Queen Anne is the first new cruise ship from Cunard in 12 years and is scheduled to launch in on May 3, 2024.

Details are gradually being released about the new 3,000-passenger cruise ship, which will bring Cunard's fleet to four for the first time since 1999.

The Queen Anne cruise ship will have a completely redesigned interior, drawing on the 182-year history of Cunard, while giving the brand a modern, contemporary aesthetic.

To that end, Cunard has drawn on the talents of three design companies -- David Collins Studio, which designed Claridge's Hotel and Gleneagles; Richmond International, which designed sister brand P&O Cruises' Britannia and Iona; and designer Sybille de Margerie, who will design the suites and cabins.

Queen Anne will debut a refined updated livery, with a design of the iconic crest and the introduction of an elegant new font inspired by the grand ocean liners of the past.

Queen Anne's Deck Plan Includes a Two-Deck Theater, New Restaurants and a Grand Lobby

Queen Anne's Grand Lobby will have a contemporary metal mural sculpture that changes throughout the day. The design draws on Cunard's Art Deco past and will be a homage to the "Golden Age" of travel.

Queen Anne will have Cunard's first two-deck, 825-seat Royal Court Theatre inspired by the great theaters of the world, with sumptuous fittings and rich velvet seating.

The ship will have 15 restaurants, including the main dining room Britannia Restaurant, which is on all the line's ships -- and the popular Golden Lion pub, which serves bar food.

There are no further details on names of the other 13 restaurants, just that they will serve "a wide variety of cuisines from around the world".

Queen Anne's Suites Will Be More Contemporary in Look and Feel

Queens Grill Suites, will be open plan and have the feel of private residences, with a dedicated dining room and adjacent butler's pantry, a spacious bedroom, walk-in wardrobes and marble bathrooms with sea views and the largest balconies onboard.

Princess Grill Suites, designed by Sybille de Margerie, will offer a bar area with a feature wall panel.

Britannia balcony rooms will have cosy sofa seating areas looking out to sea, and light, bright bathrooms with glass walk-in showers for a more relaxed, luxury experience.

Queen Anne Will Have a New Wellness And Beauty Concept

Mareel Wellness & Beauty will be a new top-deck wellness studio and a private spa suite, plus fitness, beauty, thermal and spa facilities.

The new wellness and beauty concept -- a first for Cunard -- will have a contemporary, open and airy aesthetic.

Where is Queen Anne's Maiden Voyage?

Queen Anne will depart from Southampton on 3 May 2024, visit La Coruna on 5 May 2024, Lisbon on 7 May 2024 and then return to Southampton on 10 May 2024.

Queen Anne Itineraries

Queen Anne’s new maiden season voyages will include sailings from Southampton to the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, the Canary Islands, and the Norwegian Fjords. These voyages will be going on sale on 6 December 2022 for Cunard World Club members and on general sale on 7 December 2022.

Queen Anne Specs

Queen Anne will carry 3,000 passengers and 1,245 crew and will be 113,000 gross tons.