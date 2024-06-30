Theater and Shows on Queen Anne

The main entertainment venue on Queen Anne is the Royal Court Theatre, which spans decks 2 and 3 at the front of the ship. It hosts production shows as well as performances such as a solo electric violinist or a group.

Two shows stood out on my sailing: “Pride and Prejudice (sort of)” and “Imagination.” The former was a hilariously cute five-woman take on the classic Jane Austen story, updated with modern songs. It’s a riot. The latter is a tech-effects show that combines a lot of neon, singing and dancing. It’s a bit different than anything you’ll see on other Cunard ships, but it’s worth checking out.

Additionally, "Noir" takes place each night in the Bright Lights Society lounge. Reviews from guests on my sailing were a bit mixed, but I thought it was cheeseball fun – a hammy detective story with overacting and lots of singing. It’s interactive, but you don’t have to participate unless you want. You will need to make reservations for this one.

Daily Things to Do on Queen Anne

Activities and entertainment shine on Queen Anne. Each day offers a schedule packed with options, even on sea days. There definitely is something for everyone no matter their tastes.

Each night, the next day’s schedule is left in your cabin. You also can see the schedule on your TV as well as monitors throughout the ship in corridors by the elevators and stairways.

Activities range from lectures to art auctions and dance lessons. Trivia is well attended. An afternoon tea is offered daily, and it’s always packed in the main area: the Queens Room. If you are dying to go there, arrive at least 30 minutes early. Otherwise, the ship offers afternoon tea “overflow” in multiple spaces, including the Britannia restaurant, Artisans’ Foodhall and Britannia Club restaurant.

Cunard doesn’t have an app, but once onboard and on the ship’s Wi-Fi, you can visit the site myvoyage.cunard.com. (This doesn’t require purchasing the internet package; you can browse the site without additional cost.)

The site offers menus, the daily schedule, a look at your onboard account and the ability to make reservations. It’s mostly a solid option, though I struggled with making reservations – it identified conflicts that didn’t exist, for example – and many of the menus were missing. Otherwise, it was a convenience to have the schedule at my fingertips at all times without carrying around the paper schedule.

Most everything offered is included in the cost of your cruise, and those things that aren’t included are clearly identified on the schedule.

Nightlife on Queen Anne

You’ll find a lot of activities taking place at night on Queen Anne. While the guests tend to be older, that doesn’t mean they head to bed early.

Music is offered in many venues, and dancing is pretty common. The ship hosts silent discos several times during the cruise; these were well attended on my cruise. If there’s a big game going on – the Euros, for example – the game will be broadcast in the Golden Lion and on the big movie screen in the Pavilion pool area.

The ship has a small casino that is lightly used. It has a few table games and slot machines. The casino is nonsmoking.

Dinner is an event on Queen Anne, and activities and shows are scheduled to accommodate the set dining times.

Queen Anne Bars and Lounges

The bars and lounges on Queen Anne are abundant, and each offers its own unique drinks menu. Overall, the sheer volume and variety on Queen Anne is excellent. It has the best selection of low- and no-alcohol beverages I’ve seen onboard any cruise ship – a trend we’re eagerly watching at Cruise Critic.

The ship also has an extensive menu of beers from all over the world, including three that are brand specific to Cunard: a gold, stout and amber. Queen Anne also has exclusive-branded gins named after its four ships.

Beverage packages of all kinds are available, including a soft drinks, premium non-alcoholic (which includes things like smoothies and kombucha), a hot drinks package and a wine, spirits and beer package. Purchase your package before you sail to save 10%.

Many guests on our sailing didn’t buy the package. I had the premium non-alcoholic package and added a few cocktails and beers a la carte, which worked perfectly. One bit of weirdness: If you buy a drink package, you’ll have a sticker added to your keycard. If you don’t have that sticker on your card, you probably will get charged for your drink. This happened to me twice before I added the sticker, and while it was quick to fix with the purser, it was an inconvenience.

Our Picks

For Some Dancing: The Queens Room has the best and biggest dance floor onboard, and guests on Queen Anne like to dance. This is the spot for the silent disco and lots of dance lessons.

For a Pint: You have to hit the Golden Lion if you’re a beer drinker. It offers the best selection of beer in a lively atmosphere. Play a round of darts, watch a game or chill with some music; on my sailing, it was a great folk duo that had us coming back again and again.

For a Classic Club Feel: The Commodore Club has lovely ocean views and a moody club vibe. I love the bar menu here, which has signature drinks that reflect the history of Cunard’s captains through the years.

For the Views: The outdoor Sky Bar offers great views along with some well-done wind screening that helps keep you comfortable and prevents the garnishes from flying off your cocktails when the ship is moving.

Pools, Hot Tubs and Sundecks on Queen Anne

Queen Anne has one main pool, and it’s a beautiful space. The Pavilion features a nice-sized pool and three hot tubs. The space is decorated in blue and white tiles, and a magrodome closes over it in inclement weather.

There are lots of lounge chairs on the deck, and many of them are shaded. More sun chairs and seating areas are located on decks 10 and 11.

There’s a pool at the back of the ship (the Panorama Pool Club) on Deck 9, too, along with two hot tubs. The main Pavilion pool is accessible, but the one at the back isn’t.

Grills guests have their own sundeck (with two infinity hot tubs) on Deck 11 – the Grills Terrace.

Pickleball, Golf and Archery on Queen Anne

Queen Anne features outdoor areas for fun, including shuffleboard, a golf driving range and pickleball.

Its most unique spot is the archery area. Guests must sign up ahead of time and sign a waiver. This probably will happen on the first full day aboard. Passengers have to attend a safety session to sign up and fill out the form. Then, they wait their turn to be assigned a time. On my sailing, it was massively popular, with literally hundreds of people showing up. Ultimately, I elected not to queue up for my turn. You can’t just show up and get a turn.

The archery space is surprisingly hard to find: It’s on Deck 10 on the starboard side. You could easily miss it when you walk by. Don’t worry, you’ll meet on Deck 9 aft and go up as a group.

One oddity: You can see a basketball court at the top of the ship, but it’s not open for passengers to use. It’s only for the crew.

Services and Wi-Fi on Queen Anne

Queen Anne has several shops onboard, all located on Deck 3. You can purchase logo items, duty-free goods, clothing and essentials. (The Cunard teddy bears are adorable and good for gifts.)

The ship has a purser’s desk (for guest relations), a future cruise desk and a spot to buy shore excursions. It also has a large art studio and a photo gallery. There’s an ATM onboard.

You can buy Wi-Fi packages for one or several devices. The Starlink internet is super fast and easily supported my video meetings with the office.

Queen Anne has a beautiful and well-stocked library where guests can check out books for use during their cruise. It also has a games room with board games like Boggle and Scrabble, as well as jigsaw puzzles. Many guests get together for impromptu bridge sessions.

Spa and Thermal Suite on Queen Anne

Queen Anne’s Mareel Spa is located on decks 1 and 2, forward. The salon is on Deck 2, while the rest of the spa, including reception, a calming relaxation room, treatment rooms and an elegant thermal spa, are found on Deck 1.

The location feels like a miss. To get there, you either have to take the forward elevator (or stairs) all the way down to Deck 1 or by walking through guest room corridors. It feels a bit hidden in the bowels of the ship, especially that incredible thermal spa, which sadly offers no natural light.

Despite the odd location, the services are good, with massages, facials, nail treatments and medi-spa treatments on offer. The treatment rooms themselves are nice-sized, and I enjoyed a deep-tissue massage I got, though I didn’t love the hard sell for products afterwards. (Hint: You can try to head off the hard sell by telling the therapist at the beginning of the treatment that you will not be buying anything.)

The thermal spa itself is large and decked out with a big thalassotherapy pool, several showers, a cold room, a sauna, a steam room and a salt room, plus heated ceramic lounge chairs. You can buy a one-time pass or a pass for the whole cruise.

Fitness and Gym on Queen Anne

The main fitness is located on Deck 1. It’s a bit hard to locate, as the signage is lacking. (To get there, take the forward staircase or elevator to Deck 1; turn toward the spa reception area – starboard side – and take a left.)

The gym itself is decently sized and equipped, with a wide variety of TechnoGym cardio machines, weights and weight machines. It’s got a funky layout in that it’s narrow and sectioned. The free-weight area is tight, offering several benches but little in the way of floor space. It is busy early in the morning and again in the afternoon, especially on sea days.

On my sailing, a number of crew members were working out at the same time as guests in the weight area most days.

The gym offers an adjacent TechnoGym cycling studio, where classes are offered for a fee.

Far away from the gym is the Wellness Studio on Deck 11. This large, open space features gorgeous natural lighting and plenty of room to spread out for classes like yoga, stretching and HIIT bootcamps. You can pay by the class or by a pass that covers you for your entire sailing. If you’re planning to take a lot of classes, the pass will pay for itself in just a few sessions.

Weirdly, when classes aren’t offered, guests can’t use the space, and the equipment – yoga mats, blocks and foam rollers – is locked away. I asked if I could use a foam roller and was churlishly directed to the gym. It seems like a big space for it only to be used for a few hours each day.

A beautiful promenade fully encircles Deck 3, and you’ll find many walkers when the weather is fine. Jogging is permitted, but the consistent flow of walkers will exercise your patience a bit, too. (There’s room for everyone; just be kind and give warning as you pass.) You’ll log a mile with 2.5 laps around.

Kids Club on Queen Anne: The Kids Zone

Queen Anne doesn’t have the big waterslides or kiddie splash areas that bigger family-centric cruise lines do, but it does offer kids programming and small facilities for children. A full slate of age-appropriate options are led by the staff onboard.

You’ll need to complete registration for each of your kids before you sail, but you’ll actually book the sessions and activities onboard.

Programming is broken up into the Play Zone (for 2- to 7-year-olds) and the Zone (for 8- to 17-year-olds.) Staff will break up kids by age group.

The Play Zone is fully supervised. Kids will participate in activities like games, arts and crafts, puzzles, computer games and the like. (Infants 6 to 23 months are welcome here, too, but parents must stick around.)

The Zone is more a meeting spot than a place to hang for teens and tweens, who might go visit the sports deck or hit up the dance floor. The club offers video games and activities like trivia.

Two small kids areas are located on Deck 12, and there’s an outdoor play area as well.

A night nursery is available from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. This group babysitting option is available for infants and tots from 6 months to 23 months.