Queen Anne has a strong variety of included and for-fee restaurants. Most guests will be happy with the variety and ability to eat when and where they want. Food on Queen Anne is generally good, with some standouts and a few flops.

The British history of Cunard means you’ll definitely find items at many restaurants that appeal to guests from the U.K. (Think black pudding, mushy peas, scotch eggs and the like.)

The heart of the dining is Britannia Restaurant, where passengers can elect to eat at a set time or at a flexible time. Most guests look forward to dinners here, where menus are extensive and service is excellent.

If you’ve booked in the Queens Grill, Princess Grill or Britannia Club, you’ll have your own dedicated restaurant open for three meals a day.

Free Restaurants on Queen Anne

Britannia Restaurant: A stunning venue, Britannia Restaurant stretches from deck 2 to 3 at the back of the ship. The room features double-high chandeliers and natural lighting, with views of the sea from almost anywhere. Etched glass and brass highlight the space, and a sweeping central staircase serves as a lovely centerpiece.

Britannia, the ship's main dining room, is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner every day. The breakfast menu is fixed, offering the same options every day, while lunch and dinner change each day.

Food quality runs the gamut from OK to excellent, depending on what you order. Service in the evening is stellar and eager, but at other meals, it is hit and miss, occasionally feeling hurried and disorganized.

My favorites from Britannia include the bacon-wrapped pork medallion, virtually any soup as well as broiled cod.

Only the buffet and Carinthia Lounge on our sailing opened before 8 a.m., and lines for breakfast were common outside the Britannia Restaurant by 7:30 each day.

Carinthia Lounge: More a food counter than a restaurant, Carinthia Lounge offers excellent pastries for breakfast and nibbles like yummy shrimp on toast for lunch. It also hosts an afternoon tea overflow from the Queens Room.

Artisans’ Foodhall: Located on Deck 9, Artisans’ Foodhall has a fancy name, but in reality, it’s simply a standard cruise ship buffet.

Other cruise lines have successfully created onboard “food halls,” where a number of small “restaurants” fill a space, and you can order from each of them for a nice variety of flavors. This isn’t that. Instead, it’s a buffet set up in stations, which are mostly duplicated on both the port and starboard sides. Queues quickly get long because you can’t just grab items quickly like you can in traditional buffets. Instead, you need to ask the station’s chef for what you want. (Cruise lines that have successfully implemented food hall concepts often do it by having guests order on tablets – they sit at a table, and their choices are brought to them, no lines.)

Artisans’ Foodhall is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Breakfast was my favorite meal there each day. You can order eggs your way, put together a full English breakfast or try a fresh-made sandwich.

Lunch is a bit hit and miss, though you’ll always find a shepherd’s pie, fish and chips and other English classics, along with a pasta bar and pizza. (I much preferred pizza at dinner to what was made at lunchtime; there’s a significant difference in quality.)

Dinner will include salads, bread, fish and a carving station. Dessert is available for lunch and dinner.

The Golden Lion: The ship’s British-style pub, located on Deck 2, has a small but delicious pub menu, which of course includes fish and chips. It also offers a ploughman’s and black pudding and apple sausage. Starters include various Scotch eggs and ham hock fritters. The venue also offers specials of the day.

If you’re craving a burger or toastie, you’ll pay a bit extra, but for my money, the burger is well worth the nominal splurge – it’s excellent, with strong cheddar cheese, bacon and a sweet and savory chutney.

The Golden Lion is open from lunch till late.

The Pavilion Grill: Serving up hot dogs, bratwurst, hamburgers, and fish and chicken sandwiches, the poolside Pavilion Grill is open for lunch each day. I enjoyed a grilled fish sandwich with a good side of fries. The burgers also are great (but not as good as the one in the Golden Lion). Vegan burgers and brats are also available.

Pavilion Wellness Cafe: This ended up being one of the most-pleasant surprises onboard my cruise. The Wellness Cafe offers healthy and plant-forward options (with the addition of meat like poached salmon or grilled chicken). The menu is so diverse, I ended up dining here several times during my cruise without repeating an order. Choose from items like roasted hispi cabbage with kimchi and whipped miso tofu or beetroot borani. Breakfast is also served. Pair your meal with a kombucha or smoothie (both have additional fees).

Queens Grill, Princess Grill and Britannia Club restaurants: Guests staying in Grill or Club cabins have their own dedicated restaurants for breakfast, lunch and dinner. All three offer menus that are elevated over the Britannia restaurant, and each offers a unique menu.

The Queens Grill and Princess Grill restaurants are located on Deck 10, separated by the Grills Lounge. The Britannia Club restaurant is on Deck 2.

Room service: Room service is offered and included all day on Queen Anne. Some items come with an additional fee.

What Restaurants Cost Extra on Queen Anne

$ – under $12 per person (not including drinks)

$$ – $12-$30 per person

$$$ – $30-$50 per person

$$$$ – over $50 per person

Aranya, $$$: Aranya, which means "abundance," is a new-to-Cunard Indian restaurant. The menu is broad, with lots of options among appetizers, entrees and desserts. Plus, you’ll have little amuse-bouches along the way. We liked the appetizers so much, we ordered extras (you get one each, but can pay a modest price for an extra course). Dishes are appropriately spicey, and surprisingly complex. If you like a little heat, try the smoked chili pork belly for a starter – my favorite course of the night.

Sir Samuel’s Steakhouse, $$$$: Open for lunch and dinner, Sir Samuel’s offers a good variety of steaks, sides and starters. It’s a classic steakhouse menu offered in a venue that is located in a lovely spot on Deck 10, overlooking the aft pool. Choose from cuts like a filet, porterhouse (for two) or sirloin. Appetizers include steak tartare or crab cakes, for example. Pair your steak with a variety of potatoes, veggies and mushrooms. You can add upgraded items like a half lobster tail or lump crab for an extra fee (I thought the fees were a bit high).

Tramonto, $$$: Tramonto is the ship’s Mediterranean restaurant. You’ll find it tucked away at the end of the Artisans’ Foodhall buffet on Deck 9. Food is heavy on the seafood; this isn’t a pasta option/Italian restaurant. Sample from appetizers like mozzarella di bufala or prosciutto di parma and melon. Mains include a pan-fried sea bream or chicken Milanese. A few items come with additional fees, including a roasted scallops appetizer and a seafood pot for two.

Aji Wa, $$$$: The Asian restaurant onboard Queen Anne, Aji Wa has two menu options – either an omakase menu that offers a multicourse meal with options picked by the chef, or an a la carte menu that includes sushi, bao buns, sushi tacos and the like. The fixed menu comes with a cover charge, while the a la carte menu offers items priced per item. You can’t mix and match between the menus. I enjoyed the omakase menu on my sailing (particularly the sashimi selection), which highlighted summer ingredients. Menus rotate seasonally.

Pavilion Gelateria, $: A small stand on the pool deck, Pavilion Gelateria offers scoops of gelato in dishes and in cones. Try the gin and tonic sorbet or the salted chocolate caramel.

Cruise Critic Restaurant Picks on Queen Anne

My favorite meal on Queen Anne came at Aranya, where service and food were both excellent. I’d happily eat there a couple of times on a cruise. The Golden Lion is a great casual option and consistently delivers good, comforting pub food. If you love Asian and sushi like I do, visit Aji wa for the sushi rolls. The omakase also is a great option if you want a more formal meal. For healthy options, you can’t go wrong with the Pavilion Wellness Cafe.

Dietary Restrictions on Queen Anne

Queen Anne shines when it comes to dietary restrictions. The first question a server will ask is whether you have any allergies, and they all are well-versed in making alternative recommendations.

All menus are clearly marked with symbols identifying which items are plant-based, vegetarian, gluten-free and gluten optional. The main galley (kitchen) has a specific section set aside for gluten-free items to ensure no cross contamination. There’s even a spot in the Artisans’ Foodhall buffet that is specifically for those with allergies and plant-based diets.

Not only are menu items clearly marked, but the number of offerings specifically of vegetarian and vegan items throughout the ship is impressive.

The Pavilion Wellness Cafe is veggie-forward, with a great variety of creative vegan options.