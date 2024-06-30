Cabins on Queen Anne are contemporary and comfortable, with enough space for two. They feature nice touches like a lighted mirror area, cute wallpaper and power outlets of every kind throughout.

One nice feature that feels upscale is the TV offers on-demand movies at no additional cost, and it is a nice way to wind down at the end of the night or potentially keep rambunctious kids entertained for a bit.

The ship doesn’t offer solo cabins. Queen Anne has 33 wheelchair accessible staterooms across multiple categories. There is no suite complex onboard.

What to Expect in Rooms/Cabins on Queen Anne

All cabins on Queen Anne come with twin beds that can be combined to form a king, TVs with music and movie channels, a vanity/desk with mirror, tea- and coffee-making machines, night table, USB charging ports plus U.K., U.S. and European power outlets, safes, hair dryers, teakettles, bathrobes and slippers for use onboard, and wardrobes. You’ll also find a welcome bottle of sparkling wine.

Cruise ships, including Queen Anne, offer three types of cabins: interior or inside, oceanview or outside, and balcony or veranda. All suites on Queen Anne fall into the balcony category.

Ocean view and balcony cabins additionally come with a loveseat and table. Configurations for suites vary. See below for more details.

Rooms on Queen Anne are decorated in deep blues and warm-toned wood.

Keep in mind, cruise ship cabins generally are slightly smaller than the average boutique hotel room in a major city like New York. On Queen Anne, cabins start at roughly 148 square feet for an interior and go up to 577 square feet for top suites.

Suites and Balcony Cabins on Queen Anne

Balcony cabins on Queen Anne are fairly spacious, coming in at 236 square feet. They are nicely laid out and offer good storage, though perhaps not enough hanging space for long dresses (not a deal breaker but certainly worth noting on a ship that has a more formal dress code than others). They rely on cubbies rather than drawers.

Balconies themselves are also comfortably sized, each offering two chairs and one small table.

One quirk: The closet meant for longer items is tucked in next to the bed, and you have to play a bit of a waiting game to get into it if you’re traveling with a partner. Other closets are located across from the bathroom, so if you’re in the bathroom and traveling with someone, it helps to call out to make sure you’re not opening the door into them.

Queen Anne holds to Cunard’s tradition of a class system for its guests, who can elect to book suites in the top Queens Grill or slightly lower Princess Grill, or they can book in the Britannia Club cabins, which come with a variety of perks.

You take a pretty decent jump in space when you make the leap to the Princess Grill cabins, which start at 302 square feet. The Queens Grill cabins begin at 507 square feet. Britannia club cabins generally are the same size as regular balcony cabins; it’s the perks that make the difference.

Both Queens and Princess Grills are beautifully decorated and offer plenty of storage. Queens Grill Suites offer separate living and sleeping areas, large walk-in closets and the biggest balconies onboard. Bathrooms have big, beautiful tubs, but, oddly, a sink with only one basin rather than two.

Princess Grill Suites, designed by Sybille de Margerie, are spacious. Decorated with eclectic artwork, these suites include work spaces and large living areas.

Perks that start at the Britannia Club level include priority embarkation and disembarkation, spring water in your room and specialty tea- and coffee-making machines. Britannia Club passengers can eat in the Britannia Club restaurant.

Princess Grill guests have access to the Grills Lounge and concierge. In addition to the perks Britannia Club guests get, Princess Grill passengers also have fresh fruit delivered daily, an elevated afternoon tea, the option of dining in-suite from the Princess Grill menu, a pillow menu and a 24-hour room service menu.

Queens Grill passengers have the same perks offered to Princess Grill guests, along with fresh flowers, binocular for onboard use, a minibar stocked with soft drinks and two bottles of wine or spirits of your choice, a bottle of Champagne and chocolates on your arrival, a dedicated butler, iPad for onboard use and priority tender. They, of course, have access to the Queens Grill and can dine from that menu ensuite.

The fact that the Grills guests don’t have a private enclave feels like another missed opportunity on Queen Anne. On other cruise lines, suites and associated venues are part of a private “ship within a ship,” which requires key card access to enter. On Queen Anne, the suites are spread throughout the ship, and anyone can walk through the sundeck. The result is it feels less exclusive to those staying in these cabins.

Cabin Bathrooms on Queen Anne

All cabin bathrooms on Queen Anne include a toilet, sink and shelves for storage. They also offer walk-in showers, with glass doors rather than curtains. Some cabin categories offer bathtubs (look for a Deluxe Oceanview).

Stateroom bathrooms also include Penhaglion’s toiletries, in large bottles affixed to the walls rather than small, single-use bottles. You’ll find shampoo, conditioner and shower gel in the shower, along with bottles of lotion and hand soap on the sink.

Bathrooms for the suites vary depending on category, but they generally included finer finishes, like real stone countertops or larger showers. Some in the Queens Grill have bathtubs.

Cabins to Avoid on Queen Anne

Cabins to avoid on Queen Anne, if you suffer from motion sickness, include those at the top and extreme front or back of the ship, as these tend to experience the most rocking and rolling when seas get rough.

If you’re a light sleeper, avoid cabins prone to noise, which include any staterooms above or below busy public spaces. On Queen Anne, those cabins would include those on Deck 1 midship and mid-forward (below the Queens Room); staterooms on Deck 4; and rooms on Deck 8 below the Pavilion pool. Alternatively, check out our favorite cabins below.

Cruise Critic Queen Anne Cabin Picks

Budget: Grab an inside cabin midship on decks 5 through 7. These are quiet, spacious and well designed, but the cost can be significantly less than you’ll pay for other cabin categories. (Hurry, though, as suites and inside cabins are the fastest to sell out on any cruise ship.)

Leave it to Luck: Book a cabin of a lower category, pay in full and make a bid on a higher category cabin. If you win your bid, you’ll be upgraded at the price you agreed to pay. This can save you money on a pretty sweet room, and even if you lose, you’ve at least got the stateroom you initially booked.

Family: If you’re traveling with kids, look for connecting staterooms. Queen Anne offers only a handful of these, so book quickly. If you have young kids, look for rooms that accommodate three or even four people (called “berths.”) Some have sofa beds, others Pullman beds that drop from the ceiling.

Views: The only way to get aft views on Queen Anne is by booking a suite. Pick from Penthouse or Queen suites for aft facing cabins that overlook the ship’s wake.

Splurge: Go all out for a Queens Grille room. Opt for the Grand Suite, which features much more room and significantly bigger balconies.