Purser's desk, but no one would answer the phone. Eventually I was forced to go down in ...
Food very poor, not up to Cunard standards. Soup cold, Vegetables cold, even frozen. Desserts frozen too. Frozen trifle. Fries, look like McDonald’s and cold. Complaining did not prove effective, promised improvement but never materialised. Service very slow too. The cabin have small wardrobes and spaces for hanging is limited, not well designed. Had to remove bars to be able to hang clothes ...
This was only our second cruise with Cunard but we have cruised about 30 times, mainly with Princess and NCL. We enjoyed our cruise but it is easy to see why Cunard devotees prefer the other three ships (QV, QE and QM2) and we felt that Princess and NCL are better options overall.
We liked:
• The modern look of the ship, which might appeal to younger passengers.
• Afternoon tea in the ...