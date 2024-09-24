The cake that the ship presented me with on my birthday
Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
57 reviews

Surprisingly disappointing. More misses than hits.

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Crystal Serenity

User Avatar
eatoutjoe
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Crystal's crew performance & service was absolutely outstanding as usual. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for some of the off-base decisions of Senior Management, which produced a less than wonderful cruise experience. Christmas music had already been playing exclusively throughout the ship for 2 weeks before we boarded & it continued uninterrupted throughout our 14 day voyage. Same songs ...
Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear eatoutjoe,​ ​ Thank you for your constructive feedback regarding your recent sailing aboard Crystal Serenity. It is pleasant to hear that you continue to enjoy our service and cuisine...

Sail Date: December 2024

Crystal is Back

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Crystal Serenity

User Avatar
docpetey
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Crystal is back. 80% staff has returned all appear happy and very pleasant to be around. No hesitation to book another trip. I only gave a 4 star to boarding since no escort to room . my first impression was they have cut back but that was a minor change and the rest of cruise was excellent. I had organized a family of 12 and most first timers who all became crystallized.We had no children so ...
Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear docpetey, ​ It is exceptional to hear that you, and your family of twelve, enjoyed your time aboard Crystal Serenity. We are delighted you were all able to experience our wonderful...

Sail Date: December 2024

Great first sailing with Crystal

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Crystal Symphony

User Avatar
ArielleSimone
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

This was my first time sailing Crystal, and I truly enjoyed everything - from the outstanding food and great entertainment to the gorgeous suite I was in. Crystal truly cares about the little details - afternoon tea, canapes, remembering my name, and nothing but the most warm, welcoming crew. I really enjoyed breakfast in bed most mornings, and each dining option was better than the next. As a big ...
Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear ArielleSimone, Thank you for your lovely review of Crystal Symphony and welcome to Crystal! It is exceptional to hear how you enjoyed our stellar cuisine, entertainment, suite,...

Sail Date: November 2024

Welcome back

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Crystal Symphony

User Avatar
Jay oh
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Having done 15 cruises on the "old" Crystal I was really looking forward to sailing with them again (having switched by necessity to Silversea and Seabourn in the interim). Finally boarding Crystal Symphony for two back to back cruises, my expectations were immediately confirmed, this is still Crystal, only better!!! The food was truly outstanding, the service superb, the whole experience ...
Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear Jay oh, Welcome back to Crystal and thank you for your review of Crystal Symphony. We are delighted to hear you enjoyed our cuisine, afternoon tea, sail away atmosphere, Casino de...

Sail Date: November 2024

Being "Crystallized" wasn't what we thought.

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Crystal Symphony

User Avatar
pathdoc
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

This was our 40th cruise and we were very excited to give Crystal a try. We just came off a 13 day Celebrity Ascent cruise ending in Barcelona. We took advantage of the suite move up offer on Crystal and booked a B2B ending in Venice. The good: The sapphire veranda suite was just as promised and located near the guest laundry facilities which was a real plus. Our butler and room ...
Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear pathdoc, Thank you for your honest review of your recent sailing aboard Crystal Symphony. It is lovely to hear how you enjoyed our sapphire veranda suite, the amenities, our exceptional...

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Awesome ship to be on

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Crystal Symphony

User Avatar
LovedItButNeverAgain
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

tl;dr: Awesome experience on the Crystal Symphony, we'll never do it again, probably. We've never been on a cruise before and never though we'd go on one, but our parents invited us on the Crystal Symphony's two week Barcelona-Barcelona cruise. We enjoyed the cruise much better than we expected - our cabin was very comfortable, the food was great (and always available), the overall shipboard ...
Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear LovedItButNeverAgain,​ ​ Thank you for the sincere review of your time aboard Crystal Symphony. It is lovely to learn how you enjoyed the suite, dining, embarkation, and atmosphere...

Sail Date: October 2024

NOT exceptional at sea...find another cruise line

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Crystal Symphony

User Avatar
Finaldestination
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Lisbon to Barcelona October 7-14, 2024 Crystal Symphony Crystal has a moniker in its advertising “Exceptional at Sea”. Exceptional at Sea would have been to notify me of the water leak situation, move my belongings to a “like kind” suite and have everything organized when I returned from my Crystal Cruise excursion. I came back from my excursion, entered my suite to a “blower” with no note ...
Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear Finaldestination, Thank you for your honest feedback from your recent sailing aboard Crystal Symphony. We sincerely apologize that your recent voyage did not meet your expectations. We...

Sail Date: October 2024

"Phony Crystal"

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Crystal Symphony

User Avatar
rxlaw2
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Don't be misled! Crystal at one time enjoyed an outstanding reputation, but they no longer deserve it. Why? 1. The staff are not customer-focused and/or lack training. Some examples of their statements: from the Asst Maitre d'hotel: "if you want ginger after dinner, take another cruise"; Front Desk, Excursions: "we won't help you arrange for a taxi to or from a museum--that's your ...
Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear rxlaw2, Thank you for your honest review of your time aboard Crystal Symphony. We apologize that your experience did not meet your expectations. While many of these points provided are...

Sail Date: September 2024

Never Better

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Crystal Symphony

User Avatar
Whipsnade
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

New Crystal even better than Old Crystal. We prefer Classic cabins to the 2018 and 23 Renos. Closets have plenty of room. Cuisine best on the ocean and we have tried them all. New items on Waterside menu most every night. Service outstanding with many staff and crew returning after hiatus. We are booked again for several cruises in 25 and 26. We love the pool and temp was always 82 degrees ...
Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear Whipsnade, ​ ​ Thank you for your thoughtful review of your voyage aboard Crystal Symphony and welcome back! It is exceptional to hear of your time and how you enjoyed our suite,...

Sail Date: September 2024

Traveled with disabled person

First Crystal Cruise - Icing on the cake!

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Crystal Serenity

User Avatar
Joanzzzz
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

First Crystal Cruise, and it was absolutely wonderful and worth every penny. The ship is beautiful, but it’s the staff and customer service that made it spectacular. Staff are constantly looking around at passengers seeing if they needed anything, and unlike other cruises where we saw the staff sometimes stressed, we never saw it on this ship maybe because there were many of them to cover the ...
Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear Joannzzzz,​ ​ Thank you for your lovely review of your first time aboard Crystal Serenity. It is wonderful to hear how you enjoyed our service, embarkation, dining, suite,...

Sail Date: September 2024

