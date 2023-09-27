Had wanted to try Crystal since their purchase by Abercrombie and Kent following their emergence from bankruptcy by the previous owners. Had heard incredible stories about their excellent customer service and concern for their guests. Crystal surpassed those expectations and we cannot wait for the next one. Ship was immaculate and our Aquamarine Classic cabin was superb. Wife loved the Jacuzzi ...
Crystal was recommended by our doctor friend who had just returned from Iceland and knows our high standards and needs. After an easy non stop fight from Vancouver we boarded with great excitement and warm welcomes. The fish at dinner was suitably mahi mahi for the Caribbean. When the evening entertainment opened with the beautiful Nadiya on violin and Raphael in his whites on trumpet we knew ...
It would be easy for someone like me who has never cruised on either the old, or the recently renewed Crystal Symphony, to feel like they've crashed a stranger's floating family reunion picnic and wolfed down the barbeque and beer before they notice I’m there. Eavesdrop during a crowded lunch and you'll learn that the majority of both the passengers and crew have sailed together on this same ship ...
We have cruised with Crystal 4 times previously and have anxiously awaited its return. We had a cabin with ocean view on deck 7. The cabin was 215 sq feet and was well laid out. There was ample drawer and closet space. The cabin attendant kept the cabin spotless.
The food at the main dining room, buffet and specialty restaurants was excellent. The selection of the entrees in the main ...
Crystal is my "go to" luxury cruise line. Having been on >50 cruises all together. I have always been totally impressed with the Enrichment, entertainment food and crew. I have also been labeled as someone with "high standards". The words that you often hear about the new crystal is "better than ever". My previous crystal cruises I have rated as A-A+! This one roundtrip Miami on Serenity was IMO a ...
In October 2023, my wife and I took the Crystal Serenity’s 12-day cruise along the east coast of Canada and the United States.
We’ve frequently cruised on this ship since 2010. Though the Crystal Serenity is now on its third owner, it’s better than ever.
I rate this cruise as outstanding (an overall “5” on a scale of 5). My score is based on the high quality of (1) remodeled, enlarged ...
Crystal was our first choice of cruise line before Covid, and in fact, we were on Crystal Symphony when Covid stopped us from landing in many ports before finally ending up in Singapore. Even during that experience waiting to find out when and where we could disembark, Crystal staff all the way up to the Captain kept us up to date with the news and port prospects. Crystal Symphony was the most ...
We had sailed on the Symphony prior to the pandemic and were extremely pleased with it. We booked this cruise expecting to continue our feelings towards Crystal. The entertainment, lectures, art class, spa, butler, room attendants, dining in Osteria and uni uma all met these high expectations. Dining in the Marketplace was generally good but there were some mishaps. Our overall cruise was severely ...
We wanted to see the fall foliage and get back to sailing on Crystal. The cruise exceeded our expectations. The ship has been updated and was in great shape. Our Junior Penthouse was comfortable, well-appointed and filled with every luxury we wanted. The service on Serenity was top-notch. From the moment we boarded the ship we felt like were home. The embarkation was smooth and seamless. We ...
This cruise was the most wonderful experience! I loved every minute of it. From the luxurious linen in our gorgeous suite to the five star meals we enjoyed, the world class entertainment and interesting lectures this was an experience to treasure. We also enjoyed the workout room, ballroom dancing, lovely library, golf lessons and our daily soak in the hot tub. The excursions were interesting as ...