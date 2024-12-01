Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Cunard Queen Anne

This was only our second cruise with Cunard but we have cruised about 30 times, mainly with Princess and NCL. We enjoyed our cruise but it is easy to see why Cunard devotees prefer the other three ships (QV, QE and QM2) and we felt that Princess and NCL are better options overall. We liked: • The modern look of the ship, which might appeal to younger passengers. • Afternoon tea in the ...