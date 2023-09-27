  • Newsletter
Crystal Cruise Reviews

Photo Credit: Rick505
Photo Credit: brescan
Photo Credit: lujoleasing
Photo Credit: lujoleasing
Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
17 reviews

1-10 of 17 Crystal Cruise Reviews

Amazing Experience on the Crystal Serenity

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Crystal Serenity

Rick505
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Had wanted to try Crystal since their purchase by Abercrombie and Kent following their emergence from bankruptcy by the previous owners. Had heard incredible stories about their excellent customer service and concern for their guests. Crystal surpassed those expectations and we cannot wait for the next one. Ship was immaculate and our Aquamarine Classic cabin was superb. Wife loved the Jacuzzi ...
Read More

Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear Rick505, We are overjoyed to hear about your experience aboard the Serenity! At Crystal, we strive to surpass your expectations and show you the remarkable service you deserve. From our...

Sail Date: December 2023

Romantic Cruise For Golden Couple

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Crystal Serenity

I adore you
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Crystal was recommended by our doctor friend who had just returned from Iceland and knows our high standards and needs. After an easy non stop fight from Vancouver we boarded with great excitement and warm welcomes. The fish at dinner was suitably mahi mahi for the Caribbean. When the evening entertainment opened with the beautiful Nadiya on violin and Raphael in his whites on trumpet we knew ...
Read More

Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear I adore you, We are delighted to hear you had a wonderful time aboard the Crystal Serenity! Thank you for choosing to sail with Crystal and for your thoughtful feedback. It is lovely...

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Two weeks on a six star ship

Review for a Asia Cruise on Crystal Symphony

John555
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

It would be easy for someone like me who has never cruised on either the old, or the recently renewed Crystal Symphony, to feel like they've crashed a stranger's floating family reunion picnic and wolfed down the barbeque and beer before they notice I’m there. Eavesdrop during a crowded lunch and you'll learn that the majority of both the passengers and crew have sailed together on this same ship ...
Read More

Response from JillH, Guest Relations

Dear John555, We are thrilled to hear that your experience on Crystal Symphony was an exceptional one! We deeply appreciate your trust in choosing to sail with Crystal. Our unique offerings...

Sail Date: November 2023

Crystal Better than Ever

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Crystal Serenity

Virginia from Roslyn
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have cruised with Crystal 4 times previously and have anxiously awaited its return. We had a cabin with ocean view on deck 7. The cabin was 215 sq feet and was well laid out. There was ample drawer and closet space. The cabin attendant kept the cabin spotless. The food at the main dining room, buffet and specialty restaurants was excellent. The selection of the entrees in the main ...
Read More

Response from JillH, Guest Relations

Dear Virginia from Roslyn, Welcome back! We are thrilled to hear that your experience on Serenity was a marvelous one. We deeply appreciate your trust in choosing to sail again with...

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Double Guest Room with Ocean View

"Better than ever"?

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Crystal Serenity

mario 1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Crystal is my "go to" luxury cruise line. Having been on >50 cruises all together. I have always been totally impressed with the Enrichment, entertainment food and crew. I have also been labeled as someone with "high standards". The words that you often hear about the new crystal is "better than ever". My previous crystal cruises I have rated as A-A+! This one roundtrip Miami on Serenity was IMO a ...
Read More

Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear mario 1, Thank you for choosing to sail with Crystal once again. It is lovely to hear that you enjoyed our remarkable boarding process, entertainment, and enrichment opportunities. We...

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Double Guest Room with Ocean View

Crystal Serenity, Quebec to Miami (October 21 to November 2, 2023)

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Crystal Serenity

cruise-otter
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

In October 2023, my wife and I took the Crystal Serenity’s 12-day cruise along the east coast of Canada and the United States. We’ve frequently cruised on this ship since 2010. Though the Crystal Serenity is now on its third owner, it’s better than ever. I rate this cruise as outstanding (an overall “5” on a scale of 5). My score is based on the high quality of (1) remodeled, enlarged ...
Read More

Response from JillH, Guest Relations

Dear cruise-otter, Welcome back! We are thrilled to hear that your experience on Serenity was a spectacular one. We deeply value your trust in choosing to sail again with Crystal. Our...

Sail Date: October 2023

Crystal is BACK with all we missed, and more

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Crystal Serenity

peterandtherese
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Crystal was our first choice of cruise line before Covid, and in fact, we were on Crystal Symphony when Covid stopped us from landing in many ports before finally ending up in Singapore. Even during that experience waiting to find out when and where we could disembark, Crystal staff all the way up to the Captain kept us up to date with the news and port prospects. Crystal Symphony was the most ...
Read More

Response from JillH, Guest Relations

Dear Peter and Therese, Welcome back to Crystal! We are thrilled to hear that your experience on Serenity was a wonderful one. We deeply appreciate your trust in choosing to sail again...

Sail Date: October 2023

If only the Air Conditioning worked

Review for a Africa Cruise on Crystal Symphony

tarrytoon
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We had sailed on the Symphony prior to the pandemic and were extremely pleased with it. We booked this cruise expecting to continue our feelings towards Crystal. The entertainment, lectures, art class, spa, butler, room attendants, dining in Osteria and uni uma all met these high expectations. Dining in the Marketplace was generally good but there were some mishaps. Our overall cruise was severely ...
Read More

Response from JillH, Guest Relations

Dear Tarrytoon, Thank you for your honest feedback regarding your time aboard Crystal Symphony. We sincerely apologize that your recent cruise did not meet your expectations. We are...

Sail Date: October 2023

Crystal Serenity Sets the Standard for Luxury

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Crystal Serenity

brennand
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to see the fall foliage and get back to sailing on Crystal. The cruise exceeded our expectations. The ship has been updated and was in great shape. Our Junior Penthouse was comfortable, well-appointed and filled with every luxury we wanted. The service on Serenity was top-notch. From the moment we boarded the ship we felt like were home. The embarkation was smooth and seamless. We ...
Read More

Response from JillH, Guest Relations

Dear Brennand, Welcome back to Crystal. We are thrilled to hear that your experience on Serenity was an exceptional one! Our unique offerings onboard are curated for the most discerning...

Sail Date: October 2023

Every Detail is Meticulously Designed

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Crystal Serenity

History buff 101
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This cruise was the most wonderful experience! I loved every minute of it. From the luxurious linen in our gorgeous suite to the five star meals we enjoyed, the world class entertainment and interesting lectures this was an experience to treasure. We also enjoyed the workout room, ballroom dancing, lovely library, golf lessons and our daily soak in the hot tub. The excursions were interesting as ...
Read More

Response from HaileyC, Guest Relations

Dear Guest, We are thrilled to hear that your experience on Serenity was a wonderful one! We deeply appreciate your trust in choosing to sail with Crystal. Our unique offerings onboard are...

Sail Date: September 2023

